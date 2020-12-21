 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

602 Sooy Lane, Johnson Jay Hildebrand Grant; 10/19/20. $229,000

1110 Spring Lane, Johnson Tasha Pouleres George; 10/23/20. $299,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3306 2, Atienza Cesar Misrahi Jason;10/23/20. $290,000

608 Connecticut Ave, Corcodilos Brian Novotny Petr;10/23/20. $485,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 14j, Foster Michael Silver Sylva/Tr/Tr; 10/26/20. $172,000

4207 Stewart Ave, Cadavid Tiberio Purdom Glen W; 10/26/20. $230,000

43 Chelsea Court, Slutsky Samuel Costello Richard J; 10/26/20. $320,000

2805 Atlantic Ave, Ccam Realty Llc Min Me Sun; 10/28/20. $425,000

BRIGANTINE

202 2nd St So, Hannum Craig A Mcguire Richard; 10/19/20. $495,000

322 S 38th St Unit B, Lepo Brian Hemphill Cathy; 10/19/20. $359,000

6 Macdermott Place, Gaffney Chaser P Ursini Caitlin; 10/19/20. $415,000

206 S 39th St Unit A, Mclarnon Susan Yemm Paul F; 10/20/20. $220,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

224 Ivy Road, Mills Linda Cohen Gerald; 10/06/20. $302,000

315 Oakland Ave, Kennedy Karen Rosky Jonathan S; 10/06/20. $190,000

112 Cindy Drive, Luna Melissa Arroyo Jennifer; 10/07/20. $165,000.00

226 Churchill Drive, Mclean Norine M Santos David C; 10/07/20. $265,000

15 Winterberry Road, Rodriguez Jimenez Diego A Ortiz Ligia; 10/08/20. $248,000

215 Chesterbrook Road, Shum Kitty Smilevski Kiril; 10/08/20. $258,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

241 Saint Joseph St, Gonzalez Andrew Akhtar Waqas; 10/01/20. $231,700

27 S Canary Way, Cimino Joseph A Cavanaugh Joseph E Jr; 10/01/20. $209,000

552 Cape May Ave, Munyon Eric Paul Munyon Heidi L; 10/01/20. $295,000

663 E Motts Creeek Road, Cerreto Adrienne Zalewski Tilton Derek; 10/01/20. $225,100

149 Zurich Ave, Gardner Robert Gaskill Heather C; 10/02/20. $424,000

340 Maria Loretta Lane, Cao David Parks Eric R; 10/02/20. $249,900

700 Eagle Point Court, Nevins Kimberly Cole Michele; 10/02/20. $204,900

710 Cooper Ferry Court, Rollins Mary Ellen Olunina Viktoryia; 10/02/20. $167,000

684 Augusta Court, Volpe Barbara L Menditto Robert H; 10/05/20. $305,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

38 Meadow Circle, Goble Jane L Stablini Amy L; 10/15/20. $239,000

8 Fox Hollow Drive, Chow Grace Ahasan Realty Llc; 10/15/20. $282,000

138 Emerson Court, Brown Timothy Decicco Biagio Sr; 10/16/20. $240,000

4022 Leah Lane, Hernandez Luis Straub Joseph G; 10/19/20. $265,000

18 Rae Chagall, Garcon Alexander Camarota Joseph IV; 10/20/20. $284,999

844 Park Road, Kaskus Alex T Jr Nickel Donna J/Exrx; 10/21/20. $220,000

45 Galleria Drive, Sacco Ariana S Nvr Inc; 10/22/20. $292,000.00

1053 Morningside Drive, Kornhauser Alain Lucien Curro Frank T/Ind&Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $750,000

159 Loeffel Court, Barney Randall Hinman Walter G/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $320,000

2 Northridge Dr, Gorshunova Marina Chandrasekaran Senthilnathan; 10/23/20. $185,000

4636 Thelma Ave, Von Moos Joshua W Thorn Annabell; 10/23/20. $238,500

LONGPORT

118 N 31st Ave, Gordon Marc R Musero Marie/Exr; 10/09/20. $605,000

1802 Atlantic Ave, Lautato Joseph M Harmelin Stephen J; 10/19/20. $1,875,000

2707 Atlantic Ave, 2707 Atlantic Ave Llc Callahan Tina M; 10/26/20. $999,000

2703 Atlantic Ave, Montegna Richard A Doyle Michael F; 10/28/20. $849,000

11 N Evergreen, Joseph And Laura Gavrity Tr Gordon Helene; 10/30/20. $995,000

MARGATE

307 N Mansfield Ave, Barg Jason Chase Mark; 09/24/20. $499,000

9613b Winchester Ave, Sporer Nicholas Joseph Friedman Michael J; 09/24/20. $272,000

