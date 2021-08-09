 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

13f Oyster Bay Road, Vega Sanchez Jenny C Marin Grace K; 05/05/21. $123,600

111 Marin Drive, Sinclair Jose Lin Ching Rong; 05/05/21. $150,000

564 Fourth St, Matos Dias Christy Chang Steven H; 05/05/21. $499,900

14 W Colorado Ave, Defino Adam Scioli Michael;05/06/21. $244,000

411 Ohio Ave, Koch Jacquelyn G Mcgettigan Suzanne/Ind&Exrx; 05/11/21. $165,000

ATLANTIC CITY

207 S Rhode Island Ave, Blue Inlet Llc Pham Mai Thi; 05/03/21. $65,000

53 N Aberdeen Place, Mccaughey John Wilhelm Joseph; 05/03/21. $399,900

422 N Ocean Ave, Garcia Sosa Giovanna Aldina Hem Gary D; 05/04/21. $90,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2002a-1, Mele Frank J Kunz Peter J; 05/04/21. $152,500

22 N Georgia Ave Plaza, Atlantic Inc Bleecker Ruth/Tr; 05/05/21. $105,400

BRIGANTINE

322 40th St Unit A, Sabate William Carfagno Cora; 05/03/21. $250,000

503 Caverly Drive, Kelly Brendan Lepera Thomas J; 05/03/21. $275,000

204 10th St North Unit B, Farkas Scott M Buchel George; 05/03/21. $299,950

900 Sheridan Blvd, Goldberg Jessica Pell Louis L; 05/03/21. $305,500

22 Coquille Beach Drive, Markowitz David J Obledzinski Michael J; 05/03/21. $365,000

CORBIN CITY

105 Griscom Mill Road, Gallagher David Edwin Adams John; 05/14/21. $280,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

457 Cincinnati Ave, Farley James T Donald J Ireland And Irmgard H Ireland; 05/03/21. $165,000

550 New York Ave, Marquez Contractor Llc Maatje Charles; 05/03/21. $219,000

1341 Chicago Ave, Rodriguez Ramos Jonnell O Rivera Gonzalez Emmanuel; 05/07/21. $150,000

ESTELL MANOR

85 Maple Ave, Eccleston George H IV Hartman Sherman P; 05/13/21. $685,000

105 9th Ave, Mason Kenneth William Jr Ripley Martin; 05/25/21. $285,100

FOLSOM

2412 4th Road, Sun West State Llc Muscianese Vincent; 05/19/21. $95,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

41 Driftwood Court, Sonamoo Investments Inc Sabbagh Kamal B; 05/03/21. $82,000

45 Waterview Drive, Tarr Jeanne A Crawford Priscilla A; 05/03/21. $135,000

14 Mohave Drive, Rivera Ricardo Holland Donnell A Sr; 05/03/21. $140,000

408 Great Creek Road, Stambro Petra Heun Kristen; 05/03/21. $150,000

634 Regency Drive, Cruz Oscar A Mark A Conover Rev Tr; 05/03/21. $170,000

247 W Liebig Ave, Caruso Justin Community Home Rentals Llc; 05/03/21. $199,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1031-37 N Main St, Holley Grace Choate Fred; 05/03/21. $90,000

