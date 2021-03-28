From our publisher: Let us help you get back to business

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in South Jersey, The Press of Atlantic City is uniquely positioned to help our local business community as it progresses toward a more normal future.
I am excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their stories, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print.
As our local economy reemerges stronger than ever from the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with businesses to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of the The Press, provided over $25,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.
From the large to the small, things have changed. As local businesses emerge from the pandemic, stronger and more focused than ever, now is the time to tell their stories. I would ask that all of you support our local businesses by reading their stories and patronizing their businesses in the coming months.
Since our inception, The Press has partnered with local communities to deliver news and advertising to customers in both the best of times and in times of change. While COVID-19 has created difficulties for all, those challenges have led to a unique opportunity for our local business community to recover at an unprecedented rate. Recent forecasts predict a market GDP growth of nearly 5%, which is the largest projected growth in recent history.
During the pandemic, The Press has seen record-setting trends in page views and users, as well as growth in subscribers to our printed newspaper. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day. We look forward to helping every local business tell its story as we all emerge stronger, together.
To find out more about how we can help you share your message of resilience and success, reach out to Vice President of Advertising & Marketing Michelle Rice at mrice@pressofac.com or 609-272-7100.
