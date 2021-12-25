Get your beauty products from a vending machine? You can at Tanger Outlets

“Atlantic City is a tourist city,” said Shields. “It has the beach, Boardwalk and casinos, which brings people in from all over.”

After scouting the area multiple times, Shields decided to place her second Glam Queen vending machine in the resort.

Most of the products sold in Shields’ vending machines, which include hair bundles, wigs, eyelashes, mascara and air fresheners, are from her Glam Queen brand.

Shields said the only exceptions are handmade press-on nails by Aniyaa Dashun and occasional collaborations with other businesses to make herself more marketable.

The need for fast, safe shopping and convenience during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic made Shields think of “innovative” ideas to start her own business.

“I saw the idea somewhere, and with COVID going on, I thought this would be the perfect time to launch something like this. Here in Georgia, they didn’t have anything like this,” Shields said.