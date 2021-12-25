Get your beauty products from a vending machine? You can at Tanger Outlets

ATLANTIC CITY — Long gone are the days when vending machines dispensed just drinks, potato chips and other convenience-store goods.
These days, vending machines have been revolutionized to offer unique products including live crabs, cupcakes, pizza, Plan B birth control, alcohol, drugs — even gold coins — and now, in Atlantic City, beauty products.
The Glam Queen vending machine, at Tanger Outlets The Walk, offers beauty products such as hair bundles, press-on nails and fake eyelashes.
“You can run to the outlets and get a whole look in 20 seconds, instead of waiting days after ordering it,” said Lena Shields, 26, the owner of Glam Queen LLC.
The machine accepts cash, credit and debit cards.
Shields, a resident of Georgia, said she’s always had an affinity for beauty and entrepreneurship.
“I always wanted to sell hair, but in a more convenient way,” said Shields. “I wanted to make myself more marketable, so I said, ‘Let’s add lashes and nails, so it’s a one-stop shop for beauty products.”
The budding entrepreneur started in her own state of Georgia, but when she wanted to expand, she thought Atlantic City would be the perfect place.
“Atlantic City is a tourist city,” said Shields. “It has the beach, Boardwalk and casinos, which brings people in from all over.”
After scouting the area multiple times, Shields decided to place her second Glam Queen vending machine in the resort.
Most of the products sold in Shields’ vending machines, which include hair bundles, wigs, eyelashes, mascara and air fresheners, are from her Glam Queen brand.
Shields said the only exceptions are handmade press-on nails by Aniyaa Dashun and occasional collaborations with other businesses to make herself more marketable.
The need for fast, safe shopping and convenience during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic made Shields think of “innovative” ideas to start her own business.
“I saw the idea somewhere, and with COVID going on, I thought this would be the perfect time to launch something like this. Here in Georgia, they didn’t have anything like this,” Shields said.
Shields, who is also an educator, actress and model, said she saved money for almost two years before starting her Glam Queen LLC in 2020. The first Glam Queen vending machine opened at the Houston County Galleria Mall in Warner Robins, Georgia, earlier this year.
Shields said her machine in Georgia has done “excellent,” which is why she chose to expand her business.
The Glam Queen machine has only been in the Tanger Outlets Shopper Service Center for a little over two weeks but is open to the public.
Although Atlantic City is also home to a gold vending machine at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, the Glam Queen beauty vending machine is a first of its kind in the city.
"My goal is to put a machine in every state," Shields said.