115 N Washington Ave #1, Brainsky Ada Fiero Marion; 09/25/20. $507,500

SOMERS POINT

19 Edgewood Drive, Sinclair Christopher M Taccarino Dominique; 10/16/20. $275,000

604 Harbour Cove, Lubaczewski Shannon Difillippo James; 10/16/20. $480,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4739 Ocean Drive, Appicciafuoco Peter Erchak Alexei A; 10/2020. $1,825,000

6592 Ocean Drive, Cirino Michael F Mauro Dennis John; 10/2020. $1,530,000

169 19th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC; 10/2020. $1,450,000

193 18th St, Garcia Mark Exr&C Welsh Thomas J III; 10/2020. $1,300,000

288 13th St, Karwoski Barbara M Karwoski David; 10/2020. $500,000

259 24th St East Un, Matics Ventures LLC 1031 Esi Eat II LLC; 10/2020. $420,000

173 62nd St, Mastrangelo Michael Aqua Bella Realty LLC; 11/2020. $4,600,000

606 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $3,055,000

7529 Sunset Drive, 7529 Sunset Drive LLC Appicciafuoco Peter; 11/2020. $2,800,000

65 E 15th St, Mc Donagh Christopher W Goldner John D; 11/2020. $2,800,000

178 35th St, Jacoby Michael E 221 17th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,152,500

1228 First Ave, Larson Kevin M Jaa Avalon LLC; 11/2020. $1,975,000

260 19th St, Jones Kenneth E Haley David; 11/2020. $1,850,000

214 47th St, Tierney Joyce Lorei Mathew P; 11/2020. $1,750,000

262 48th St, Foy Margaret M Est Turner Donald; 11/2020. $1,701,000

614 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $1,645,000

1148 First Ave, Hopkins Daniel E Copper Capital Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,575,000

6537 Ocean Drive So, Bleam Larry D Boyle Joseph J; 11/2020. $1,300,000

1100 Ocean Drive, Finkbiner Aaron F III Ficken Bruce W; 11/2020. $1,150,000

778 Dune Drive Un B, Burton John Biehl Jennifer M; 11/2020. $595,000

2778 Dune Drive Un A, Hierholzer Paul D Virtuous Property Grp LLC; 11/2020. $357,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Strasinski Christina; 11/2020. $139,000

CAPE MAY

1308 Pittsburgh Ave, Hopkins Norman E Casarino Marc; 11/2020. $540,000

805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 204, Lobosco Angelo Thompson William; 11/2020. $499,000

1386 Lafayette St, Wells Anne C Somoza Gabriella; 11/2020. $467,500

1152 Washington St, Mucha Nicholas Zehnder Christopher J; 11/2020. $410,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

15 Cedar Drive, Stackhouse Diane E Davies Adrian Vaughan; 11/2020. $225,000

223 Hoffman Mill Road, USA Caprioni Eugenia A; 11/2020. $100,000

Lot 16 Block 57, Cimerman Richard L Sweeney Joyce; 11/2020. $81,400

637 Dennisville Road, Edwards William S Mccann Joseph D; 11/2020. $67,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

15 W Wilde Ave, Hoppe Richard P Pawlus Claudio; 10/2020. $97,500

788 Academy Road, Mac Cready Grace Elizabeth Est Miller Merrill N; 10/2020. $55,000

0 Rochester Ave, Prestige Real Estate LLC West Rochester Ave Condo; 10/2020. $45,000

719 Tutle Gut Circle, Simone Kathleen E Pointejoy LLC; 10/2020. $641,000

1042 Shunpike Road, Daisey Lester C Weigel Jeffrey; 10/2020. $599,000

214 Diamond Sand Drive, Quintans Maria Isabel Ryan Christine A; 10/2020. $529,900

902 Ocean Drive, Walter Richard F Nelson Martin J; 10/2020. $465,000

1 Widgeon Way, Degener Richard Palmer Brian N; 10/2020. $377,350

828 Shunpike Road, Vona Leon W D’Urso Thomas R; 10/2020. $325,500

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 700, Rink Linda Sileo Alan D; 10/2020. $314,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Phillips Robert Stergiou George; 10/2020. $287,500

