How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
13f Oyster Bay Road, Vega Sanchez Jenny C Marin Grace K; 05/05/21. $123,600
111 Marin Drive, Sinclair Jose Lin Ching Rong; 05/05/21. $150,000
564 Fourth St, Matos Dias Christy Chang Steven H; 05/05/21. $499,900
14 W Colorado Ave, Defino Adam Scioli Michael;05/06/21. $244,000
411 Ohio Ave, Koch Jacquelyn G Mcgettigan Suzanne/Ind&Exrx; 05/11/21. $165,000
ATLANTIC CITY
207 S Rhode Island Ave, Blue Inlet Llc Pham Mai Thi; 05/03/21. $65,000
53 N Aberdeen Place, Mccaughey John Wilhelm Joseph; 05/03/21. $399,900
422 N Ocean Ave, Garcia Sosa Giovanna Aldina Hem Gary D; 05/04/21. $90,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2002a-1, Mele Frank J Kunz Peter J; 05/04/21. $152,500
22 N Georgia Ave Plaza, Atlantic Inc Bleecker Ruth/Tr; 05/05/21. $105,400
BRIGANTINE
322 40th St Unit A, Sabate William Carfagno Cora; 05/03/21. $250,000
503 Caverly Drive, Kelly Brendan Lepera Thomas J; 05/03/21. $275,000
204 10th St North Unit B, Farkas Scott M Buchel George; 05/03/21. $299,950
900 Sheridan Blvd, Goldberg Jessica Pell Louis L; 05/03/21. $305,500
22 Coquille Beach Drive, Markowitz David J Obledzinski Michael J; 05/03/21. $365,000
CORBIN CITY
105 Griscom Mill Road, Gallagher David Edwin Adams John; 05/14/21. $280,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
457 Cincinnati Ave, Farley James T Donald J Ireland And Irmgard H Ireland; 05/03/21. $165,000
550 New York Ave, Marquez Contractor Llc Maatje Charles; 05/03/21. $219,000
1341 Chicago Ave, Rodriguez Ramos Jonnell O Rivera Gonzalez Emmanuel; 05/07/21. $150,000
ESTELL MANOR
85 Maple Ave, Eccleston George H IV Hartman Sherman P; 05/13/21. $685,000
105 9th Ave, Mason Kenneth William Jr Ripley Martin; 05/25/21. $285,100
FOLSOM
2412 4th Road, Sun West State Llc Muscianese Vincent; 05/19/21. $95,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
41 Driftwood Court, Sonamoo Investments Inc Sabbagh Kamal B; 05/03/21. $82,000
45 Waterview Drive, Tarr Jeanne A Crawford Priscilla A; 05/03/21. $135,000
14 Mohave Drive, Rivera Ricardo Holland Donnell A Sr; 05/03/21. $140,000
408 Great Creek Road, Stambro Petra Heun Kristen; 05/03/21. $150,000
634 Regency Drive, Cruz Oscar A Mark A Conover Rev Tr; 05/03/21. $170,000
247 W Liebig Ave, Caruso Justin Community Home Rentals Llc; 05/03/21. $199,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1031-37 N Main St, Holley Grace Choate Fred; 05/03/21. $90,000
110 Loraine Ave, Dejesus Pena Saravia Noe Tiburcio Manuel D Abreu; 05/03/21. $195,000
939 N Main St, Quintanilla Manuel E Fonte Lena A/Atty; 05/04/21. $214,320
17 Cresson Woods, A&N Development Llc Wootton Joseph T; 05/05/21. $75,000
17 E Park Ave, Cocco Caitlin Leeds & Galloway Llc; 05/05/21. $175,000
230 W Washington Ave, Abusada Chafic Ledesma Enterprise Llc; 05/06/21. $143,000
216 E Leeds Ave, Mclenna Pamela Osorto Roger; 05/10/21. $90,100
PORT REPUBLIC
10 Holly Creek Road, Degraaf James J Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/03/21. $95,000
