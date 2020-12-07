 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

204 Westgate Road, Wynkoop James A Ianoale Sharon; 09/21/20. $342,000

22 Highschool Drive, Miller Michaelann R Mckee Michael B; 09/21/20. $249,900

21 Shoreline Road, Kinch Jennifer L Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 09/22/20. $277,000

211 Branch Hill Drive, Mejia Nioby M Bach Michael D; 09/22/20. $249,000

22 Cottage Road, Freund Thomas Schwartz Lawrence A; 09/22/20. $275,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

06 Shady Knoll Lane, Condruz Claudia Select Portfolio Serv Inc; 09/11/20. $197,000

452 S Xanthus Ave, Feliciano Jessica Mojolaskey Llc; 09/11/20. $235,000

538 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Winterbottom Christine Reece Edward J; 09/11/20. $419,000

694 W Country Club Drive, Duggan Robert M Mishoe Mary A; 09/11/20. $180,000

305 Xanthus Ave, Tebangin Noel M Ross Michael F; 09/14/20. $238,000

407 S Holly Ave, Milcarek Jeffrey Francis Jr Mathis Kevin E; 09/14/20. $225,000

743 Ravenwood Drive, Ward Rocky C Us Bank Tr Na; 09/14/20. $212,000

578 Revere Way, Lapelusa Eric Mccann Eugene; 09/15/20. $203,000

389 S Holly Ave, Buchanan Shawn A Melendez Hiram; 09/16/20. $278,500

389 Fir Ave, Ragucci Benito Raval Pravin; 09/17/20. $280,000

111 Crestview Ave, Stinger Kevin Loewrigkeit Donna; 09/18/20. $305,000

130 Southampton Drive, Verderber Georgia Carlone Carman A/Exr; 09/18/20. $330,000

HAMMONTON

434 Peach St, Roberts Sarah Santone Thomas; 09/21/20. $180,000

301 Marlyn Ave, Sun West State Llc Tomasello Anthony K/Exr; 09/22/20. $168,000

859 12th St, Morales Edwin E Santiago Florencio; 09/22/20. $250,000

LINWOOD

11 E Ocean Heights, Johnson Laura Kimberly Pifer John F; 09/23/20. $225,000

429 W Vernon Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Ewing Douglas T III; 09/23/20. $203,500

2b Cedar Hollow Lane, Mathews Nicholas R Woulfe Joan; 09/24/20. $177,500

309 Beach Ave, Lyons Andrew Mccourt Evan; 09/25/20. $332,000

19 E Ocean Heights Ave, Mcghee Dawn Tpe Real Estate Llc; 09/28/20. $429,000

301 W Forest Drive, Devilla Bianca Samuel Alvarado Liv Tr; 09/28/20. $325,000

1015 Oak Ave, Corson Thomas L Waltermyer Patricia Ann; 09/30/20. $260,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

442 Melon Ave, Digregorio Dylan S Snyder John H; 09/16/20. $180,000

3426 Nesco Road, Tanveer And Kunal Llc Singh Amrik; 09/25/20. $335,000

4854 Pleasant Mills Road, Bittenbender Construction Lp Kennedy Kathleen C; 09/30/20. $30,000

NORTHFIELD

416 Mount Vernon Ave, Evans Jonathan F Portnoy Randy; 09/22/20. $295,000

1110 2nd Ave, Federa Robert Ac Land Assoc Llc; 09/23/20. $218,000.00

601 Fairbanks Ave, Eastwood Chris T Propel Properties Llc; 09/24/20. $249,000

2041 Cedarbridge Road, Kwapinski Daniel F Crawford Cory M Sr; 09/28/20. $270,000

302 Clark Place, Rotella Kaylee Hone Hughina M/Exr; 09/28/20. $205,000

Cape May County

AVALON

429 22nd St, Chen David T Alyanakian Michael W; 10/2020. $640,000

132 38th St, Goodwin Margaret B Est Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2020. $3,500,000

2654 Ocean Drive, Hayat Hamid Hoffman Andrew J; 10/2020. $2,612,500

225 38th St, Fitzpatrick Peter J Palermo Joseph; 10/2020. $2,075,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

239 Pennsylvania Ave, Musmul LLC Beckett Geoffrey; 10/2020. $319,913

115 W New Jersey Ave, Zachmann Josephine Nagele George A; 10/2020. $304,500

21 Old Mill Drive, Sarandoulias Ana D Barbara Ann Salasin Irr Liv Tr; 10/2020. $270,000

1074 Seashore Road, Groetsch Brian L Sr Stratis John P; 10/2020. $240,000

9 Cloverdale Ave, Solenski Dorothy E Lombardo Francine Scarafone; 10/2020. $215,000

30 E Greenwood Ave, Bradley Raymond Plummer Michael; 10/2020. $215,000

1204 Browning Ave, Fadgen Catherine B Est Open Door Homes LLC; 10/2020. $180,000

704 Leaming Ave, Deutsche Bank NtlTrust Co Winston-Council Merrie; 10/2020. $168,000

155 E Delaware Pkwy, Weatherby Francis G Carlson Tammie L; 10/2020. $135,000

Lot 10 Block 429, Wilmington Sav Fnd Scty Fsb Gil Andres A Ruiz; 10/2020. $125,000

