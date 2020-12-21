How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
602 Sooy Lane, Johnson Jay Hildebrand Grant; 10/19/20. $229,000
1110 Spring Lane, Johnson Tasha Pouleres George; 10/23/20. $299,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3306 2, Atienza Cesar Misrahi Jason;10/23/20. $290,000
608 Connecticut Ave, Corcodilos Brian Novotny Petr;10/23/20. $485,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 14j, Foster Michael Silver Sylva/Tr/Tr; 10/26/20. $172,000
4207 Stewart Ave, Cadavid Tiberio Purdom Glen W; 10/26/20. $230,000
43 Chelsea Court, Slutsky Samuel Costello Richard J; 10/26/20. $320,000
2805 Atlantic Ave, Ccam Realty Llc Min Me Sun; 10/28/20. $425,000
BRIGANTINE
202 2nd St So, Hannum Craig A Mcguire Richard; 10/19/20. $495,000
322 S 38th St Unit B, Lepo Brian Hemphill Cathy; 10/19/20. $359,000
6 Macdermott Place, Gaffney Chaser P Ursini Caitlin; 10/19/20. $415,000
206 S 39th St Unit A, Mclarnon Susan Yemm Paul F; 10/20/20. $220,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
224 Ivy Road, Mills Linda Cohen Gerald; 10/06/20. $302,000
315 Oakland Ave, Kennedy Karen Rosky Jonathan S; 10/06/20. $190,000
112 Cindy Drive, Luna Melissa Arroyo Jennifer; 10/07/20. $165,000.00
226 Churchill Drive, Mclean Norine M Santos David C; 10/07/20. $265,000
15 Winterberry Road, Rodriguez Jimenez Diego A Ortiz Ligia; 10/08/20. $248,000
215 Chesterbrook Road, Shum Kitty Smilevski Kiril; 10/08/20. $258,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
241 Saint Joseph St, Gonzalez Andrew Akhtar Waqas; 10/01/20. $231,700
27 S Canary Way, Cimino Joseph A Cavanaugh Joseph E Jr; 10/01/20. $209,000
552 Cape May Ave, Munyon Eric Paul Munyon Heidi L; 10/01/20. $295,000
663 E Motts Creeek Road, Cerreto Adrienne Zalewski Tilton Derek; 10/01/20. $225,100
149 Zurich Ave, Gardner Robert Gaskill Heather C; 10/02/20. $424,000
340 Maria Loretta Lane, Cao David Parks Eric R; 10/02/20. $249,900
700 Eagle Point Court, Nevins Kimberly Cole Michele; 10/02/20. $204,900
710 Cooper Ferry Court, Rollins Mary Ellen Olunina Viktoryia; 10/02/20. $167,000
684 Augusta Court, Volpe Barbara L Menditto Robert H; 10/05/20. $305,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
38 Meadow Circle, Goble Jane L Stablini Amy L; 10/15/20. $239,000
8 Fox Hollow Drive, Chow Grace Ahasan Realty Llc; 10/15/20. $282,000
138 Emerson Court, Brown Timothy Decicco Biagio Sr; 10/16/20. $240,000
4022 Leah Lane, Hernandez Luis Straub Joseph G; 10/19/20. $265,000
18 Rae Chagall, Garcon Alexander Camarota Joseph IV; 10/20/20. $284,999
844 Park Road, Kaskus Alex T Jr Nickel Donna J/Exrx; 10/21/20. $220,000
45 Galleria Drive, Sacco Ariana S Nvr Inc; 10/22/20. $292,000.00
1053 Morningside Drive, Kornhauser Alain Lucien Curro Frank T/Ind&Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $750,000
159 Loeffel Court, Barney Randall Hinman Walter G/Tr/Tr; 10/23/20. $320,000
2 Northridge Dr, Gorshunova Marina Chandrasekaran Senthilnathan; 10/23/20. $185,000
4636 Thelma Ave, Von Moos Joshua W Thorn Annabell; 10/23/20. $238,500
LONGPORT
118 N 31st Ave, Gordon Marc R Musero Marie/Exr; 10/09/20. $605,000
1802 Atlantic Ave, Lautato Joseph M Harmelin Stephen J; 10/19/20. $1,875,000
2707 Atlantic Ave, 2707 Atlantic Ave Llc Callahan Tina M; 10/26/20. $999,000
2703 Atlantic Ave, Montegna Richard A Doyle Michael F; 10/28/20. $849,000
11 N Evergreen, Joseph And Laura Gavrity Tr Gordon Helene; 10/30/20. $995,000
MARGATE
307 N Mansfield Ave, Barg Jason Chase Mark; 09/24/20. $499,000