8 Holly Creek Road, Harrison Karen B Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/24/21. $95,000
15 Holly Creed Road, Becker Albert W Jr Holly Creek Const Llc; 05/25/21. $95,000
VENTNOR
807 Burk Court, Madonna Elizabeth Midiri Karen Loretta; 05/03/21. $195,000
11 N Surrey Ave, Taraschi Therese Troup Marlene Peiper/Exr; 05/03/21. $510,000
2005 E Drive, Cleary Robert J Sadock Jonathan; 05/04/21. $610,000
5210 Boardwalk, Goodman Michael Shapiro Seth; 05/04/21. $1,550,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 406, Cappello Gregory Scanlan Eric; 05/05/21. $113,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
17 & 19 Pennsylvania Ave, Elgawli Philip Ruga Ruben Jr/Heir; 05/05/21. $260,000
Cape May County
AVALON
99 E 27th St, Smith David H Cacciamani Paul A; 05/2021. $5,100,000
10 W 8th St, Weber Erwin J Pollack Kenneth R; 05/2021. $2,950,000
157 16th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr O’Brien Edward Thomas; $2,950,000
286 54th St, Mortimer Douglas R Mansour-Awad Amany; $2,750,000
261 66th St, Budd Steven K Lamb Patrick C; 05/2021. $2,550,000
CAPE MAY
107 Grant St, Hotel Alcott LLC Huntington House LLC; 05/2021. $3,750,000
1064 New Jersey Ave, Loose Muriel M Ungvary Jeffrey R; $2,335,000
801 Stockton Ave, Valenza-Mc Elrath Asso LLC 801 Stockton B&B LLC; $2,200,000
829 Kearney Ave, Barab Richard L Thompson Maura Christine; $1,670,000
White F John Keczely Richard 902 Ocean Drive, $610,000
Alfonsi Gregory G Mc Clendon Mark 927 Beach Ave, $549,000
Lakin Eugene Trust Dussinger Josephn Michael 1520 Nj Ave $355,000
Mancuso Matthew P Sr Rhee Christopher 1520 New Jersey Ave $345,000
Meier Susan Omohundro Todd S 704 Columbia Ave Un 3 $325,000
CAPE MAY POINT
317 Ocean Ave, Carlson-Glazer Christine Bryan John William III; 05/2021. $1,775,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
105 E Wildwood Ave, Todd Frederick Romo Christopher; 04/2021. $320,775
84 Beach Ave, Grutton Gary &C Oravee James; 04/2021. $319,900
1606 Tidewater Ave, Piacentino Anne Willis Joanne; 04/2021. $308,000
2 Steel Road, Fox Christopher Kuban Aaron; 04/2021. $252,500
18 S 6th Ave, Thomasson William Russell John C; 04/2021. $217,500
134 Lee Lane, Levin Jerry Faye Beverly E; 04/2021. $200,000
560 Shunpike Road, Martin Gregory A Sr Lokal Shunpike LLC; 04/2021. $147,500
356 Route 47 South, Weischedel D Ketchen Trust Fleck Jacob; 04/2021. $130,000
304 Kings Highway, US Bank Na Trust 304 Kings Hwy LLC; 04/2021. $113,600
206 Stagecoach Road, Mccolgan Terry Walsh Michael; 04/2021. $55,000
OCEAN CITY
913 Seacrest Road, Khoury Dennis J South Florida Props LLC; 04/2021. $6,450,000
4441-43 Central Ave Un B, Burt Robert S Coleman Lawrence P; 04/2021. $2,850,000
507 27th St, Carpenter Jane C Mills Robert; 04/2021. $1,900,000
800-02 Third St, Aniloff Larry Baker Michael F; 04/2021. $1,850,000
924 Ocean Ave, Schiavo Steven J Solomen Eric; 04/2021. $1,364,000
2800 Asbury Ave, Hanly Evelyn S Est V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 04/2021. $1,300,000
313-15 Merion Place, Pisko Robert B Pomanti Anthony T; 04/2021. $1,300,000
