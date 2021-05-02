 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

403 Burning Tree Blvd, Baldwin Brianna Dowdjamesg; 02/10/21. $272,500

710 Blenheim Ave, Whitaker Jeffreys Lee Davidy; 02/11/21. $194,000

32 E Woodland Ave, Cline Jonathan W Kaminskijoan M; 02/16/21. $160,000

612 Ohio Ave, Banegas Funez Yaxson J 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 02/16/21. $227,500

ATLANTIC CITY

42 S Dover Ave, Belljeanette C Doherty Michael; 02/12/21. $295,000

113-A North Carolina Ave, Khan Md Islam Mohammad S; 02/13/21. $85,000

28 Clipper Court, Tolliver Renee Burton Joseph III/Admr; 02/13/21. $135,000

1811 Bishop Richard Allen Ave, Mendoza Stephany I Moran Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/16/21. $122,000

512 Drexel Ave, Hicks Shanta C Hoven Andrew Dean; 02/17/21. $74,850

BRIGANTINE

330 42nd St So Unit B24, Crescenzo April Lynn Hacker Elizabeth; 02/11/21. $191,000

330 42nd St So Unit D49, Crescenzo Philip Smith Stephen R; 02/11/21. $290,000

1016th St So, Votta Christopher Joseph George Sandra F; 02/11/21. $292,000

39 Cummings Place, Dibona Francis X Flounders Robert P; 02/11/21. $320,000

200 17th St So, B&B Realty Stewart Joanne; 02/11/21. $358,500

104 Bayshore Ave, Csaszi Andrew C Tenaglia Vickie; 02/11/21. $410,000

1 Collette Circle, Moore Kimberly M Duca Daniel; 02/11/21. $425,000

204 18th St, Brown Janice M Nardo Frank X; 02/11/21. $560,000

214 18th St So, Cole Bryan E Garibian Antranig; 02/11/21. $850,000

BUENA BOROUGH

200 W Flower St, Valmar Properties Llc Bank Of America Na; 02/18/21. $88,802

214 Sumner St, Johnson Alice N Feliciano Leonida; 02/19/21. $115,000

1007 S Central Ave, Laboy Brittany Rodriguez Edwin; 02/19/21. $122,000

102 North West Ave, Machado Deyling A Lawrence Norman Berlin/Ind&Exr; 02/24/21. $195,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

358 Llewellyn Ave, Donato Anthony David Deluca Bartholomew; 02/11/21. $205,000

28 Cedar Lake Drive, Triboletti Lindsay A Flannery Kenneth; 02/23/21. $210,000

204 Cains Mill Road, Kleintz Corinne D Akhtar Chaudhary; 02/25/21. $185,900

319 Woodland Ave, Decicco Property Group Llc Read Elizabeth/Admrx; 02/26/21. $85,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

549 Chicago Ave, Parks Nicole Jones Lloyd H Jr; 02/22/21. $147,000

249 Philadelphia Ave, Patel Shivam A Ramm Property Rentals Llc; 02/22/21. $172,000

224 Hamburg Ave, Beasley Joseph R Police & Firemens Retirement System; 02/26/21. $133,620

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

404 London Court II, Pherribo Gordon Iznaga Rivas Pedro; 02/10/21. $125,000

6135 West Jersey Ave, Soto Sergio Vee Gwendolyn/Exrx; 02/10/21. $215,000

10 Whitewater Lane, Henigan Matthew Chism Bryan Robert; 02/10/21. $332,000

332 Heather Croft, Cramer Keith D Roldan Sergio A Zapata; 02/11/21. $85,0000

370 Heather Croft, Saroka Valery Heipp Sophia Maria; 02/11/21. $87,000

75 Heather Croft, Chirulli Tammi Williams Gary S; 02/11/21. $109,900

1102 Carlisle Road, Johnson Jerome Schleider Kimberly; 02/11/21. $228,500

318 Sanderling Lane, Bruno John R Jr Wu Ciyun; 02/11/21. $245,000

5 Stone Mill Court, Mateer Raymond G Jr Abbar Said E; 02/11/21. $265,000

157 Crystal Lake Drive, Albuquerque Richard Pomales David; 02/11/21. $358,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