400 E Raleigh Ave, Molinari John E Schaefer Jennifer A; 10/2020. $570,000

840 S Cape May & 807 Cold Spring Ave, Rowan Jordan C Mc Grail Susan; 10/2020. $569,500

514 Beachplum Road, Ellison Barbara Hall Elizabeth; 10/2020. $560,000

402 George St, Rader Richard Lawler Thomas P III; 10/2020. $517,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 306, Edwards Alger W Papaccio James P; 10/2020. $499,000

683 Crawford Road, Pratt-Evoy Marie Mulligan Paul J; 10/2020. $444,000

302 Monomy Terrace, Lunden Charlotte B Natbony William; 10/2020. $430,000

404 Windward Road, Barford Thomas W Cirio Archie A; 10/2020. $415,000

27 Cape Woods Road, Fisher Bernard J Perrotta Craig; 10/2020. $330,000

229 Pennsylvania Ave, Kaiser Christine P Macaluso George T; 10/2020. $289,900

209 Beechwood Ave, Deckaj Paul Francesco Deborah J; 10/2020. $257,900

116 Fernwood Road, Tuttle Jeffrey E Exr Marra Elaine; 10/2020. $250,000

OCEAN CITY

1325A&B Central Ave, Sandy Pizza LLC Eyler Theodore; 10/2020. $785,000

866-68 Pennlyn Place Un 1, Dascher Mitchell Koons Michael C; 10/2020. $752,000

4144-46 Asbury Ave Un B, Parrillo Anthony J Dirico Joseph E; 10/2020. $670,000

2014 Asbury Ave Un 2, Adoni David I Tarquini Ents LLC; 10/2020. $649,000

2321-23 Asbury Ave, Buchanan Norman J Batson Dean R; 10/2020. $549,900

2637-39 Asbury Ave, Minnich Larry Tuso Nicholas; $499,500

12 Ocean Road, Mascino Anthony Henry L Diamond; 10/2020. $478,500

26 Sunset Place, Aronimink Props LLC Carboni Deborah L; 10/2020. $469,000

709 Second St Un A, Rine Darrin Ramirez Carmen J; 10/2020. $370,000

2637-39 Asbury Ave, Cortright Carol A Cortright Robert H; 10/2020. $118,000

879 5th St First Fl, Oceanside Homes LLC Nittany Beach Home LLC; 10/2020. $1,320,000

Lot 6 Block 15.01.01, Basciani Mario J Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC; 10/2020. $1,200,000

881 5th St, 10/2020. Oceanside Homes LLC May Eric; $1,000,000

1740-42 Boardwalk Un First Fl, Aqua Bell Realty LLC Kieser Annemarie; 10/2020. $999,000

817-19 Brighton Place, Clemson Stephanie H Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2020. $999,000

