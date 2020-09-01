In his revised 2021 state budget, Gov. Phil Murphy plans $7 million in additional taxes on boat sales, a potential blow to an industry active in South Jersey that was just starting to do better during the pandemic.
Murphy proposed hiking the sales tax back to 7%, from its current level of 3.5%, and eliminating the $20,000 cap on how much tax any boat buyer would pay.
“I think that’s a terrible idea,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, on Thursday. “One of the few highlights I believe (of the COVID-19 era) is the boating industry is doing pretty well. Why try to hurt that?”
The reduced tax rate was put in place in 2015 to try to help the industry, which had struggled with federal luxury taxes in the 1990s and again after the Great Recession of 2008 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
“People should realize that the boating industry recovered much slower from the Great Recession than other industries,” said Viking Yacht Co. President and CEO Pat Healey. Viking Yacht is based in New Gretna, Burlington County. “We were in a recession right through 2015. The sales tax exemption ... marked the beginning of steady growth, and for the first time in many years we saw an uptick in boat registrations.”
Mazzeo said he talked to Democratic leaders during a voting session Thursday, and “they think it’s not going to fly too well in the Assembly. Hopefully (the boat tax) is dead on arrival.”
Melissa Danko, executive director of the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, said it would likely drive business to nearby states with a lower tax rate.
Her organization said Delaware, in easy reach of New Jersey consumers, has a 0% sales tax on boats; Maryland caps it at $15,000, while New York caps it at just under $20,000.
“While we acknowledge the serious financial condition the state finds itself in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we firmly believe that greater economic benefit will come from maintaining the reduced tax and cap than would be realized from increasing the tax,” said a MTANJ statement.
State Senator Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, called the $7 million the tax would raise “less than a simple rounding error in a $40 billion budget.”
“We are already the most tax burdened citizenry in the United States of America,” Testa said. “The last thing we should be doing is raising taxes, especially ... when citizens have alternatives.”
Testa said Murphy doesn’t understand shore communities’ reliance on boats and the boating industry.
“I think it plays into his version of identity politics,” Testa said. “It looks like he’s punishing the wealthier set ... but boating is an activity open to so many people — not just in the upper class but the middle class as well.”
Danko said the boat building industry has been struggling for years.
“Boat registrations have been plummeting since 2000. We’re down about 100,000,” Danko said.
She said the total number of boats registered in the state 20 years ago was about 243,000 and fell to 153,000 by 2017. Today it hovers around 149,000, she said.
“We had been in a downturn for quite some time, but with the recent pandemic had seen more activity as folks are staying closer to home ... and because people have had more free time,” Danko said.
She said the boat tax was cut to 3.5% in 2015 and capped at $20,000 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, to help the industry recover, and to keep boat buyers from going to other states.
“It took a lot of hard work from (then State Assemblymen) Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land, (both D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic) to put bills together. They did a lot of fighting to get that through,” Mazzeo said.
In the Senate, then-Democratic State Senator Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, was a primary sponsor of the tax cut.
“I’m not a boater but was out on a boat a couple weeks ago with friends,” Mazzeo said. “It’s relaxing. You can dock up and support local businesses along the Intracoastal (Waterway). ... Now to double the taxes doesn’t make any sense.”
“We are going to have to look at the budget for October to July,” Mazzeo said. “We have to straddle the line on the health and welfare of the state and try to get us back to where we’re getting revenues where we need them to be. Adding new taxes isn’t an approach I want to see because so many people are hurting already.”
