How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
204 Westgate Road, Wynkoop James A Ianoale Sharon; 09/21/20. $342,000
22 Highschool Drive, Miller Michaelann R Mckee Michael B; 09/21/20. $249,900
21 Shoreline Road, Kinch Jennifer L Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 09/22/20. $277,000
211 Branch Hill Drive, Mejia Nioby M Bach Michael D; 09/22/20. $249,000
22 Cottage Road, Freund Thomas Schwartz Lawrence A; 09/22/20. $275,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
06 Shady Knoll Lane, Condruz Claudia Select Portfolio Serv Inc; 09/11/20. $197,000
452 S Xanthus Ave, Feliciano Jessica Mojolaskey Llc; 09/11/20. $235,000
538 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Winterbottom Christine Reece Edward J; 09/11/20. $419,000
694 W Country Club Drive, Duggan Robert M Mishoe Mary A; 09/11/20. $180,000
305 Xanthus Ave, Tebangin Noel M Ross Michael F; 09/14/20. $238,000
407 S Holly Ave, Milcarek Jeffrey Francis Jr Mathis Kevin E; 09/14/20. $225,000
743 Ravenwood Drive, Ward Rocky C Us Bank Tr Na; 09/14/20. $212,000
578 Revere Way, Lapelusa Eric Mccann Eugene; 09/15/20. $203,000
389 S Holly Ave, Buchanan Shawn A Melendez Hiram; 09/16/20. $278,500
389 Fir Ave, Ragucci Benito Raval Pravin; 09/17/20. $280,000
111 Crestview Ave, Stinger Kevin Loewrigkeit Donna; 09/18/20. $305,000
130 Southampton Drive, Verderber Georgia Carlone Carman A/Exr; 09/18/20. $330,000
HAMMONTON
434 Peach St, Roberts Sarah Santone Thomas; 09/21/20. $180,000
301 Marlyn Ave, Sun West State Llc Tomasello Anthony K/Exr; 09/22/20. $168,000
859 12th St, Morales Edwin E Santiago Florencio; 09/22/20. $250,000
LINWOOD
11 E Ocean Heights, Johnson Laura Kimberly Pifer John F; 09/23/20. $225,000
429 W Vernon Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Ewing Douglas T III; 09/23/20. $203,500
2b Cedar Hollow Lane, Mathews Nicholas R Woulfe Joan; 09/24/20. $177,500
309 Beach Ave, Lyons Andrew Mccourt Evan; 09/25/20. $332,000
19 E Ocean Heights Ave, Mcghee Dawn Tpe Real Estate Llc; 09/28/20. $429,000
301 W Forest Drive, Devilla Bianca Samuel Alvarado Liv Tr; 09/28/20. $325,000
1015 Oak Ave, Corson Thomas L Waltermyer Patricia Ann; 09/30/20. $260,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
442 Melon Ave, Digregorio Dylan S Snyder John H; 09/16/20. $180,000
3426 Nesco Road, Tanveer And Kunal Llc Singh Amrik; 09/25/20. $335,000
4854 Pleasant Mills Road, Bittenbender Construction Lp Kennedy Kathleen C; 09/30/20. $30,000
NORTHFIELD
416 Mount Vernon Ave, Evans Jonathan F Portnoy Randy; 09/22/20. $295,000
1110 2nd Ave, Federa Robert Ac Land Assoc Llc; 09/23/20. $218,000.00
601 Fairbanks Ave, Eastwood Chris T Propel Properties Llc; 09/24/20. $249,000
2041 Cedarbridge Road, Kwapinski Daniel F Crawford Cory M Sr; 09/28/20. $270,000
302 Clark Place, Rotella Kaylee Hone Hughina M/Exr; 09/28/20. $205,000
Cape May County
AVALON
429 22nd St, Chen David T Alyanakian Michael W; 10/2020. $640,000
132 38th St, Goodwin Margaret B Est Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2020. $3,500,000
2654 Ocean Drive, Hayat Hamid Hoffman Andrew J; 10/2020. $2,612,500
225 38th St, Fitzpatrick Peter J Palermo Joseph; 10/2020. $2,075,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
239 Pennsylvania Ave, Musmul LLC Beckett Geoffrey; 10/2020. $319,913
115 W New Jersey Ave, Zachmann Josephine Nagele George A; 10/2020. $304,500
21 Old Mill Drive, Sarandoulias Ana D Barbara Ann Salasin Irr Liv Tr; 10/2020. $270,000
1074 Seashore Road, Groetsch Brian L Sr Stratis John P; 10/2020. $240,000
