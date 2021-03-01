Hop on a floating tiki bar in Ocean City this summer

OCEAN CITY — A new water experience is coming to the Jersey Shore this summer.

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will offer a 2-hour charter on-board a tiki-style boat, with barstool seating, a thatched straw roof, and open-air layout, and offer for guests to "bring your own" beverages.

Pau Hana was founded by Brian and Jennifer Toner in early 2021 and will begin operations, open for up to six guests, aboard the 26-foot tiki boats in May.

In response to COVID-19, Pau Hana Tiki Boats have put in place strict safety and sanitation procedures. Captains are Coast Guard and Red Cross CPR certified.

Special tour options for events such as Ocean City’s famed “Night in Venice” boat parade, and Independence Day fireworks cruises will be available. Additional tour themes include sunrise, private island tours, sunsets and more.

More information can be found at pauhanatikiboat.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