733 Eighth Ave, Sinclair Jose Scanlon Michael; 02/08/21. $158,000

726 Ravenwood Drive, Us Banktr Na Narvaez Tanya Earlington; 02/08/21. $203,000

77 Liberty Court, Vanyo Fletcher Sinopoli Richard J Jr/Ind&Atty; 02/10/21. $75,000

233 Meadow Ridge Road, Theiss Amber Mento Steven R; 02/10/21. $89,000

48 Liberty Court, Scarlet Owl Inv Llc Moccio Steven J Jr; 02/11/21. $71,250

131 Mattix Run, Castellano Amber Amezquita Armando; 02/11/21. $95,000

837 Motts Creek Road, Theno Justin Kurtz George P; 02/11/21. $95,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6213 Cove Ave, Izon Raymond L Jr Dimartine Jessica; 02/09/21. $132,000

212 Old River Road, Sankush Realty Llc Cregon Taryn A; 02/09/21. $157,610

132 Camelot Circle, Kmieciak Katarzyna A Pmimarka; 02/10/21. $245,000

1543 Washington Court, Chevere Yvette Siu Albert; 02/11/21. $150,000

2875 Route 50, Maldonado Selia Mendez Ordonez Martha Patricia; 02/11/21. $182,500

HAMMONTON

199 N Chew Road, Deeper Life Deliverance Ministries Inc Moratelli Jon A/Atty; 02/13/21. $400,000

45 Centennial Drive, Lombardi Properties Llc Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 02/16/21. $175,000

5 N Liberty St, Midwest Equities Llc Wetherbee Robert L; 02/17/21. $78,000

LINWOOD

210 Hamilton Ave, Vella Judith Neal David/Admr; 02/09/21. $130,500

513 Garfield Ave, Staszeswski Kamil Tuthill Walter R; 02/09/21. $140,200

508 W Davis Ave, Hoff Rosenfeld Breinn A Ludy Gregory S; 02/17/21. $329,000

1700 Somerset Blvd, Zaburski Mario Petrille Leonard P; 02/17/21. $638,500

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 617, Grossman Michael Gittis Sondra/Atty; 02/11/21. $775,000