9 Cloverdale Ave, Solenski Dorothy E Lombardo Francine Scarafone; 10/2020. $215,000
30 E Greenwood Ave, Bradley Raymond Plummer Michael; 10/2020. $215,000
1204 Browning Ave, Fadgen Catherine B Est Open Door Homes LLC; 10/2020. $180,000
704 Leaming Ave, Deutsche Bank NtlTrust Co Winston-Council Merrie; 10/2020. $168,000
155 E Delaware Pkwy, Weatherby Francis G Carlson Tammie L; 10/2020. $135,000
Lot 10 Block 429, Wilmington Sav Fnd Scty Fsb Gil Andres A Ruiz; 10/2020. $125,000
400 E Raleigh Ave, Molinari John E Schaefer Jennifer A; 10/2020. $570,000
840 S Cape May & 807 Cold Spring Ave, Rowan Jordan C Mc Grail Susan; 10/2020. $569,500
514 Beachplum Road, Ellison Barbara Hall Elizabeth; 10/2020. $560,000
402 George St, Rader Richard Lawler Thomas P III; 10/2020. $517,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 306, Edwards Alger W Papaccio James P; 10/2020. $499,000
683 Crawford Road, Pratt-Evoy Marie Mulligan Paul J; 10/2020. $444,000
302 Monomy Terrace, Lunden Charlotte B Natbony William; 10/2020. $430,000
404 Windward Road, Barford Thomas W Cirio Archie A; 10/2020. $415,000
27 Cape Woods Road, Fisher Bernard J Perrotta Craig; 10/2020. $330,000
229 Pennsylvania Ave, Kaiser Christine P Macaluso George T; 10/2020. $289,900
209 Beechwood Ave, Deckaj Paul Francesco Deborah J; 10/2020. $257,900
116 Fernwood Road, Tuttle Jeffrey E Exr Marra Elaine; 10/2020. $250,000
OCEAN CITY
1325A&B Central Ave, Sandy Pizza LLC Eyler Theodore; 10/2020. $785,000
866-68 Pennlyn Place Un 1, Dascher Mitchell Koons Michael C; 10/2020. $752,000
4144-46 Asbury Ave Un B, Parrillo Anthony J Dirico Joseph E; 10/2020. $670,000
2014 Asbury Ave Un 2, Adoni David I Tarquini Ents LLC; 10/2020. $649,000
2321-23 Asbury Ave, Buchanan Norman J Batson Dean R; 10/2020. $549,900
2637-39 Asbury Ave, Minnich Larry Tuso Nicholas; $499,500
12 Ocean Road, Mascino Anthony Henry L Diamond; 10/2020. $478,500
26 Sunset Place, Aronimink Props LLC Carboni Deborah L; 10/2020. $469,000
709 Second St Un A, Rine Darrin Ramirez Carmen J; 10/2020. $370,000
2637-39 Asbury Ave, Cortright Carol A Cortright Robert H; 10/2020. $118,000
879 5th St First Fl, Oceanside Homes LLC Nittany Beach Home LLC; 10/2020. $1,320,000
Lot 6 Block 15.01.01, Basciani Mario J Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC; 10/2020. $1,200,000
881 5th St, 10/2020. Oceanside Homes LLC May Eric; $1,000,000
1740-42 Boardwalk Un First Fl, Aqua Bell Realty LLC Kieser Annemarie; 10/2020. $999,000
817-19 Brighton Place, Clemson Stephanie H Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $999,000
607 18th St, Aqua Bella Realty LLC Orland Steven M; 10/2020. $867,750
1405-07 Central Ave, Catalano Russell F Summers Frank R III; 10/2020. $775,000
844 7th St 1st Fl, Grigioni Debra L Prunella Andrea; 10/2020. $762,000
1521 Central Ave, Gozdan Michael Krott Joseph P; 10/2020. $755,000
922 Ocean Ave, Savastano Albert Hall Daniel C; 10/2020. $700,000
3137 Bay Ave, Kent Edward T Titus Roy E; 10/2020. $699,000
832-34 Fourth St 2nd Fl, Brandt Barry T Lwc LLC; 10/2020. $697,000
104 Atlantic Ave, Schimpf Roger Weis Christine; 10/2020. $679,900
400-02 Asbury Ave Un B, V2 Properties LLC Canonica Anthony; 10/2020. $679,900
2228 West Ave 1st Fl, Asaro Stephen A Pontoriero John J; 10/2020. $662,500
5511 Simpson Ave, Schlucter James F Thompson Barbara J; 10/2020. $620,000
2642 Asbury Ave, Hinke John J Hickey Brian D; 10/2020. $609,900
3237 Asbury Ave, Lucy’s Legacy LLC Fuller Jason; 10/2020. $607,000
814-16 Plymouth Place 1st Fl, Maslan Howard J Lisgar Scott A; 10/2020. $570,000