402 Leaming Ave, R Smith & Family LLC Hill Linda D; 10/2020. $269,000

Lot 5 Block 494.03, Mc Nulty Kathleen Riley Exr Di Stefano Michael; 10/2020. $200,000

105 Tomlin Ave, Herishen William C Sheeran Magen Elizabeth; 10/2020. $180,000

613 Desoto Ave, Palait Eric Dilks James E; 10/2020. $166,000

245 E Pacific Ave, Krzywicki James Bell Malerie R; 10/2020. $150,000

117 Vermont Ave, Zelinski John Uba David; 10/2020. $140,000

226 E New York Ave, Us Bank Trust Na Trust Zmeu Eusebiu; 10/2020. $110,500

219 E New York Ave, Niski Kenneth W Harron Richard P; 10/2020. $64,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

205 Reeves St, Wildwood Wet LLC Archibald Robert W; 10/2020. $251,000

69 Wynndemere Court, Papperman Delema J Est Hancock Deborah E; 10/2020. $248,000

11 Colgate St, Musarra Francis X Dukenski John; 10/2020. $240,000

11 Mimosa Drive, Glennon Keith Exr Ratka Sandra; 10/2020. $185,000

301 Millman Blvd, O’Connor Joseph B Jr Damiana Katielyn P; 10/2020. $175,000

38 Susan Lane, Pritchett Dennis M Exr Mailloux April L; $125,000

4 Oak Ave, Jcm Devleopment LLC Rexhepi Lulzim; 10/2020. $57,000

1116 Stone Harbor Blvd Un 307, 307 Stone Harbor Crossing LLC Wheeler John H; 10/2020. $999,000

121 Beach Ave, Zippi Stephen Purcell Kathryn Susanna; 10/2020. $930,000

1086 Route 47 So, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $492,500

Lot 26.04 Block 168, Mc Nulty Thomas E Jr Braden Leroy; 10/2020. $428,500

102 Osprey Drive, Frame Lynn E Kerr Kevin F; $396,000

6 Steeple Court, Burke John F Abbot Robert Evans; $349,995

0 Aspen Drive, Caruso Robert Myslinski Douglas; 110/2020. $349,900

710 Avalon Blvd, Torrieri Richard Mccool Michael Andrew; $285,000

201 Ridge Road, Ford Roseann Stocker Craig; 10/2020. $282,000

3 Hemlock Drive, Cinque Natale P Adkins Nicklous J; $270,000

5 E Pacific Ave, Donahue Jeannie C Rohrbach Gary L; 10/2020. $265,000

18 Orbit Drive, Brenneisen Stephanie A Stone Matthew P; 10/2020. $230,000

265 Indian Trail Road, Catarcio Maurice A Jr Bradley Raymond S; 10/2020. $220,000

3 N 16th St, O’Quin Tracy A Gorski Paige Marie; 10/2020. $197,500

3 N Railroad Ave, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $75,000

43 Route 47 Noth Un G26, Wilson Steven E Toughill Michelle B; 10/2020. $45,700

43 Rt 47 North, Konstanty Joseph Jr Exr Rastelli Ryan; 10/2020. $23,000

33 Seabreeze Lane, Graves Cynthia A O’Hara Family Limited Ptn; 11/2020. $495,000

8 Galloping Way, Kammerer Michael R Ridings Christopher F; 11/2020. $475,000

346 Swainton Goshen Road, Johnson Traci Lattuca-Bonamico Mario; 11/2020. $379,900

2078 Tidewater Ave, Stuart Albert D Bradfield Barbara L; 11/2020. $270,000

312 Ridge Road, Brown Christopher Stinson Robert; 11/2020. $266,500

512 Route 47 So, Thompson William C Laing Gregory James Jr; 11/2020. $235,000

OCEAN CITY

705 Periwinkle Drive, Louie Kevin Owsik Michael Gerard; 10/2020. $349,900

182 Flinders Reef, Hepler Eric Oddo Salvatore C; 10/2020. $315,000

5 Hawthorne Drive, Chowdhury Maksudul A Berry Michael; 10/2020. $275,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5608 Landis Ave,Bradley Stephen P Caramanico John C Jr; 11/2020. $805,000