110 Loraine Ave, Dejesus Pena Saravia Noe Tiburcio Manuel D Abreu; 05/03/21. $195,000

939 N Main St, Quintanilla Manuel E Fonte Lena A/Atty; 05/04/21. $214,320

17 Cresson Woods, A&N Development Llc Wootton Joseph T; 05/05/21. $75,000

17 E Park Ave, Cocco Caitlin Leeds & Galloway Llc; 05/05/21. $175,000

230 W Washington Ave, Abusada Chafic Ledesma Enterprise Llc; 05/06/21. $143,000

216 E Leeds Ave, Mclenna Pamela Osorto Roger; 05/10/21. $90,100

PORT REPUBLIC

10 Holly Creek Road, Degraaf James J Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/03/21. $95,000

8 Holly Creek Road, Harrison Karen B Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/24/21. $95,000

15 Holly Creed Road, Becker Albert W Jr Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/25/21. $95,000

VENTNOR

807 Burk Court, Madonna Elizabeth Midiri Karen Loretta; 05/03/21. $195,000

11 N Surrey Ave, Taraschi Therese Troup Marlene Peiper/Exr; 05/03/21. $510,000

2005 E Drive, Cleary Robert J Sadock Jonathan; 05/04/21. $610,000

5210 Boardwalk, Goodman Michael Shapiro Seth; 05/04/21. $1,550,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 406, Cappello Gregory Scanlan Eric; 05/05/21. $113,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

17 & 19 Pennsylvania Ave, Elgawli Philip Ruga Ruben Jr/Heir; 05/05/21. $260,000

Cape May County

AVALON

99 E 27th St, Smith David H Cacciamani Paul A; 05/2021. $5,100,000

10 W 8th St, Weber Erwin J Pollack Kenneth R; 05/2021. $2,950,000

157 16th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr O’Brien Edward Thomas; $2,950,000

286 54th St, Mortimer Douglas R Mansour-Awad Amany; $2,750,000

261 66th St, Budd Steven K Lamb Patrick C; 05/2021. $2,550,000

CAPE MAY

107 Grant St, Hotel Alcott LLC Huntington House LLC; 05/2021. $3,750,000

1064 New Jersey Ave, Loose Muriel M Ungvary Jeffrey R; $2,335,000

801 Stockton Ave, Valenza-Mc Elrath Asso LLC 801 Stockton B&B LLC; $2,200,000

829 Kearney Ave, Barab Richard L Thompson Maura Christine; $1,670,000

White F John Keczely Richard 902 Ocean Drive, $610,000

Alfonsi Gregory G Mc Clendon Mark 927 Beach Ave, $549,000

Lakin Eugene Trust Dussinger Josephn Michael 1520 Nj Ave $355,000

Mancuso Matthew P Sr Rhee Christopher 1520 New Jersey Ave $345,000

Meier Susan Omohundro Todd S 704 Columbia Ave Un 3 $325,000

CAPE MAY POINT

317 Ocean Ave, Carlson-Glazer Christine Bryan John William III; 05/2021. $1,775,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

105 E Wildwood Ave, Todd Frederick Romo Christopher; 04/2021. $320,775

84 Beach Ave, Grutton Gary &C Oravee James; 04/2021. $319,900

1606 Tidewater Ave, Piacentino Anne Willis Joanne; 04/2021. $308,000

2 Steel Road, Fox Christopher Kuban Aaron; 04/2021. $252,500

18 S 6th Ave, Thomasson William Russell John C; 04/2021. $217,500

134 Lee Lane, Levin Jerry Faye Beverly E; 04/2021. $200,000

560 Shunpike Road, Martin Gregory A Sr Lokal Shunpike LLC; 04/2021. $147,500

356 Route 47 South, Weischedel D Ketchen Trust Fleck Jacob; 04/2021. $130,000

304 Kings Highway, US Bank Na Trust 304 Kings Hwy LLC; 04/2021. $113,600

206 Stagecoach Road, Mccolgan Terry Walsh Michael; 04/2021. $55,000

OCEAN CITY

913 Seacrest Road, Khoury Dennis J South Florida Props LLC; 04/2021. $6,450,000

4441-43 Central Ave Un B, Burt Robert S Coleman Lawrence P; 04/2021. $2,850,000

507 27th St, Carpenter Jane C Mills Robert; 04/2021. $1,900,000

800-02 Third St, Aniloff Larry Baker Michael F; 04/2021. $1,850,000

924 Ocean Ave, Schiavo Steven J Solomen Eric; 04/2021. $1,364,000

2800 Asbury Ave, Hanly Evelyn S Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 04/2021. $1,300,000

313-15 Merion Place, Pisko Robert B Pomanti Anthony T; 04/2021. $1,300,000

2728-30 Central Ave 2nd Fl, A S Holzberg Rev Trust Matkowski Joseph; 04/2021. $1,164,000