9613b Winchester Ave, Sporer Nicholas Joseph Friedman Michael J; 09/24/20. $272,000
115 N Washington Ave #1, Brainsky Ada Fiero Marion; 09/25/20. $507,500
SOMERS POINT
19 Edgewood Drive, Sinclair Christopher M Taccarino Dominique; 10/16/20. $275,000
604 Harbour Cove, Lubaczewski Shannon Difillippo James; 10/16/20. $480,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4739 Ocean Drive, Appicciafuoco Peter Erchak Alexei A; 10/2020. $1,825,000
6592 Ocean Drive, Cirino Michael F Mauro Dennis John; 10/2020. $1,530,000
169 19th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC; 10/2020. $1,450,000
193 18th St, Garcia Mark Exr&C Welsh Thomas J III; 10/2020. $1,300,000
288 13th St, Karwoski Barbara M Karwoski David; 10/2020. $500,000
259 24th St East Un, Matics Ventures LLC 1031 Esi Eat II LLC; 10/2020. $420,000
173 62nd St, Mastrangelo Michael Aqua Bella Realty LLC; 11/2020. $4,600,000
606 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $3,055,000
7529 Sunset Drive, 7529 Sunset Drive LLC Appicciafuoco Peter; 11/2020. $2,800,000
65 E 15th St, Mc Donagh Christopher W Goldner John D; 11/2020. $2,800,000
178 35th St, Jacoby Michael E 221 17th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,152,500
1228 First Ave, Larson Kevin M Jaa Avalon LLC; 11/2020. $1,975,000
260 19th St, Jones Kenneth E Haley David; 11/2020. $1,850,000
214 47th St, Tierney Joyce Lorei Mathew P; 11/2020. $1,750,000
262 48th St, Foy Margaret M Est Turner Donald; 11/2020. $1,701,000
614 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $1,645,000
1148 First Ave, Hopkins Daniel E Copper Capital Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,575,000
6537 Ocean Drive So, Bleam Larry D Boyle Joseph J; 11/2020. $1,300,000
1100 Ocean Drive, Finkbiner Aaron F III Ficken Bruce W; 11/2020. $1,150,000
778 Dune Drive Un B, Burton John Biehl Jennifer M; 11/2020. $595,000
2778 Dune Drive Un A, Hierholzer Paul D Virtuous Property Grp LLC; 11/2020. $357,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Strasinski Christina; 11/2020. $139,000
CAPE MAY
1308 Pittsburgh Ave, Hopkins Norman E Casarino Marc; 11/2020. $540,000
805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 204, Lobosco Angelo Thompson William; 11/2020. $499,000
1386 Lafayette St, Wells Anne C Somoza Gabriella; 11/2020. $467,500
1152 Washington St, Mucha Nicholas Zehnder Christopher J; 11/2020. $410,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
15 Cedar Drive, Stackhouse Diane E Davies Adrian Vaughan; 11/2020. $225,000
223 Hoffman Mill Road, USA Caprioni Eugenia A; 11/2020. $100,000
Lot 16 Block 57, Cimerman Richard L Sweeney Joyce; 11/2020. $81,400
637 Dennisville Road, Edwards William S Mccann Joseph D; 11/2020. $67,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
15 W Wilde Ave, Hoppe Richard P Pawlus Claudio; 10/2020. $97,500
788 Academy Road, Mac Cready Grace Elizabeth Est Miller Merrill N; 10/2020. $55,000
0 Rochester Ave, Prestige Real Estate LLC West Rochester Ave Condo; 10/2020. $45,000
719 Tutle Gut Circle, Simone Kathleen E Pointejoy LLC; 10/2020. $641,000
1042 Shunpike Road, Daisey Lester C Weigel Jeffrey; 10/2020. $599,000
214 Diamond Sand Drive, Quintans Maria Isabel Ryan Christine A; 10/2020. $529,900
902 Ocean Drive, Walter Richard F Nelson Martin J; 10/2020. $465,000
1 Widgeon Way, Degener Richard Palmer Brian N; 10/2020. $377,350
828 Shunpike Road, Vona Leon W D’Urso Thomas R; 10/2020. $325,500
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 700, Rink Linda Sileo Alan D; 10/2020. $314,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Phillips Robert Stergiou George; 10/2020. $287,500