112 S 25th Ave, 112 South 25th Ave Llc Metropolitan Longport Llc;02/11/21. $7,650,000

105 S 15th Ave, Lieff Carol Atkinson Charles D; 02/17/21. $1,950,000

2403 Oberon Ave, Robert J Halligan Capuano Emily; 02/23/21. $1,165,000

4 S 31st Ave, Vernick William Lautato Joseph M; 02/23/21. $1,200,000

MARGATE

7801 Atlantic Ave #B, Zibelman Alan Soloman Bay Fine Homes Llc; 02/08/21. $650,000

125 N Madison Ave, Baglivo Steven B Scharpf Edmund P; 02/09/21. $525,000

18 N Lancaster Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Smith Ivan Sanford; 02/09/21. $660,000

8200 Winchester Ave, Hayman Steven Procopio Nicola; 02/10/21. $645,000

8601 Winchester Ave, Deleo Craig Soffer Ronald; 02/10/21. $795,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

30 22nd Ave, Dilks Joseph Jiacopello Robert; $386,000

101 Indian Cabin Road, Rodriguez Gina Engelhardt Melissa A; $293,600

NORTHFIELD

425 Fairbanks Ave, Pira Blerim Georgiou George; 02/08/21. $276,500

514 Fairbanks Ave, Carfagno Sage North Amanda; 02/09/21. $210,000

23 Lesley Lane, Emmons Dustin Shamisabih Uddin; 02/10/21. $355,000

221 Tilton Road, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Rainbow Electronics Inc; 02/10/21. $650,000

901 1st St 77, Sullivan Emily R Pullan Eileen M; 02/11/21. $135,000

PLEASANTVILLE

513 Chestnut St, Cardona Hernandez Axel 0 Jca Abreu Llc; 02/13/21. $175,000

33 E Park Ave, Flores Santiago Marcela Moreno Francisca; 02/13/21. $200,000

108 West Lindley Ave, Sanchez Moreno Henry A Zapata Henry J Sanchez; 02/16/21. $175,000

PORT REPUBLIC

487 Chestnut Neck Road, Yufer Robert D Hoffman Eric James; 02/19/21. $288,000

289 Chestnut Neck Road, Bill Kurtz Builder Llc Garrison Maria; 02/23/21. $80,000

SOMERS POINT

182 Jordan Road, Bligh Kevin Calabrese Erin M; 02/08/21. $240,000

19 Nassau Road, Dougherty Cynthia Henigan Matthew; 02/10/21. $221,000

22 Bucknell Road, Mckenzie Erica Conover John A; 02/10/21. $276,101

205 Bliss Ave, Bevilacqua Karen L Sabella Dennis A; 02/16/21. $320,000

VENTNOR

236 N Derby Ave #1008, Puleio Angela Reid Jewel; 02/08/21. $185,000

707 N Oxford Ave Unit 902, Stipa Lois Deras Hector; 02/10/21. $80,000

6807 Monmouth Ave, Bernstein Robert Dollin Patricia; 02/11/21. $269,000

344-346 Hampshire Drive, Kaufman Nechama Ahmed Motahar; 02/11/21. $275,000

2-A N Baton Rouge, Bullock John D Two Pioneers Llc; 02/11/21. $419,000

21n Lafayette Ave, Calitri Charles F Cummins Rebecca; 02/13/21. $980,000

509 N Dorset Ave, Top Tier Holdings Llc Success Estates Llc; 02/16/21. $240,000

901 N Harvard Ave, Ams Christina Nicole Silvershore Homes Llc; 02/16/21. $699,000

5003 Atlantic Ave C04a, Lincow Jamie Mazurie John S III; 02/17/21. $177,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2997 Dune Drive, Avalon Real Estate Agency Inc Rockwell Avalon LLC; 02/2121. $4,135,000

19 W 19th St, Mark Purowitz Rev Trust Baron Richard B; 02/2121. $3,500,000

2158 Ocean Drive, Hopkins Daniel E 2158 Ocean Drive LLC; 02/2121. $3,100,000

2858 Ocean Drive, Sloane Michael Himmelreich Robert J; 02/2121. $3,100,000

4435 Fourth Ave, Smith William J Chorin Meghan Eileen; 02/2121. $2,925,000

75 W 32nd St, Paquette Joseph F Jr Anastasio Mary Alexandra; 02/2121. $1,995,000

CAPE MAY

1450 Missouri Ave, Lomanno Mark Pierce John H; 02/2121. $1,475,000

933 Columbia Ave, Swenor Kevin C Meier Susan; 02/2121. $657,000

911 Mc Cullum Ave, Rice Nancy M Exr Buck Carl V III Trust; 02/2121. $90,000

911 Mc Cullum Ave, Jane A Buck Trust Buck Carl V III; 02/2121. $90,000

CAPE MAY POINT

322 Stites Ave, Roberts Patricia M Morgan Ralph O Jr; 02/2121. $586,667

320 Stites Ave, Roberts Patricia M Williams Karen Morgan; 02/2121. $333,333

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

30 Ravenwood Drive East, Leauber-Todd Sandra Brown Scott W; 02/2121. $510,000

70 Sunny Lane, Simpson Robin Lee Warren John H Jr; 02/2121. $180,000

5 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Favre Brian; 02/2121. $129,000

215 Pullman Road, Rabada-Yocum Tracy Adm Stanek Jonellyn Orellana; 02/2121. $70,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

962 Lenape Drive, Lenape Dr LLC Halbruner John; 01/2121. $69,300

899 Weeks Landing Road, Blackley Jay R O’Shea Allyson; 02/2121. $835,000

7 Delaware Bay Drive, Mc Cormick John F Virnelson Tonia; 02/2121. $695,000

1066 Seashore Road, Fisher Alan J Papalia Anna; 02/2121. $649,900

12 Regina Drive, Justin Leonard J Waters Lauren A; 02/2121. $565,000

9 Englewood Road, Webster Michael A Exr Teesdale Patrick V; 02/2121. $565,000

1102 Whittier Ave, Wampler Michael J Duryea David H IV; 02/2121. $430,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