2615 Asbury Ave Un B, Lamberti Gerard Morrison Stephen H; 04/2021. $1,125,000

5232 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Mackintosh Christine; 04/2021. $999,999

2912-14 West Ave 2nd Fl, Mastrangelo Michael Rankin Arthur P Jr; 04/2021. $832,500

307 E 16th St, Phillips Roger A Kaufman John F; 04/2021. $775,000

1126 Simpson Ave, Morad Harry W Beik David L; 04/2021. $759,900

1424-26 Asbury Ave Un B, Shasatay Ann D Fuga Stephen Mark; 04/2021. $740,000

3208 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Brown Robert Crawford James E; 04/2021. $740,000

1617 Asbury Ave, Twietmeyer Philip Mckeon Andrew; 04/2021. $710,000

2254 Asbury Ave, Porreca David Vespa Michael J; 04/2021. $705,000

841 Central Ave Un C, Smith George H Marino Jeffrey; 04/2021. $645,000

1035 Asbury Ave Un B, Marie Tomlinson Liv Trust Stasenko Mark J; 04/2021. $630,000

1552 West Ave, Callahan Christine M Phillips Roger; 04/2021. $625,000

2572 West Ave, Larkin Bernard Jr Wray David W; 04/2021. $620,000

5038 West Ave B, Ada Rapson Real Estate LLC Mcgilligan James J; 04/2021. $620,000

612 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Taylor John R; 04/2021. $619,900

1301 Haven Ave, Viehweger John D Nelson John A; 04/2021. $531,000

846 Asbury Ave, Seabeck LLC Skal Enterprises Co LLC; 04/2021. $525,000

1670 Boardwalk #21, Exler David S Mcnulty Michael Steven; 04/2021. $520,000

42-44 S Inlet Dr Un 42, Staiber Joseph Beyer Joseph K; 04/2021. $474,900

1301 Haven Ave, Hoffmayer John P Hendershot Jason; 04/2021. $474,900

1301 Haven Ave, Spotts William Warren Defrancesco Matthew; 04/2021. $459,900

322 Boardwalk #416, Siergiej Bernard F Exr Camp Ronald P; 04/2021. $430,000

500 Bay Ave, Bakley John F Wisdo Nancy E; 04/2021. $369,900

3619 Asbury Ave, Grabowski Michael J Goucher Robert Scott; 04/2021. $350,000

401-03 31St St, Wise Christine Roller William W; 04/2021. $330,000

4 Morningside Road, Benner Patricia Lynn Trust Morris Victoria L; 04/2021. 3$271,200

719 11th St, Frank Holly J Hope Amanda; 04/2021. $255,000

841 Central Ave Un A, Gby Properties LLC 841 Central Ave A LLC; 04/2021. $225,000

2936 Asury Ave #6, Chappell Stephen E Tobiasen Catherine; 04/2021. $214,900

1221 A,B,C West Ave Un A, Teitler Avery S Css Holdings LLC; 04/2021. $208,000

200 Bay Ave Un 114, Gabriel Raymond A Bagyinszki Noemi; 04/2021. $147,500

900 Wesley Ave Un 209, Labriola Jeffrey J Powers Diane O’Fee; 04/2021. $132,000

49 Clubhouse Drive, Faulkner Harry Jr Mbyt Parnership; 04/2021. $16,000

WEST WILDWOOD

30 Lake Road, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Deweese David S; 05/2021. $675,000

608 A West Glenwood Ave, Tamborello Patricia E Barilotti Joseph A Jr; 05/2021. $412,500

705 W Maple Ave, Malseed James T Jr Est Stratz Michael; 05/2021. $274,900

WOODBINE

1013-1017 De Hirsch Ave, Pettit Deanna Gallagher Michael Joseph; 05/2021. $269,900

613 Madison Ave, Charlotte Homes LLC Velasco Nemias; 05/2021. $24,300

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