4009 Landis Ave Un 3, Glancey Christopher Taylor Alyce; 11/2020. $650,000

3700 Boardwalk, Schleider Brian S Minnick Peter D; 11/2020. $620,000

3717 Central Ave, Ciseck Ian Gilchrist Keith; 11/2020. $590,000

134 40th St Un A, Cullen Priscilla Adm Cordero Mary; 11/2020. $565,000

107 37th St Un 3E, Gilchrist Keith John Jeffrey; 11/2020. $540,000

24 44th St Un 201, Patton Steven C Mc Kinnon John P; 11/2020. $423,000

STONE HARBOR

246 99th St Un 3, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $449,000

16 Linden Lane, Coates Robert A Maillet Paul; 10/2020. $390,000

316 92nd St, Schiffman Theodore Mc Kendry Mark S Trust; 11/2020. $3,700,000

382 104th St, Clover 382 LLC 382 104th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,425,000

148 95th St, Maurer Elizabeth Martin Aonghus E; 11/2020. $2,300,000

163 83rd St, Robert A Hoadley Trust Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $1,700,000

8931 2nd Ave, Murray Dennis A Frees Robb S; 11/2020. $630,000

A-43 Bower Court, Wagner Patricia H Est Clas Brian; 11/2020. $610,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

403 32nd St, Jeri L Piechoski Rev Trust Henderson Michael; 11/2020. $990,000

1731 Route US 9 So, Benetz David G Trust Keller Charles M; 11/2020. $320,000

33 Black Oak Drive, Buckchetsky Rachel Patroni Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000

16 Dawn Road, Salesky Richard Trust Devine Joseph; 11/2020. $258,000

286 Route 49, Greiner John A Paone Anthony J; 11/2020. $195,000

8 Farm Road, Black Horse Land LLC Hollywood Ricky J; 11/2020. $85,000

516 Route US 9 A16, Caputo Zachary Lyons Rosalie; 11/2020. $52,000

WILDWOOD

301 W Taylor Ave, Kopycienski Robert A Moffo Vincent; 10/2020. $260,000

309 W Glenwood Ave, Jones Gordon T III Grady Erik M; 10/2020. $205,000

128 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Daniels Joseph G Pupo Pasquele; 10/2020. $100,000

3811 Pacific Ave, Collia Paolo Cama Plan Administrator; $70,000

4508 Atlantic Ave Un 2, Di Fabio Daniel F Heller Beth A; 10/2020. $63,700

5300 Boardwalk Unc, Atlantic Side LLC Moonstruck Park Ave Inc; 10/2020. $25,000

233 E Juniper Ave, Gimcheng LLC Rsg Rentals LLC; 11/2020. $360,000

321 E Poplar Ave Un A, Chapman William D Bobiak Toni; 11/2020. $345,000

220 E Juniper Ave Un A, Garvey George Schultz Nancy A; 11/2020. $342,500

301 E Pne Ave Un 1A, Ryan Thomas P Noti James; 11/2020. $339,000

303 E Montgomery Ave #D, Petz Thomas A Gallagher Franklin R; 11/2020. $335,000

4302 Susquehanna Ave Un A, Magilton Joseph M Pirrone Mark; 11/2020. $329,900

407 W Hildreth Ave, Folk Dawn L Matthews Richard J; 11/2020. $275,000

219 E Spencer Ave, Felici Roseann Exr Campbell Charles M III; 11/2020. $254,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7005 Pacific Ave, Potok Wayne A Kendrick James J Jr; 10/2020. $185,000

7100 Seaview Ave, Ficiak Stephen Harding Dean H; 10/2020. $180,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 303, Pacifico Aldo Ww 411 LLC; 10/2020. $172,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

404 W Garfield Ave, Gary Benjamin Fittipaldi Oscar A; 10/2020. $132,000

414 E Nashville Ave, Bradley William Patrick O’Donnell Gillian; 11/2020. $710,000

112 B E Farragut Ave, Rowles Lawrence Kober Stephen; 11/2020. $699,900

120 W Morning Glory Ave, Pedone Michael A Buerger Nicholas V; 11/2020. $600,000

113 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Fusco Thomas J; 11/2020. $569,900

300 Columbine Road, Simone Jennifer Exr&C Deane Joseph; 11/2020. $468,000

206 E Rambler Road Un 206, Gruber Ryan Giammaruti James; 11/2020. $368,000

106 E Syracuse Ave, Dunlap Gary P Berndlmaier Eric; 11/2020. $360,000

104 E Rambler Road Un A, Ulrich Dolores Kotler David C; 11/2020. $231,250

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Sukkarieh Michael Todaro Ursula Giovanna; 11/2020. $188,000

9101 Atlantic Ave #205, Loniewski Brendalee C Cappa Anthony H; 11/2020. $135,000

402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000