607 18th St, Aqua Bella Realty LLC Orland Steven M; 10/2020. $867,750

1405-07 Central Ave, Catalano Russell F Summers Frank R III; 10/2020. $775,000

844 7th St 1st Fl, Grigioni Debra L Prunella Andrea; 10/2020. $762,000

1521 Central Ave, Gozdan Michael Krott Joseph P; 10/2020. $755,000

922 Ocean Ave, Savastano Albert Hall Daniel C; 10/2020. $700,000

3137 Bay Ave, Kent Edward T Titus Roy E; 10/2020. $699,000

832-34 Fourth St 2nd Fl, Brandt Barry T Lwc LLC; 10/2020. $697,000

104 Atlantic Ave, Schimpf Roger Weis Christine; 10/2020. $679,900

400-02 Asbury Ave Un B, V2 Properties LLC Canonica Anthony; 10/2020. $679,900

2228 West Ave 1st Fl, Asaro Stephen A Pontoriero John J; 10/2020. $662,500

5511 Simpson Ave, Schlucter James F Thompson Barbara J; 10/2020. $620,000

2642 Asbury Ave, Hinke John J Hickey Brian D; 10/2020. $609,900

3237 Asbury Ave, Lucy’s Legacy LLC Fuller Jason; 10/2020. $607,000

814-16 Plymouth Place 1st Fl, Maslan Howard J Lisgar Scott A; 10/2020. $570,000

1321-23 Haven Ave 1st Fl, Novello Elaine C Hansford Michael; 10/2020. $560,000

1449-51 West Ave Un 2, Senft John L Exr Martini Steven C; 10/2020. $540,000

804 Coolidge Road, Choriw George Rjgvb LLC; 10/2020. $535,000

SEA ISLE CITY

126 35th St, Jf Builders Inc Feeley John J; 10/2020. $999,999

27 66th St, Johnson Randy V Gallagher Timothy; 10/2020. $600,000

22 35th St, Dunning Gregory D Marshall Eileen; 10/2020. $493,500

4207 Landis Ave, Gallagher William Pipers Crossing LLC; 10/2020. $350,000

6612 Landis Ave East Un, Zellman Robert H Zellman Michael W; 10/2020. $200,000

WEST CAPE MAY

272 Sixth Ave, Filomio Susan Exr&C Clibanoff Daniele; 10/2020. $995,000

209 Third Ave, Seashore Island Investors Llp Long Lane Dev LLC; 10/2020. $875,000

314 Moore St Un B, 317 E Hand LLC Birk Charles; 10/2020. $685,000

WEST WILDWOOD

515 E Pine Ave, Nash Alice Est Wagner Mark; 10/2020. $212,500

12 Mueller Ave, Hudak Andrew A Carelli James; 10/2020. $323,000

Lot 11 Block 105, Sinnott Robert Ec Pro Build LLC; 10/2020. $375,000

543 W Magnolia Ave, Rosauri Carlo Linn Juana R; 10/2020. $306,900

WILDWOOD

420 W Hildreth Ave Un A, Connolly James W Jr Fusco John F; 10/2020. $324,900

210 E Rio Grande Ave, Gerace Thomas J Buranich Jeffrey S; 10/2020. $265,000

429 W Leaming Ave Un 603, Shanahan Kyle Shanahan Gary; 10/2020. $224,000

121 E Lincoln Ave, Grimley Robert J Mccurdy John J; 10/2020. $175,000

4213 Park Blvd, Hamill Peter V Jt Chiemezie Callistus O; 10/2020. $145,000

225 E Youngs Ave, Kwsn-225E LLC Bowers Donald J; 10/2020. $80,000

337 E Pine Ave, Bright Ronald F Chiarulli Anthony; 10/2020. $425,000

3201 Susquehanna Ave, Fitzpatrick Bryan Bhatia Samarpal; 10/2020. $375,000

151 E Hand Ave Un A, Kirk Diane M Laste William D Jr; 10/2020. $365,000

142 W Hildreth Ave, Sullivan-Olsen Arleen M Small Kevin J; 10/2020. $350,000

345 W Poplar Ave, Ruane Gerald Falcone Stephen; 10/2020. $342,500

210 E Bennett Ave, Price John M Gable Christopher; 10/2020. $325,000

103 W Hildreth Ave, Twin Crystal LLC Greer Clifford L; 10/2020. $316,000

219 E Roberts Ave F, Di Crescenzo Frank J De Loreto Steven F; 10/2020. $299,900

Cumberland County

SHILOH

712 Barretts Run Road, Shorokey Christine L, Palischak Louise Ann; 7/9/2020. $370,000

860 Shiloh Pike, Baitinger Frank P III, Purple Dragon Holdings Llc, 8/24/2020. $300,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

58 Casper Road, Padilla Edwin; Padilla Kimberly A; Padilla Kristy L, Wangstom Brooke L; Wangstrom Brian R, 8/3/2020. $340,000

16 Geisinger Ave, Dawson Richard W, Skipper Robert E Jr, 8/6/2020. $148,500

126 Chestnut Road, Waterman David Aty; Waterman Jeanette By Aty, Newkirk Richard A; Waller-Newkirk Tammy S, 8/18/2020. $240,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

16 Husted Station Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R III, Vanculin Sandi A; Vanculin Steve M, 8/18/2020. $35,000

36 Parvins Mill Road, Fidler Kristine; Fidler Paul, Patel Sheetal, 8/20/2020. $595,000

VINELAND

2112 S Delsea Drive, Pace Jason N; Pace John N, Ccs Development Llc, 8/6/2020. $106,000

2307 Delmar Ave, Hibbert Andrew A; Hibbert Dacia N, Patel Daksha; Patel Manoj, 8/6/2020. $349,900

64 Columbia Ave, Andino Danny, Conrow Kimberly, 8/6/2020. $127,500

2248 S Lincoln Ave, Danichkin Timofey V; Danichkin Viktor N; Danichkin Yelena V, Ricca Joseph D, 8/6/2020. $140,000

530 N West Blvd, Encarnacion Ryan M, Vargas Juventina, 8/7/2020. $118,000

1255 Brandywine Drive, Garofalo Heather; Garofalo Joseph, Hand Kyle; Sedeyn Kristy, 8/7/2020. $249,000