2728-30 Central Ave 2nd Fl, A S Holzberg Rev Trust Matkowski Joseph; 04/2021. $1,164,000
2615 Asbury Ave Un B, Lamberti Gerard Morrison Stephen H; 04/2021. $1,125,000
5232 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Mackintosh Christine; 04/2021. $999,999
2912-14 West Ave 2nd Fl, Mastrangelo Michael Rankin Arthur P Jr; 04/2021. $832,500
307 E 16th St, Phillips Roger A Kaufman John F; 04/2021. $775,000
1126 Simpson Ave, Morad Harry W Beik David L; 04/2021. $759,900
1424-26 Asbury Ave Un B, Shasatay Ann D Fuga Stephen Mark; 04/2021. $740,000
3208 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Brown Robert Crawford James E; 04/2021. $740,000
1617 Asbury Ave, Twietmeyer Philip Mckeon Andrew; 04/2021. $710,000
2254 Asbury Ave, Porreca David Vespa Michael J; 04/2021. $705,000
841 Central Ave Un C, Smith George H Marino Jeffrey; 04/2021. $645,000
1035 Asbury Ave Un B, Marie Tomlinson Liv Trust Stasenko Mark J; 04/2021. $630,000
1552 West Ave, Callahan Christine M Phillips Roger; 04/2021. $625,000
2572 West Ave, Larkin Bernard Jr Wray David W; 04/2021. $620,000
5038 West Ave B, Ada Rapson Real Estate LLC Mcgilligan James J; 04/2021. $620,000
612 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Taylor John R; 04/2021. $619,900
1301 Haven Ave, Viehweger John D Nelson John A; 04/2021. $531,000
846 Asbury Ave, Seabeck LLC Skal Enterprises Co LLC; 04/2021. $525,000
1670 Boardwalk #21, Exler David S Mcnulty Michael Steven; 04/2021. $520,000
42-44 S Inlet Dr Un 42, Staiber Joseph Beyer Joseph K; 04/2021. $474,900
1301 Haven Ave, Hoffmayer John P Hendershot Jason; 04/2021. $474,900
1301 Haven Ave, Spotts William Warren Defrancesco Matthew; 04/2021. $459,900
322 Boardwalk #416, Siergiej Bernard F Exr Camp Ronald P; 04/2021. $430,000
500 Bay Ave, Bakley John F Wisdo Nancy E; 04/2021. $369,900
3619 Asbury Ave, Grabowski Michael J Goucher Robert Scott; 04/2021. $350,000
401-03 31St St, Wise Christine Roller William W; 04/2021. $330,000
4 Morningside Road, Benner Patricia Lynn Trust Morris Victoria L; 04/2021. 3$271,200
719 11th St, Frank Holly J Hope Amanda; 04/2021. $255,000
841 Central Ave Un A, Gby Properties LLC 841 Central Ave A LLC; 04/2021. $225,000
2936 Asury Ave #6, Chappell Stephen E Tobiasen Catherine; 04/2021. $214,900
1221 A,B,C West Ave Un A, Teitler Avery S Css Holdings LLC; 04/2021. $208,000
200 Bay Ave Un 114, Gabriel Raymond A Bagyinszki Noemi; 04/2021. $147,500
900 Wesley Ave Un 209, Labriola Jeffrey J Powers Diane O’Fee; 04/2021. $132,000
49 Clubhouse Drive, Faulkner Harry Jr Mbyt Parnership; 04/2021. $16,000
WEST WILDWOOD
30 Lake Road, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Deweese David S; 05/2021. $675,000
608 A West Glenwood Ave, Tamborello Patricia E Barilotti Joseph A Jr; 05/2021. $412,500
705 W Maple Ave, Malseed James T Jr Est Stratz Michael; 05/2021. $274,900
WOODBINE
1013-1017 De Hirsch Ave, Pettit Deanna Gallagher Michael Joseph; 05/2021. $269,900
613 Madison Ave, Charlotte Homes LLC Velasco Nemias; 05/2021. $24,300
