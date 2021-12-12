GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant: Briefs

General Motors and a joint-venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, their third such factory in the U.S.
The companies’ plans were revealed Friday in documents posted on the city’s website. They say the plant would cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.
The factory would be built on the site of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by the city under a revenue-sharing agreement. A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC would build the plant.
The selection is a big win for Michigan, which missed out on three Ford Motor Co. battery factories and an electric vehicle assembly plant that were placed in Kentucky and Tennessee.
The plant’s first year of operation would be in 2025. It would start with 750 workers, with 1,700 by the end of 2026.
GM would not comment specifically on the factory’s location but said it is developing business cases “for potential future investments in Michigan.” The company said it is discussing incentives with local officials.
Gas prices dip: Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and dropped further around the country as a whole amid a decline in oil prices, analysts say.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down one penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33, down four cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying $2.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say crude oil prices, after declining to nearly $65 per barrel amid fears of an economic slowdown due to the new COVID variant, rebounded above $70 per barrel last week, likely steadying the recent drop in gas prices.
— Associated Press
