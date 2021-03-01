 Skip to main content
Hop on a floating tiki bar in Ocean City this summer
Hop on a floating tiki bar in Ocean City this summer

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours are coming to Ocean City for summer 2021 offering a floating, two-hour charter on-board a tiki-style boat, with barstool seating, a thatched straw roof, and open-air layout. The first charters will set sail this May for up to six guests aboard the 26-foot tiki boats.

 Claire Lowe

OCEAN CITY — A new water experience is coming to the Jersey Shore this summer.

Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours will offer a 2-hour charter on-board a tiki-style boat, with barstool seating, a thatched straw roof, and open-air layout, and offer for guests to "bring your own" beverages.

Pau Hana was founded by Brian and Jennifer Toner in early 2021 and will begin operations, open for up to six guests, aboard the 26-foot tiki boats in May.

In response to COVID-19, Pau Hana Tiki Boats have put in place strict safety and sanitation procedures. Captains are Coast Guard and Red Cross CPR certified.

Special tour options for events such as Ocean City’s famed “Night in Venice” boat parade, and Independence Day fireworks cruises will be available. Additional tour themes include sunrise, private island tours, sunsets and more.

More information can be found at pauhanatikiboat.com.