402 Leaming Ave, R Smith & Family LLC Hill Linda D; 10/2020. $269,000
Lot 5 Block 494.03, Mc Nulty Kathleen Riley Exr Di Stefano Michael; 10/2020. $200,000
105 Tomlin Ave, Herishen William C Sheeran Magen Elizabeth; 10/2020. $180,000
613 Desoto Ave, Palait Eric Dilks James E; 10/2020. $166,000
245 E Pacific Ave, Krzywicki James Bell Malerie R; 10/2020. $150,000
117 Vermont Ave, Zelinski John Uba David; 10/2020. $140,000
226 E New York Ave, Us Bank Trust Na Trust Zmeu Eusebiu; 10/2020. $110,500
219 E New York Ave, Niski Kenneth W Harron Richard P; 10/2020. $64,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
205 Reeves St, Wildwood Wet LLC Archibald Robert W; 10/2020. $251,000
69 Wynndemere Court, Papperman Delema J Est Hancock Deborah E; 10/2020. $248,000
11 Colgate St, Musarra Francis X Dukenski John; 10/2020. $240,000
11 Mimosa Drive, Glennon Keith Exr Ratka Sandra; 10/2020. $185,000
301 Millman Blvd, O’Connor Joseph B Jr Damiana Katielyn P; 10/2020. $175,000
38 Susan Lane, Pritchett Dennis M Exr Mailloux April L; $125,000
4 Oak Ave, Jcm Devleopment LLC Rexhepi Lulzim; 10/2020. $57,000
1116 Stone Harbor Blvd Un 307, 307 Stone Harbor Crossing LLC Wheeler John H; 10/2020. $999,000
121 Beach Ave, Zippi Stephen Purcell Kathryn Susanna; 10/2020. $930,000
1086 Route 47 So, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $492,500
Lot 26.04 Block 168, Mc Nulty Thomas E Jr Braden Leroy; 10/2020. $428,500
102 Osprey Drive, Frame Lynn E Kerr Kevin F; $396,000
6 Steeple Court, Burke John F Abbot Robert Evans; $349,995
0 Aspen Drive, Caruso Robert Myslinski Douglas; 110/2020. $349,900
710 Avalon Blvd, Torrieri Richard Mccool Michael Andrew; $285,000
201 Ridge Road, Ford Roseann Stocker Craig; 10/2020. $282,000
3 Hemlock Drive, Cinque Natale P Adkins Nicklous J; $270,000
5 E Pacific Ave, Donahue Jeannie C Rohrbach Gary L; 10/2020. $265,000
18 Orbit Drive, Brenneisen Stephanie A Stone Matthew P; 10/2020. $230,000
265 Indian Trail Road, Catarcio Maurice A Jr Bradley Raymond S; 10/2020. $220,000
3 N 16th St, O’Quin Tracy A Gorski Paige Marie; 10/2020. $197,500
3 N Railroad Ave, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $75,000
43 Route 47 Noth Un G26, Wilson Steven E Toughill Michelle B; 10/2020. $45,700
43 Rt 47 North, Konstanty Joseph Jr Exr Rastelli Ryan; 10/2020. $23,000
33 Seabreeze Lane, Graves Cynthia A O’Hara Family Limited Ptn; 11/2020. $495,000
8 Galloping Way, Kammerer Michael R Ridings Christopher F; 11/2020. $475,000
346 Swainton Goshen Road, Johnson Traci Lattuca-Bonamico Mario; 11/2020. $379,900
2078 Tidewater Ave, Stuart Albert D Bradfield Barbara L; 11/2020. $270,000
312 Ridge Road, Brown Christopher Stinson Robert; 11/2020. $266,500
512 Route 47 So, Thompson William C Laing Gregory James Jr; 11/2020. $235,000
OCEAN CITY
705 Periwinkle Drive, Louie Kevin Owsik Michael Gerard; 10/2020. $349,900
182 Flinders Reef, Hepler Eric Oddo Salvatore C; 10/2020. $315,000
5 Hawthorne Drive, Chowdhury Maksudul A Berry Michael; 10/2020. $275,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5608 Landis Ave,Bradley Stephen P Caramanico John C Jr; 11/2020. $805,000
4009 Landis Ave Un 3, Glancey Christopher Taylor Alyce; 11/2020. $650,000
3700 Boardwalk, Schleider Brian S Minnick Peter D; 11/2020. $620,000
3717 Central Ave, Ciseck Ian Gilchrist Keith; 11/2020. $590,000
134 40th St Un A, Cullen Priscilla Adm Cordero Mary; 11/2020. $565,000
107 37th St Un 3E, Gilchrist Keith John Jeffrey; 11/2020. $540,000
24 44th St Un 201, Patton Steven C Mc Kinnon John P; 11/2020. $423,000
