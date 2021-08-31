GlobalX trains 13 South Jersey residents as flight attendants for upcoming Atlantic City flights

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first cadre of Atlantic City-based flight attendants completed their four-week training program in Miami and returned to Atlantic City International Airport on Monday.
The first three weeks of employee orientation and training took place at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park near Atlantic City International, where GlobalX’s northeast charter operations will begin in October. The 11 women and two men were selected from more than 100 applicants. Eleven are residents of Atlantic County, one is from Ocean County and one is from Cumberland County, according to the company.
“The flight attendant positions attracted a lot of interest and are another example of our efforts to bring new businesses to Atlantic County and create new, high-paying jobs,” Atlantic County Economic Alliance President Lauren H. Moore Jr. said in a news release. “We have established a strong relationship with GlobalX and look forward to additional opportunities to partner.”
GlobalX will be flying Airbus A320 aircraft for casinos, cruise lines, major hotel and resort destinations, and incentive groups, the company said. Initially, the airline plans to fly routes from Atlantic City International to destinations including Canada, Florida and the Caribbean.
The company also has contracts to fly the Temple and Monmouth university football teams out of ACY.
In July, GlobalX signed an airport use agreement with the South Jersey Transportation Authority, the owner and operator of the airport. It also is exploring a potential land lease agreement for development of a new hangar and maintenance facility at the site, the release states.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.