51 Channel Road, De Felice Thomas C Glickenhaus Sean; 02/2121. $999,500

21 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Kogan Jeffrey B; 02/2121. $452,327

207 Bay Breeze Blvd, Constantino Jeannine Fox Nicole; 02/2121. $431,000

346 Swainton Goshen Road, Lattuca-Bonamico Mario Richard Maura A; 02/2121. $410,000

1505 Tidewater Ave, Doherty Lucille Nagle Ralph T III; 02/2121. $315,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

119 W 13th Ave, Teichman William Bocolo Matthew; 02/2121. $658,000

308 E 10th Ave, Cichy Sherry Trust Spina Peter P; 02/2121. $580,000

420 E 22nd Ave Un 102, Simpson Jeffrey Hope James E Jr; 02/2121. $550,001

107 E 17th Ave, Foster Joseph P Aldworth Harry J; 02/2121. $383,000

539 E 9th Ave Un 201, Aber Carl Burnside Trust Busa John; 02/2121. $365,000

OCEAN CITY

4441-43 Central Ave, Burt Robert S 39To44 LLC; 02/2121. $2,450,000

3 Arkansas Ave, Memmo Alan J Peak Grant A; 502/2121. $2,250,000

428-30 Wesley Ave, Walsh James Yiu Jospeh C; 02/2121. $1,705,000

13 E Aberdeen Road, Beck Peter B Schoen Edmund; 02/2121. $1,392,934

4540-42 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Firuta Paul; 02/2121. $1,237,000

908 4th St First Fl, Tallia James Jr Dixon James J; 02/2121. $1,217,500

109 Waterway Road,Lange Matthew Baldino Gerald B Jr; 02/2121. $1,200,000

SEA ISLE CITY

21 30th St, Romanoski Jacqueline Glemser John; 02/2121. $1,450,000

30 52nd St South, Bowen Eddie Mc Aneny Michael P; 02/2121. $895,000

118 68th St East Un, Walsh James N Jr Fein Ariel; 02/2121. $830,000

7312 Pleasure Ave South, Harkins Joseph A Harkins James; 02/2121. $675,000

3800 Pleasure Ave, Pearce Elizabeth M Mc Gowan Cathy A; 02/2121. $465,000

130 54th St Un East, Geiger Suzanne K Geiger William J III; 02/2121. $78,700

STONE HARBOR

8001 Second Ave, Fanelli Neil J Bender Jennifer Walton; 02/2121. $460,000

10310 First Ave, Lane Rachel E Lane James A Trust; 02/2121. $440,000

400 104th St, Seabury Richard Williams Sh7Mile LLC; 02/2121. $2,350,000

274 106th St, Minnis Karen Shamrock Shore Inv LLC; 02/2121. $1,950,077

UPPER TOWNSHIP

411 S Bayview Drive, Jig Nj Lp Sanders Brent Lee; 02/2121. $739,000

11 Kains Lane, Rihl David B Lane Matthew V; 02/2121. $402,500

303 Quail Drive, Cranston Robert Savage Patrick; 02/2121. $389,000

1731 Route US 9 S #132, Norbeck Dean K Perry Michael W; 02/2121. $334,900

WILDWOOD

105 E Poplar Ave, Leskie Eugenia P Pacek Thomas J; 02/2121. $382,000

351 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Bamford Edmund A III Gorrell Christopher; 02/2121. $350,000

