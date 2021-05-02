How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
403 Burning Tree Blvd, Baldwin Brianna Dowdjamesg; 02/10/21. $272,500
710 Blenheim Ave, Whitaker Jeffreys Lee Davidy; 02/11/21. $194,000
32 E Woodland Ave, Cline Jonathan W Kaminskijoan M; 02/16/21. $160,000
612 Ohio Ave, Banegas Funez Yaxson J 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 02/16/21. $227,500
ATLANTIC CITY
42 S Dover Ave, Belljeanette C Doherty Michael; 02/12/21. $295,000
113-A North Carolina Ave, Khan Md Islam Mohammad S; 02/13/21. $85,000
28 Clipper Court, Tolliver Renee Burton Joseph III/Admr; 02/13/21. $135,000
1811 Bishop Richard Allen Ave, Mendoza Stephany I Moran Atlantic City Housing Auth; 02/16/21. $122,000
512 Drexel Ave, Hicks Shanta C Hoven Andrew Dean; 02/17/21. $74,850
BRIGANTINE
330 42nd St So Unit B24, Crescenzo April Lynn Hacker Elizabeth; 02/11/21. $191,000
330 42nd St So Unit D49, Crescenzo Philip Smith Stephen R; 02/11/21. $290,000
1016th St So, Votta Christopher Joseph George Sandra F; 02/11/21. $292,000
39 Cummings Place, Dibona Francis X Flounders Robert P; 02/11/21. $320,000
200 17th St So, B&B Realty Stewart Joanne; 02/11/21. $358,500
104 Bayshore Ave, Csaszi Andrew C Tenaglia Vickie; 02/11/21. $410,000
1 Collette Circle, Moore Kimberly M Duca Daniel; 02/11/21. $425,000
204 18th St, Brown Janice M Nardo Frank X; 02/11/21. $560,000
214 18th St So, Cole Bryan E Garibian Antranig; 02/11/21. $850,000
BUENA BOROUGH
200 W Flower St, Valmar Properties Llc Bank Of America Na; 02/18/21. $88,802
214 Sumner St, Johnson Alice N Feliciano Leonida; 02/19/21. $115,000
1007 S Central Ave, Laboy Brittany Rodriguez Edwin; 02/19/21. $122,000
102 North West Ave, Machado Deyling A Lawrence Norman Berlin/Ind&Exr; 02/24/21. $195,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
358 Llewellyn Ave, Donato Anthony David Deluca Bartholomew; 02/11/21. $205,000
28 Cedar Lake Drive, Triboletti Lindsay A Flannery Kenneth; 02/23/21. $210,000
204 Cains Mill Road, Kleintz Corinne D Akhtar Chaudhary; 02/25/21. $185,900
319 Woodland Ave, Decicco Property Group Llc Read Elizabeth/Admrx; 02/26/21. $85,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
549 Chicago Ave, Parks Nicole Jones Lloyd H Jr; 02/22/21. $147,000
249 Philadelphia Ave, Patel Shivam A Ramm Property Rentals Llc; 02/22/21. $172,000
224 Hamburg Ave, Beasley Joseph R Police & Firemens Retirement System; 02/26/21. $133,620
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
404 London Court II, Pherribo Gordon Iznaga Rivas Pedro; 02/10/21. $125,000
6135 West Jersey Ave, Soto Sergio Vee Gwendolyn/Exrx; 02/10/21. $215,000
10 Whitewater Lane, Henigan Matthew Chism Bryan Robert; 02/10/21. $332,000
332 Heather Croft, Cramer Keith D Roldan Sergio A Zapata; 02/11/21. $85,0000
370 Heather Croft, Saroka Valery Heipp Sophia Maria; 02/11/21. $87,000
75 Heather Croft, Chirulli Tammi Williams Gary S; 02/11/21. $109,900
1102 Carlisle Road, Johnson Jerome Schleider Kimberly; 02/11/21. $228,500
318 Sanderling Lane, Bruno John R Jr Wu Ciyun; 02/11/21. $245,000
5 Stone Mill Court, Mateer Raymond G Jr Abbar Said E; 02/11/21. $265,000
157 Crystal Lake Drive, Albuquerque Richard Pomales David; 02/11/21. $358,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
733 Eighth Ave, Sinclair Jose Scanlon Michael; 02/08/21. $158,000
726 Ravenwood Drive, Us Banktr Na Narvaez Tanya Earlington; 02/08/21. $203,000
77 Liberty Court, Vanyo Fletcher Sinopoli Richard J Jr/Ind&Atty; 02/10/21. $75,000
233 Meadow Ridge Road, Theiss Amber Mento Steven R; 02/10/21. $89,000
48 Liberty Court, Scarlet Owl Inv Llc Moccio Steven J Jr; 02/11/21. $71,250
131 Mattix Run, Castellano Amber Amezquita Armando; 02/11/21. $95,000
837 Motts Creek Road, Theno Justin Kurtz George P; 02/11/21. $95,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6213 Cove Ave, Izon Raymond L Jr Dimartine Jessica; 02/09/21. $132,000
212 Old River Road, Sankush Realty Llc Cregon Taryn A; 02/09/21. $157,610
132 Camelot Circle, Kmieciak Katarzyna A Pmimarka; 02/10/21. $245,000
1543 Washington Court, Chevere Yvette Siu Albert; 02/11/21. $150,000
2875 Route 50, Maldonado Selia Mendez Ordonez Martha Patricia; 02/11/21. $182,500
HAMMONTON
199 N Chew Road, Deeper Life Deliverance Ministries Inc Moratelli Jon A/Atty; 02/13/21. $400,000
45 Centennial Drive, Lombardi Properties Llc Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 02/16/21. $175,000
5 N Liberty St, Midwest Equities Llc Wetherbee Robert L; 02/17/21. $78,000
LINWOOD
210 Hamilton Ave, Vella Judith Neal David/Admr; 02/09/21. $130,500
513 Garfield Ave, Staszeswski Kamil Tuthill Walter R; 02/09/21. $140,200
508 W Davis Ave, Hoff Rosenfeld Breinn A Ludy Gregory S; 02/17/21. $329,000
1700 Somerset Blvd, Zaburski Mario Petrille Leonard P; 02/17/21. $638,500
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 617, Grossman Michael Gittis Sondra/Atty; 02/11/21. $775,000
112 S 25th Ave, 112 South 25th Ave Llc Metropolitan Longport Llc;02/11/21. $7,650,000
105 S 15th Ave, Lieff Carol Atkinson Charles D; 02/17/21. $1,950,000
2403 Oberon Ave, Robert J Halligan Capuano Emily; 02/23/21. $1,165,000
4 S 31st Ave, Vernick William Lautato Joseph M; 02/23/21. $1,200,000
MARGATE
7801 Atlantic Ave #B, Zibelman Alan Soloman Bay Fine Homes Llc; 02/08/21. $650,000
125 N Madison Ave, Baglivo Steven B Scharpf Edmund P; 02/09/21. $525,000
18 N Lancaster Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Smith Ivan Sanford; 02/09/21. $660,000
