From our publisher: Let us help you get back to business

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in South Jersey, The Press of Atlantic City is uniquely positioned to help our local business community as it progresses toward a more normal future.

I am excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their stories, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print.

As our local economy reemerges stronger than ever from the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with businesses to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of the The Press, provided over $25,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the large to the small, things have changed. As local businesses emerge from the pandemic, stronger and more focused than ever, now is the time to tell their stories. I would ask that all of you support our local businesses by reading their stories and patronizing their businesses in the coming months.