4603 Niagara Ave Un 201, Lydon Thomas Saville Jean Ann; 02/2121. $349,900

231 East Spicer, Cole Benjamin Hopkins Patrick L; 02/2121. $280,000

219 E Glenwood Ave, Mcginnis Gerard D Jr Maloney Michael J; 02/2121. $280,000

129 E Hand Ave, Fishman Bernard Paluzzi Robert; 02/2121. $275,000

430 W Garfield Ave, Thatcher Cory Fortuna Michael; 02/2121. $262,000

312 E Glenwood Ave, Marin Sergiu Rus Marcel; 02/2121. $260,000

310 E Hand Ave Un 3, Narducci Joan M Meyers Carol; 02/2121. $187,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

41 Lake St, 2/18/2021, $100,000

109 Fayette St, 2/19/2021, $79,000

109 Rutgers Ave, 2/25/2021, $200,000

46 Railroad Ave, 2/26/2021, $40,000

256 N Laurel St, 2/26/2021, $55,000

514 N Burlington Road, 2/26/2021, $165,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

345 East Ave, 2/16/2021, $70,000

658 Kenyon Ave, 2/16/2021, $190,000

161 Rogers Ave, 2/19/2021, $89,795.02

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

210 Cove Road, 2/9/2021, $22,000

684 Haleyville Road, 2/16/2021, $186,000

210 Cove Road, 2/25/2021, $125,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

26 Sheppard Drive, 2/3/2021, $145,000

113 Barretts Run Road, 2/10/2021, $300,000

183 Friesburg Road, 2/11/2021, $469,000

620 Barretts Run Road, 2/16/2021, $220,000

370 Greenwich Road, 2/18/2021, $46,000

106 Shady Brook Lane, 2/18/2021, $199,500

337 Greenwich Road, 2/26/2021, $62,500

MILLVILLE

26 Hillside Drive, 2/10/2021, $165,000.00

606 E St, 2/11/2021, $55,000.00

504 Brandy Ridge, 2/11/2021, $300,000.00

5712 Doris Drive, 2/12/2021, $10,000.00

533 N Third St, 2/12/2021, $138,500.00

2205 Buttonwood Lane, 2/12/2021, $200,700.00

727 Shewchenko Ave, 2/16/2021, $75,000.00

621 S 2nd St, 2/16/2021, $147,000.00

1130 W Main St, 2/16/2021, $160,000.00

1711 Fairton Road, 2/16/2021, $189,000.00

513 North 7th St, 2/17/2021, $146,000.00

814 Earle Ave, 2/17/2021, $175,000.00

3 Emily Drive, 2/17/2021, $220,000.00

580 Columbia Ave, 2/18/2021, $90,000.00

700 Richard Drive, 2/18/2021, $218,000.00

1011 Shar Lane Blvd, 2/18/2021, $230,000.00

306 Ginger Ave, 2/18/2021, $230,000.00

901 E Vine St, 2/19/2021, $175,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

25 Caribbean Court, 1/2021. $125,000

16 Marblehead Place, 1/2021. $290,000

34 Jon Drive, 1/2021. $440,500

121 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2021. $358,990

15 Avalon Ave, 1/2021. $365,695

54 Twilight Drive, 1/2021. $509,000

126 Ravenwood Blvd, 1/2021. $320,000

8 Whitestone Court, 1/2021. $239,000

37a Denville St, 1/2021. $151,000

108 Cox Road, 1/2021. $349,730

8 Tulsa Drive North, 1/2021. $254,900

6 Woodlake Court, 1/2021. $320,000

29 Cedar St, 1/2021. $268,000

111 Cox Road, 1/2021. $383,285

16 Arrowwood Court, 1/2021. $205,000

43 Bowline St, 1/2021. $245,000

14 Willow Drive, 1/2021. $225,000

15 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2021. $192,500

9 Salem Court, 1/2021. $355,000

95 Village Drive, 1/2021. $275,000

8 Compass Lane, 1/2021. $252,500

23 Bayside Ave, 1/2021. $260,500

47 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $359,990

73 Highland Drive, 1/2021. $80,000

34 Bayside Ave, 1/2021. $289,900

14 Starry Lane, 1/2021. $424,000

92 Ravenwood Blvd, 1/2021. $300,000

24 W Thorn Ave, 1/2021. $200,000

216 Hawthorne Lane, 1/2021. $300,500

12 Pulaski Drive, 1/2021. $340,000

82 Highland Drive, 1/2021. $270,000

8 E Jeanette Ave, 1/2021. $865,000

86 Burr St, 1/2021. $72,780

123 Raccoon Lane, 1/2021. $358,715

125 Schooner Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

24 Vineyard Way, 1/2021. $290,000

6 Kettle Creek Court, 1/2021. $345,500

397-8 Bay Shore Drive, 1/2021. $420,000

58 Pond View Circle, 1/2021. $320,000

112 Cox Road, 1/2021. $381,645

33 Old Main Shore Road, 1/2021. $290,000

13 Fifth St, 1/2021. $360,000

31 Deer Run Drive North, 1/2021. $240,000

7 Midship Drive, 1/2021. $265,000

29 Lexington Blvd, 1/2021. $66,000

127 Cox Road, 1/2021. $305,490

165 Schooner Ave, 1/2021. $260,000

348 South Main St, 1/2021. $152,500

110 Cox Road, 1/2021. $396,470

26 Milky Way Drive, 1/2021. $433,521

16 Hingham Lane, 1/2021. $289,900

34 Flanders Drive, 1/2021. $429,900

29 Dogwood Drive; 1/2021. $170,000

28 Flanders Drive, 1/2021. $409,900

1 Freedom Hills Drive, 1/2021. $470,000

BEACH HAVEN

409 Dock Road Unit A, 1/2021. $759,000

510 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $729,000

510 N Bay Ave Unit 304, 1/2021. $709,000

214 Leeward Ave Unit A, 1/2021. $540,000

1103 N Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,345,000

327 Holyoke Ave, 1/2021. $1,525,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

1000 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $805,000

204s Atlantic Ave Unit 102, 1/2021. $439,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 22, 1/2021. $40,000

Boat Slip C28, 1/2021. $58,430

HARVEY CEDARS

11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000

8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000

6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000

17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

30 W Mullica Road, 1/2021. $150,000

966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000

13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000

132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500

25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000

117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000

36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000

31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500

102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900

168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000

333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900

113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000

6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500

725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500

49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000

144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500

6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000

18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000

102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500

212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000

4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000

129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000

304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000

335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000

10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000

101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000

24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700

26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000

118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000

27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000

153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000

9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900

147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000

318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000

203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000

4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500

290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000

403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000

146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000

6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000

29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000

947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000

11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000

37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000

49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000

28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000

Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000

24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000

80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500

40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450

225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900

16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000

104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000

38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000

54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000

7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000

14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000

5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000

116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000

152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000

5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000

320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900

3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000

247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000

220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000

62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000

45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000

81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000

29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000

23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000

106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000

126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000

1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000

19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000

25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900

13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000

1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000

113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000

127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000

4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500

247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000

84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000

18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500

150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000

100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000

35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000

9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000

5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000

3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000

18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000

3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000

12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000

31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000

105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000