8200 Winchester Ave, Hayman Steven Procopio Nicola; 02/10/21. $645,000
8601 Winchester Ave, Deleo Craig Soffer Ronald; 02/10/21. $795,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
30 22nd Ave, Dilks Joseph Jiacopello Robert; $386,000
101 Indian Cabin Road, Rodriguez Gina Engelhardt Melissa A; $293,600
NORTHFIELD
425 Fairbanks Ave, Pira Blerim Georgiou George; 02/08/21. $276,500
514 Fairbanks Ave, Carfagno Sage North Amanda; 02/09/21. $210,000
23 Lesley Lane, Emmons Dustin Shamisabih Uddin; 02/10/21. $355,000
221 Tilton Road, Atlantic City Rescue Mission Rainbow Electronics Inc; 02/10/21. $650,000
901 1st St 77, Sullivan Emily R Pullan Eileen M; 02/11/21. $135,000
PLEASANTVILLE
513 Chestnut St, Cardona Hernandez Axel 0 Jca Abreu Llc; 02/13/21. $175,000
33 E Park Ave, Flores Santiago Marcela Moreno Francisca; 02/13/21. $200,000
108 West Lindley Ave, Sanchez Moreno Henry A Zapata Henry J Sanchez; 02/16/21. $175,000
PORT REPUBLIC
487 Chestnut Neck Road, Yufer Robert D Hoffman Eric James; 02/19/21. $288,000
289 Chestnut Neck Road, Bill Kurtz Builder Llc Garrison Maria; 02/23/21. $80,000
SOMERS POINT
182 Jordan Road, Bligh Kevin Calabrese Erin M; 02/08/21. $240,000
19 Nassau Road, Dougherty Cynthia Henigan Matthew; 02/10/21. $221,000
22 Bucknell Road, Mckenzie Erica Conover John A; 02/10/21. $276,101
205 Bliss Ave, Bevilacqua Karen L Sabella Dennis A; 02/16/21. $320,000
VENTNOR
236 N Derby Ave #1008, Puleio Angela Reid Jewel; 02/08/21. $185,000
707 N Oxford Ave Unit 902, Stipa Lois Deras Hector; 02/10/21. $80,000
6807 Monmouth Ave, Bernstein Robert Dollin Patricia; 02/11/21. $269,000
344-346 Hampshire Drive, Kaufman Nechama Ahmed Motahar; 02/11/21. $275,000
2-A N Baton Rouge, Bullock John D Two Pioneers Llc; 02/11/21. $419,000
21n Lafayette Ave, Calitri Charles F Cummins Rebecca; 02/13/21. $980,000
509 N Dorset Ave, Top Tier Holdings Llc Success Estates Llc; 02/16/21. $240,000
901 N Harvard Ave, Ams Christina Nicole Silvershore Homes Llc; 02/16/21. $699,000
5003 Atlantic Ave C04a, Lincow Jamie Mazurie John S III; 02/17/21. $177,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2997 Dune Drive, Avalon Real Estate Agency Inc Rockwell Avalon LLC; 02/2121. $4,135,000
19 W 19th St, Mark Purowitz Rev Trust Baron Richard B; 02/2121. $3,500,000
2158 Ocean Drive, Hopkins Daniel E 2158 Ocean Drive LLC; 02/2121. $3,100,000
2858 Ocean Drive, Sloane Michael Himmelreich Robert J; 02/2121. $3,100,000
4435 Fourth Ave, Smith William J Chorin Meghan Eileen; 02/2121. $2,925,000
75 W 32nd St, Paquette Joseph F Jr Anastasio Mary Alexandra; 02/2121. $1,995,000
CAPE MAY
1450 Missouri Ave, Lomanno Mark Pierce John H; 02/2121. $1,475,000
933 Columbia Ave, Swenor Kevin C Meier Susan; 02/2121. $657,000
911 Mc Cullum Ave, Rice Nancy M Exr Buck Carl V III Trust; 02/2121. $90,000
911 Mc Cullum Ave, Jane A Buck Trust Buck Carl V III; 02/2121. $90,000
CAPE MAY POINT
322 Stites Ave, Roberts Patricia M Morgan Ralph O Jr; 02/2121. $586,667
320 Stites Ave, Roberts Patricia M Williams Karen Morgan; 02/2121. $333,333
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
30 Ravenwood Drive East, Leauber-Todd Sandra Brown Scott W; 02/2121. $510,000
70 Sunny Lane, Simpson Robin Lee Warren John H Jr; 02/2121. $180,000
5 Gibson Lane, Hrd Holdings LLC Favre Brian; 02/2121. $129,000
215 Pullman Road, Rabada-Yocum Tracy Adm Stanek Jonellyn Orellana; 02/2121. $70,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
962 Lenape Drive, Lenape Dr LLC Halbruner John; 01/2121. $69,300
899 Weeks Landing Road, Blackley Jay R O’Shea Allyson; 02/2121. $835,000
7 Delaware Bay Drive, Mc Cormick John F Virnelson Tonia; 02/2121. $695,000
1066 Seashore Road, Fisher Alan J Papalia Anna; 02/2121. $649,900
12 Regina Drive, Justin Leonard J Waters Lauren A; 02/2121. $565,000
9 Englewood Road, Webster Michael A Exr Teesdale Patrick V; 02/2121. $565,000
1102 Whittier Ave, Wampler Michael J Duryea David H IV; 02/2121. $430,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
51 Channel Road, De Felice Thomas C Glickenhaus Sean; 02/2121. $999,500
21 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Kogan Jeffrey B; 02/2121. $452,327
207 Bay Breeze Blvd, Constantino Jeannine Fox Nicole; 02/2121. $431,000
346 Swainton Goshen Road, Lattuca-Bonamico Mario Richard Maura A; 02/2121. $410,000
1505 Tidewater Ave, Doherty Lucille Nagle Ralph T III; 02/2121. $315,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
119 W 13th Ave, Teichman William Bocolo Matthew; 02/2121. $658,000
308 E 10th Ave, Cichy Sherry Trust Spina Peter P; 02/2121. $580,000
420 E 22nd Ave Un 102, Simpson Jeffrey Hope James E Jr; 02/2121. $550,001
107 E 17th Ave, Foster Joseph P Aldworth Harry J; 02/2121. $383,000
539 E 9th Ave Un 201, Aber Carl Burnside Trust Busa John; 02/2121. $365,000
OCEAN CITY
4441-43 Central Ave, Burt Robert S 39To44 LLC; 02/2121. $2,450,000
3 Arkansas Ave, Memmo Alan J Peak Grant A; 502/2121. $2,250,000
428-30 Wesley Ave, Walsh James Yiu Jospeh C; 02/2121. $1,705,000
13 E Aberdeen Road, Beck Peter B Schoen Edmund; 02/2121. $1,392,934
4540-42 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Firuta Paul; 02/2121. $1,237,000
908 4th St First Fl, Tallia James Jr Dixon James J; 02/2121. $1,217,500
109 Waterway Road,Lange Matthew Baldino Gerald B Jr; 02/2121. $1,200,000
SEA ISLE CITY
21 30th St, Romanoski Jacqueline Glemser John; 02/2121. $1,450,000
30 52nd St South, Bowen Eddie Mc Aneny Michael P; 02/2121. $895,000
118 68th St East Un, Walsh James N Jr Fein Ariel; 02/2121. $830,000
7312 Pleasure Ave South, Harkins Joseph A Harkins James; 02/2121. $675,000