STONE HARBOR
246 99th St Un 3, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $449,000
16 Linden Lane, Coates Robert A Maillet Paul; 10/2020. $390,000
316 92nd St, Schiffman Theodore Mc Kendry Mark S Trust; 11/2020. $3,700,000
382 104th St, Clover 382 LLC 382 104th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,425,000
148 95th St, Maurer Elizabeth Martin Aonghus E; 11/2020. $2,300,000
163 83rd St, Robert A Hoadley Trust Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $1,700,000
8931 2nd Ave, Murray Dennis A Frees Robb S; 11/2020. $630,000
A-43 Bower Court, Wagner Patricia H Est Clas Brian; 11/2020. $610,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
403 32nd St, Jeri L Piechoski Rev Trust Henderson Michael; 11/2020. $990,000
1731 Route US 9 So, Benetz David G Trust Keller Charles M; 11/2020. $320,000
33 Black Oak Drive, Buckchetsky Rachel Patroni Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000
16 Dawn Road, Salesky Richard Trust Devine Joseph; 11/2020. $258,000
286 Route 49, Greiner John A Paone Anthony J; 11/2020. $195,000
8 Farm Road, Black Horse Land LLC Hollywood Ricky J; 11/2020. $85,000
516 Route US 9 A16, Caputo Zachary Lyons Rosalie; 11/2020. $52,000
WILDWOOD
301 W Taylor Ave, Kopycienski Robert A Moffo Vincent; 10/2020. $260,000
309 W Glenwood Ave, Jones Gordon T III Grady Erik M; 10/2020. $205,000
128 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Daniels Joseph G Pupo Pasquele; 10/2020. $100,000
3811 Pacific Ave, Collia Paolo Cama Plan Administrator; $70,000
4508 Atlantic Ave Un 2, Di Fabio Daniel F Heller Beth A; 10/2020. $63,700
5300 Boardwalk Unc, Atlantic Side LLC Moonstruck Park Ave Inc; 10/2020. $25,000
233 E Juniper Ave, Gimcheng LLC Rsg Rentals LLC; 11/2020. $360,000
321 E Poplar Ave Un A, Chapman William D Bobiak Toni; 11/2020. $345,000
220 E Juniper Ave Un A, Garvey George Schultz Nancy A; 11/2020. $342,500
301 E Pne Ave Un 1A, Ryan Thomas P Noti James; 11/2020. $339,000
303 E Montgomery Ave #D, Petz Thomas A Gallagher Franklin R; 11/2020. $335,000
4302 Susquehanna Ave Un A, Magilton Joseph M Pirrone Mark; 11/2020. $329,900
407 W Hildreth Ave, Folk Dawn L Matthews Richard J; 11/2020. $275,000
219 E Spencer Ave, Felici Roseann Exr Campbell Charles M III; 11/2020. $254,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7005 Pacific Ave, Potok Wayne A Kendrick James J Jr; 10/2020. $185,000
7100 Seaview Ave, Ficiak Stephen Harding Dean H; 10/2020. $180,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 303, Pacifico Aldo Ww 411 LLC; 10/2020. $172,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
404 W Garfield Ave, Gary Benjamin Fittipaldi Oscar A; 10/2020. $132,000
414 E Nashville Ave, Bradley William Patrick O’Donnell Gillian; 11/2020. $710,000
112 B E Farragut Ave, Rowles Lawrence Kober Stephen; 11/2020. $699,900
120 W Morning Glory Ave, Pedone Michael A Buerger Nicholas V; 11/2020. $600,000
113 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Fusco Thomas J; 11/2020. $569,900
300 Columbine Road, Simone Jennifer Exr&C Deane Joseph; 11/2020. $468,000
206 E Rambler Road Un 206, Gruber Ryan Giammaruti James; 11/2020. $368,000
106 E Syracuse Ave, Dunlap Gary P Berndlmaier Eric; 11/2020. $360,000
104 E Rambler Road Un A, Ulrich Dolores Kotler David C; 11/2020. $231,250
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Sukkarieh Michael Todaro Ursula Giovanna; 11/2020. $188,000
9101 Atlantic Ave #205, Loniewski Brendalee C Cappa Anthony H; 11/2020. $135,000
402 E St Paul Ave Un 207, Connolly John Gorman Andrew John; 11/2020. $129,000