1321-23 Haven Ave 1st Fl, Novello Elaine C Hansford Michael; 10/2020. $560,000
1449-51 West Ave Un 2, Senft John L Exr Martini Steven C; 10/2020. $540,000
804 Coolidge Road, Choriw George Rjgvb LLC; 10/2020. $535,000
SEA ISLE CITY
126 35th St, Jf Builders Inc Feeley John J; 10/2020. $999,999
27 66th St, Johnson Randy V Gallagher Timothy; 10/2020. $600,000
22 35th St, Dunning Gregory D Marshall Eileen; 10/2020. $493,500
4207 Landis Ave, Gallagher William Pipers Crossing LLC; 10/2020. $350,000
6612 Landis Ave East Un, Zellman Robert H Zellman Michael W; 10/2020. $200,000
WEST CAPE MAY
272 Sixth Ave, Filomio Susan Exr&C Clibanoff Daniele; 10/2020. $995,000
209 Third Ave, Seashore Island Investors Llp Long Lane Dev LLC; 10/2020. $875,000
314 Moore St Un B, 317 E Hand LLC Birk Charles; 10/2020. $685,000
WEST WILDWOOD
515 E Pine Ave, Nash Alice Est Wagner Mark; 10/2020. $212,500
12 Mueller Ave, Hudak Andrew A Carelli James; 10/2020. $323,000
Lot 11 Block 105, Sinnott Robert Ec Pro Build LLC; 10/2020. $375,000
543 W Magnolia Ave, Rosauri Carlo Linn Juana R; 10/2020. $306,900
WILDWOOD
420 W Hildreth Ave Un A, Connolly James W Jr Fusco John F; 10/2020. $324,900
210 E Rio Grande Ave, Gerace Thomas J Buranich Jeffrey S; 10/2020. $265,000
429 W Leaming Ave Un 603, Shanahan Kyle Shanahan Gary; 10/2020. $224,000
121 E Lincoln Ave, Grimley Robert J Mccurdy John J; 10/2020. $175,000
4213 Park Blvd, Hamill Peter V Jt Chiemezie Callistus O; 10/2020. $145,000
225 E Youngs Ave, Kwsn-225E LLC Bowers Donald J; 10/2020. $80,000
337 E Pine Ave, Bright Ronald F Chiarulli Anthony; 10/2020. $425,000
3201 Susquehanna Ave, Fitzpatrick Bryan Bhatia Samarpal; 10/2020. $375,000
151 E Hand Ave Un A, Kirk Diane M Laste William D Jr; 10/2020. $365,000
142 W Hildreth Ave, Sullivan-Olsen Arleen M Small Kevin J; 10/2020. $350,000
345 W Poplar Ave, Ruane Gerald Falcone Stephen; 10/2020. $342,500
210 E Bennett Ave, Price John M Gable Christopher; 10/2020. $325,000
103 W Hildreth Ave, Twin Crystal LLC Greer Clifford L; 10/2020. $316,000
219 E Roberts Ave F, Di Crescenzo Frank J De Loreto Steven F; 10/2020. $299,900
Cumberland County
SHILOH
712 Barretts Run Road, Shorokey Christine L, Palischak Louise Ann; 7/9/2020. $370,000
860 Shiloh Pike, Baitinger Frank P III, Purple Dragon Holdings Llc, 8/24/2020. $300,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
58 Casper Road, Padilla Edwin; Padilla Kimberly A; Padilla Kristy L, Wangstom Brooke L; Wangstrom Brian R, 8/3/2020. $340,000
16 Geisinger Ave, Dawson Richard W, Skipper Robert E Jr, 8/6/2020. $148,500
126 Chestnut Road, Waterman David Aty; Waterman Jeanette By Aty, Newkirk Richard A; Waller-Newkirk Tammy S, 8/18/2020. $240,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
16 Husted Station Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R III, Vanculin Sandi A; Vanculin Steve M, 8/18/2020. $35,000
36 Parvins Mill Road, Fidler Kristine; Fidler Paul, Patel Sheetal, 8/20/2020. $595,000
VINELAND
2112 S Delsea Drive, Pace Jason N; Pace John N, Ccs Development Llc, 8/6/2020. $106,000
2307 Delmar Ave, Hibbert Andrew A; Hibbert Dacia N, Patel Daksha; Patel Manoj, 8/6/2020. $349,900
64 Columbia Ave, Andino Danny, Conrow Kimberly, 8/6/2020. $127,500
2248 S Lincoln Ave, Danichkin Timofey V; Danichkin Viktor N; Danichkin Yelena V, Ricca Joseph D, 8/6/2020. $140,000
530 N West Blvd, Encarnacion Ryan M, Vargas Juventina, 8/7/2020. $118,000
1255 Brandywine Drive, Garofalo Heather; Garofalo Joseph, Hand Kyle; Sedeyn Kristy, 8/7/2020. $249,000