5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000

3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000

5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000

1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000

7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000

6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000

108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000

136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000

7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000

101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000

27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000

47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500

2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500

7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000

2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000

28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000

3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000

9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000

2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000

216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000

3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000

2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000

1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000

101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000

112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000

1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000

1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000

10 W 15th St, 1/2021. $575,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000

107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750

25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000

3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000

48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000

24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000

124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000

59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000

17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000

14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000

67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000

228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000

107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000

81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000

28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000

55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000

40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850

104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000

200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000

121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000

107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000

25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000

28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000

20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000

20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000

90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000

165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000

56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000

29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000

26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000

9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000

125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000

118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000

1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000

901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000

134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000

305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000

101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500

315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500

268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000

701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000

240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000

246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000

169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500

72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000

156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000

51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000

1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500

153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000

101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000

16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000

8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000

1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000

30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000

158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000

228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000

1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000

83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500

223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000

75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900

11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000

153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990

229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000

129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000

1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000

157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000

120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000

28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000

148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085

1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000

113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000

57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000

932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000

119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900

15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000

114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780

119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110

250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000

169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000

127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000

301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000

175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000

5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000

95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500

175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990

104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000

90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000

16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000

232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107

168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310

1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000

31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000

14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000

125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000

242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000

128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990

329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900

156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000

11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900

515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000

283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000

1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000

404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000

107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490

160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990

172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990

30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000

171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255

31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000

231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000

334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000

16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000

178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000

528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975

158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000

20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000

1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000

159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000

655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000

136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490

100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000

127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490

433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000

40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000

853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000

1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000

8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000

110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000

235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500

13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000

1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000

180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000

164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490

1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000

SURF CITY

353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000

304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000

47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000

1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000

351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000

2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000

214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000

2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000

304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000

311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000

1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000

TUCKERTON

191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000

55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000

108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000

77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011

293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000

127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000

