Hawaii House, Senate to vote on raising minimum wage to $18: Briefs

A committee of Hawaii senators and representatives on Friday agreed on legislation that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028.

The bill goes to the full House and Senate for votes next week.

Hawaii currently has a minimum wage of $10.10 per hour. The rate would go up to $12 on Oct. 1, followed by $14 in 2024, $16 in 2026 and $18 in 2028.

The legislation expands the tip credit, which allows employers to pay workers less than the minimum wage if the workers earn enough in tips. The tip credit will go up from 75 cents to $1 on Oct. 1, followed by $1.25 in 2024 and $1.50 in 2028.

It makes the earned income tax credit refundable and permanent. This tax credit helps low- to moderate-income workers reduce taxes they owe and potentially increase their tax refund.

Hawaii's existing state earned income tax credit expires this year. It's also not refundable, which means many low-income taxpayers have not been able to use it because their earnings are too low for them to pay significant taxes.

Guilty pleas in $1M theft: Two men have pleaded guilty for their role in an organized retail theft ring that stole about $1 million from stores across California, officials said Friday.

Authorities said Anton Salaam, Marion Paul Tilley and two other suspects stole high-end jewelry from multiple JCPenney and Sam’s Clubs stores in nine counties between September 2020 and February 2021. They then sold or exchanged the items.

The thefts were different from the “flash mob style smash-and-grab” robberies captured on video in California and other states last year, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The suspects in this case broke into the stores when they were closed and stole from the jewelry sections.

— Associated Press