3800 Pleasure Ave, Pearce Elizabeth M Mc Gowan Cathy A; 02/2121. $465,000
130 54th St Un East, Geiger Suzanne K Geiger William J III; 02/2121. $78,700
STONE HARBOR
8001 Second Ave, Fanelli Neil J Bender Jennifer Walton; 02/2121. $460,000
10310 First Ave, Lane Rachel E Lane James A Trust; 02/2121. $440,000
400 104th St, Seabury Richard Williams Sh7Mile LLC; 02/2121. $2,350,000
274 106th St, Minnis Karen Shamrock Shore Inv LLC; 02/2121. $1,950,077
UPPER TOWNSHIP
411 S Bayview Drive, Jig Nj Lp Sanders Brent Lee; 02/2121. $739,000
11 Kains Lane, Rihl David B Lane Matthew V; 02/2121. $402,500
303 Quail Drive, Cranston Robert Savage Patrick; 02/2121. $389,000
1731 Route US 9 S #132, Norbeck Dean K Perry Michael W; 02/2121. $334,900
WILDWOOD
105 E Poplar Ave, Leskie Eugenia P Pacek Thomas J; 02/2121. $382,000
351 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Bamford Edmund A III Gorrell Christopher; 02/2121. $350,000
4603 Niagara Ave Un 201, Lydon Thomas Saville Jean Ann; 02/2121. $349,900
231 East Spicer, Cole Benjamin Hopkins Patrick L; 02/2121. $280,000
219 E Glenwood Ave, Mcginnis Gerard D Jr Maloney Michael J; 02/2121. $280,000
129 E Hand Ave, Fishman Bernard Paluzzi Robert; 02/2121. $275,000
430 W Garfield Ave, Thatcher Cory Fortuna Michael; 02/2121. $262,000
312 E Glenwood Ave, Marin Sergiu Rus Marcel; 02/2121. $260,000
310 E Hand Ave Un 3, Narducci Joan M Meyers Carol; 02/2121. $187,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
41 Lake St, 2/18/2021, $100,000
109 Fayette St, 2/19/2021, $79,000
109 Rutgers Ave, 2/25/2021, $200,000
46 Railroad Ave, 2/26/2021, $40,000
256 N Laurel St, 2/26/2021, $55,000
514 N Burlington Road, 2/26/2021, $165,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
345 East Ave, 2/16/2021, $70,000
658 Kenyon Ave, 2/16/2021, $190,000
161 Rogers Ave, 2/19/2021, $89,795.02
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
210 Cove Road, 2/9/2021, $22,000
684 Haleyville Road, 2/16/2021, $186,000
210 Cove Road, 2/25/2021, $125,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
26 Sheppard Drive, 2/3/2021, $145,000
113 Barretts Run Road, 2/10/2021, $300,000
183 Friesburg Road, 2/11/2021, $469,000
620 Barretts Run Road, 2/16/2021, $220,000
370 Greenwich Road, 2/18/2021, $46,000
106 Shady Brook Lane, 2/18/2021, $199,500
337 Greenwich Road, 2/26/2021, $62,500
MILLVILLE
26 Hillside Drive, 2/10/2021, $165,000.00
606 E St, 2/11/2021, $55,000.00
504 Brandy Ridge, 2/11/2021, $300,000.00
5712 Doris Drive, 2/12/2021, $10,000.00
533 N Third St, 2/12/2021, $138,500.00
2205 Buttonwood Lane, 2/12/2021, $200,700.00
727 Shewchenko Ave, 2/16/2021, $75,000.00
621 S 2nd St, 2/16/2021, $147,000.00
1130 W Main St, 2/16/2021, $160,000.00
1711 Fairton Road, 2/16/2021, $189,000.00
513 North 7th St, 2/17/2021, $146,000.00
814 Earle Ave, 2/17/2021, $175,000.00
3 Emily Drive, 2/17/2021, $220,000.00
580 Columbia Ave, 2/18/2021, $90,000.00
700 Richard Drive, 2/18/2021, $218,000.00
1011 Shar Lane Blvd, 2/18/2021, $230,000.00
306 Ginger Ave, 2/18/2021, $230,000.00
901 E Vine St, 2/19/2021, $175,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
25 Caribbean Court, 1/2021. $125,000
16 Marblehead Place, 1/2021. $290,000
34 Jon Drive, 1/2021. $440,500
121 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2021. $358,990
15 Avalon Ave, 1/2021. $365,695
54 Twilight Drive, 1/2021. $509,000
126 Ravenwood Blvd, 1/2021. $320,000
8 Whitestone Court, 1/2021. $239,000
37a Denville St, 1/2021. $151,000
108 Cox Road, 1/2021. $349,730
8 Tulsa Drive North, 1/2021. $254,900
6 Woodlake Court, 1/2021. $320,000
29 Cedar St, 1/2021. $268,000
111 Cox Road, 1/2021. $383,285
16 Arrowwood Court, 1/2021. $205,000
43 Bowline St, 1/2021. $245,000
14 Willow Drive, 1/2021. $225,000
15 Georgetown Blvd, 1/2021. $192,500
9 Salem Court, 1/2021. $355,000
95 Village Drive, 1/2021. $275,000
8 Compass Lane, 1/2021. $252,500
23 Bayside Ave, 1/2021. $260,500
47 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $359,990
73 Highland Drive, 1/2021. $80,000
34 Bayside Ave, 1/2021. $289,900
14 Starry Lane, 1/2021. $424,000
92 Ravenwood Blvd, 1/2021. $300,000
24 W Thorn Ave, 1/2021. $200,000
216 Hawthorne Lane, 1/2021. $300,500
12 Pulaski Drive, 1/2021. $340,000
82 Highland Drive, 1/2021. $270,000
8 E Jeanette Ave, 1/2021. $865,000
86 Burr St, 1/2021. $72,780
123 Raccoon Lane, 1/2021. $358,715
125 Schooner Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
24 Vineyard Way, 1/2021. $290,000
6 Kettle Creek Court, 1/2021. $345,500
397-8 Bay Shore Drive, 1/2021. $420,000
58 Pond View Circle, 1/2021. $320,000
112 Cox Road, 1/2021. $381,645
33 Old Main Shore Road, 1/2021. $290,000
13 Fifth St, 1/2021. $360,000
31 Deer Run Drive North, 1/2021. $240,000
7 Midship Drive, 1/2021. $265,000
29 Lexington Blvd, 1/2021. $66,000
127 Cox Road, 1/2021. $305,490
165 Schooner Ave, 1/2021. $260,000
348 South Main St, 1/2021. $152,500
110 Cox Road, 1/2021. $396,470
26 Milky Way Drive, 1/2021. $433,521
16 Hingham Lane, 1/2021. $289,900
34 Flanders Drive, 1/2021. $429,900
29 Dogwood Drive; 1/2021. $170,000
28 Flanders Drive, 1/2021. $409,900
1 Freedom Hills Drive, 1/2021. $470,000
BEACH HAVEN
409 Dock Road Unit A, 1/2021. $759,000
510 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $729,000
510 N Bay Ave Unit 304, 1/2021. $709,000
214 Leeward Ave Unit A, 1/2021. $540,000
1103 N Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,345,000
327 Holyoke Ave, 1/2021. $1,525,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
1000 N Bay Ave, 1/2021. $805,000
