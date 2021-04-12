Governor to sign more business relief for NJ, COVID-19 response briefing to follow

TRENTON — More financial help is coming for businesses in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign another bill into law Monday in Princeton, part of a five-bill, $100 million relief package.

Murphy will be joined by Sen. Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan at Jammin' Crepes in Princeton for the signing at 10 a.m.

On Friday, Murphy signed a $35 million relief bill for restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19 at Bourre in Atlantic City. He has also signed a $15 million relief bill for micro businesses and a $25 million relief bill for arts and cultural venues. The only two remaining bills in the package to be signed into law are a $15 million bill for businesses and nonprofits and a $10 million bill for childcare centers.

The relief aid will be administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which so far has provided more than $250 million in aid to 55,000 New Jersey businesses.

Following the signing, Murphy will be joined at the Trenton War Memorial at 1 p.m. by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan for his regular COVID-19 response briefing. The briefing will be broadcast on the governor's YouTube channel.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

