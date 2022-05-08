Fully renovated, three-bedroom Absecon rancher ideal as either starter home or vacation retreat close to the beaches, boardwalks and seashore excitement

Two words that are most applicable to the property at 10 N. Curran Drive in Absecon are affordable and versatile.

The completely restored, immaculately maintained three-bedroom rancher would make a superb starter home for a young, upwardly mobile couple; a vacation home for those who enjoy being near the action but also savor some peace and quiet; or even as a downsize to empty-nesters who no longer need a huge estate.

“What is really unique about the property is that even though it is close to everything, it’s off the beaten path a little bit,” says Tina Ercole LoBiondo of Farley and Ferry Real Estate, the home’s listing agent. “It’s a totally private, quiet neighborhood, so you could be in Atlantic City in 20 minutes, you can be at any number of local beaches very quickly, and there are plenty of restaurants, shopping opportunities and fun things to do very close by.

“As for the house itself, pretty much everything has been redone,” she adds. “Often with homes in this price range there is a lot of work to do, but this one is truly move-in ready. The price point is so attractive, it could appeal to a young couple looking for a starter home, or as a vacation home for those who enjoy coming to the shore but don’t want to be right at the beach.”

Situated in the desirable Absecon Shores section of town, the home has an open floor plan that makes it feel much larger than its 1,200-square-foot interior living space. It features a dining room, den/living room and kitchen that all segue freely into one another. There is also a one-car attached garage and a concrete driveway capable of providing at least three off-street parking spaces.

One of the home’s three bedrooms is currently being utilized as a combination office and workout room. The master bedroom has a slider that opens onto a hot-tub equipped, shaded deck that steps down onto the back lawn. Above the main level is plenty of attic storage space, and below it is a basement crawlspace for additional storage. The foundation of the home is situated on a spacious 100-foot-wide by 150-foot-deep (15,000 square foot) lot, so there is plenty of ground around the actual structure.

“The backyard has so much potential for a pool,” says LoBiondo. “Even though it’s a little rancher, it doesn’t feel like a little rancher.

“Once you turn onto Sooy Lane (the main thoroughfare off U.S. Route 9 that connects with several secluded side streets), not many people realize what’s hidden back there. There are so many cute little homes and neighborhoods. Curran Drive is a very family-friendly neighborhood on a circle street that backs up to a wooded area, so it gets very little traffic and there is a lot of privacy.”

The wooded area near the home is part of a 62-acre plot of land called Glenn by the Bay that is a section of neighboring Galloway Township. The land also encompasses Galloway’s Veterans Memorial Park. The Glenn family deeded the property to the state, and its association with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program assures the land will always remain part of the state’s park system, and will never be residentially developed.

The home’s current owner clearly did not cut corners with its upgrades, as evidenced by the beautifully refinished red-oak flooring throughout, a large kitchen island and granite countertops enhancing stainless-steel appliances, weather-resistant composite decking, no-maintenance vinyl siding and porch railings, and a covered screen porch overlooking the backyard that is wired for TV.

Smaller touches indicating the owner’s eye for quality would include top name brands such as Hunter ceiling fans in all three bedrooms and the living room, Rev-A-Shelf kitchen cabinetry that eases access to supplies, Vivint solar panels that save on electricity bills, and a bathroom that has been redone in an upscale Pottery Barn motif.

To schedule a tour or to learn more about this adorable Absecon rancher, call the direct line of Tina Ercole LoBiondo of Farley and Ferry Real Estate at 609-501-3211 or email her at tercole@yahoo.com.