204s Atlantic Ave Unit 102, 1/2021. $439,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 22, 1/2021. $40,000
Boat Slip C28, 1/2021. $58,430
HARVEY CEDARS
11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000
8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000
6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000
17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
30 W Mullica Road, 1/2021. $150,000
966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000
13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000
132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500
25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000
117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000
36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000
31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500
102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900
168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000
333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900
113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000
6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500
725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500
49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000
144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500
6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000
18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000
102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500
212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000
4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000
129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000
304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000
335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000
10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000
101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000
24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700
26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000
118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000
27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000
153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000
9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900
147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000
318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000
203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000
4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500
290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000
403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000
146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000
6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000
29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000
947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000
11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000
37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000
49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000
28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000
Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000
24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000
80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500
40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450
225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900
16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000
104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000
38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000
54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000
7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000
14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000
5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000
116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000
152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000
5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000
320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900
3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000
247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000
220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000
62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000
45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000
81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000
29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000
23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000
106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000
126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000
1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000
19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000
25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900
13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000
1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000
113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000
127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000
4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500
247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000
84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000
18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500
150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000
100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000
35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000
9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000
5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000
3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000
18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000
3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000
12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000
31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000
105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000
5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000
3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000
5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000
1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000
7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000
6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000
108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000
136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000
7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000
101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000
27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000
47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500
2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500
7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000
2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000
28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000
3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000
9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000
2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000
216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000
3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000
2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000
1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000
101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000
112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000
1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000
1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000
10 W 15th St, 1/2021. $575,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000
107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750
25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000
3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000
48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000
24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000
124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000
59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000
17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000
14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000
67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000
228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000
107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000
81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000
28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000
55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000
40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850
104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000
200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000
121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000
107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000
25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000
28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000
20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000
20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000
90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000
165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000
56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000
29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000
26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000
9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000
125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000
118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000
1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000
901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000
134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000
305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000
101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500
315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500
268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000
701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000
240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000
246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000
169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500
72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000
156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000
51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000
1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500
153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000
101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000
16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000
8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000
1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000
30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000
158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000
228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000
1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000
83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500
223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000
75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900
11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000
153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990
229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000
129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000
1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000
157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000
120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000
28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000
148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085
1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000
113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000
57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000
932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000
119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900
15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000
114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780
119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110
250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000
169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000
127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000
301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000
175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000
5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000
95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500
175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990
104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000
90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000
16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000
232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107
168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310
1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000
31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000
14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000
125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000
242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000
128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990
329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900
156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000
11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900
515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000
283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000
1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000
404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000
107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490
160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990
172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990
30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000
171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255
31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000
231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000
334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000
16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000
178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000
528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975
158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000
20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000
1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000
159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000
655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000
136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490
100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000
127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490
433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000
40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000
853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000
1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000
8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000
110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000
235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500
13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000
1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000
180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000
164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490
1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000
SURF CITY
353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000
304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000
47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000
1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000
351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000
2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000
214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000
2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000
304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000
311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000
1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000
TUCKERTON
191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000
55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000
108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000
77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000
224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000
224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011
293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000
127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.