Hop on a floating tiki bar in Ocean City this summer

OCEAN CITY — A new water experience is coming to the Jersey Shore this summer.
Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will offer a 2-hour charter on-board a tiki-style boat, with barstool seating, a thatched straw roof, and open-air layout, and offer for guests to "bring your own" beverages.
Pau Hana was founded by Brian and Jennifer Toner in early 2021 and will begin operations, open for up to six guests, aboard the 26-foot tiki boats in May.
In response to COVID-19, Pau Hana Tiki Boats have put in place strict safety and sanitation procedures. Captains are Coast Guard and Red Cross CPR certified.
Special tour options for events such as Ocean City’s famed “Night in Venice” boat parade, and Independence Day fireworks cruises will be available. Additional tour themes include sunrise, private island tours, sunsets and more.
More information can be found at pauhanatikiboat.com.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.