From its awesome view and surroundings to its helistop, this Northfield estate is truly one of a kind

For anyone intrigued by the idea of owning a country estate, there’s probably no other property on the market in this area that offers quite as extraordinary a combination of attributes or as unique a location as the fully renovated four-to-five-bedroom, 5½-bath residence surrounded by more than 4 acres of land at 1300 Argo Lane in Northfield.
From its spectacular view and surroundings, including a natural-spring-fed pond, to the muted magnificence of its architecture to its licensed helistop, or helicopter landing site, this is without a doubt one of the most unusual and distinctive homes to be found in South Jersey. But then, it’s the creation of a family with a reputation for innovation.
Some 43 years ago when longtime owners Roger and Edwina Hansen saw it for the first time, a hot-dog concession was the only structure standing on this particular tract of woods, meadows and marshland surrounded on three sides by the Atlantic City Country Club golf course. But it just happened to be the exact kind of spot the newly married couple had been searching for to build their dream house on.
“We bought it for the view,” recalls Roger, chairman of Ole Hansen & Sons Inc., the family business founded by his grandfather in 1931 that built many of the area’s roads, bridges and pipelines before expanding into marine construction, commercial real estate and a number of other enterprises. “My mother and father had a similar view in Linwood.”
The vista he’s talking about is the unobstructed panorama of the Atlantic City skyline as seen across the marshes and bay that flank the east side of the property — one Edwina describes as looking “like diamonds in the sky” and as being particularly magnificent when one walks through the house at night with the lights turned off. That outlook, her husband notes, is made even more captivating by the way “it changes every day depending on the weather.”
Another aspect of the view is the opportunity it provides to observe a variety of native animals and birds, including otters, deer, foxes and raccoons, and exotic birds such as egrets and blue herons. The environment is one Edwina characterizes as “almost that of a nature preserve.”
Not to be overlooked, however, are the recreational resources afforded by both the surrounding links (“If you’re a golfer, this is an ideal location,” says Roger) and the facilities the Hansens have added to the site itself, including a heated swimming pool and surrounding patio and lighted tennis courts — all of which add up to what Edwina refers to as“ a sort of mini-country club in the middle of a bigger one.” (There’s actually enough room in the backyard, she notes, to enable her to practice golf chipping.)
For a prospective buyer looking forward to once again having get-togethers with family and friends, the house is equipped with a gourmet kitchen Roger says is easily capable of catering a dinner party for any number of guests. Its appliances include a Wolf commercial range, a Northland 36-inch refrigerator and 24-inch freezer, and two dishwashers, one a Bosch and the other a restaurant-size model with a 90-second cycle. And that’s not to mention an adjacent pantry for food storage, as well as what Edwina calls a “really wonderful breakfast room” with that same captivating skyline view.
Adding to this home’s distinctive appeal are some tastefully aesthetic embellishments, such as a vaulted entryway and cantilevered staircase adorned with an art-glass window influenced by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. Rather than a sense of ostentation, Edwina says, it was designed to convey a feeling of cozy conviviality and of being “big without feeling big.” In fact, “from the driveway, she points out, it doesn’t appear to be all that large because the couple “always wanted it to look understated. It’s actually very comfortable, very livable. It was a great house in which to raise our children.”
But just how expansive it actually is is evident from the lavish layout of the first floor, which besides that aforementioned eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, includes a great room Edwina describes as having a “Florida-room feeling” with a wall of windows overlooking the bay, as well as a traditional wood-burning fireplace and brick hearth and a very large bar equipped with a full-size fridge and under-the-counter ice maker. And that’s in addition to a formal dining room containing a second built-in fireplace equipped with a gas log (but which could be reconverted back to a wood-burning one).
Also on the same level are a master bedroom suite featuring spectacular views of the sunrise and skyline and an exquisite, vaulted bath containing a double-ended shower with a custom ultra-frosted glass window overlooking that same panoramic view and super-size walk-in closet with two entrances, as well as a separate, completely private guest suite with its own bathroom, and a quite spacious laundry room.
Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a library/study containing yet another gas-log fireplace along with a cedar closet and an additional washer/dryer, and an enclosed walk-out deck that has served the Hansen family as a fitness room and is accessible from all the other second-floor rooms.
The residence also features a finished basement with two staircases and ample storage spaces on either side, one of which can be used as a wine cellar, a storage attic, and two separate garage complexes with enough room for two cars each, one of which is attached to the house and the other a detached structure adjacent to the tennis court that includes annexes for storing golf carts, tennis gear and lawn equipment.
Further enhancing that feeling of livability were the renovations done in 2000 under the direction of John Kelly, which were featured several years ago in the magazine Kitchen and Bath Design. There are also any number of interior and exterior amenities that include central air, insulated windows, marble and tile flooring, skylights, a cedar shake roof, a stone driveway, sprinkler system, security alarm and central vacuum system. The blinds, curtains and drapes in the house are also included in the price, and some of the present furnishings, Edwina says, can be negotiable, giving whoever buys it the opportunity to move right in.
The owners also want to emphasize that the property can be subdivided, with approximately one-acre lots on each side that conform to current zoning regulations.
To arrange for a private tour of this one-of-a-kind country estate, which has a current asking price of $1,250,000.
the listing agent to contact is Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach, Margate, at her cellphone number, (609) 271-7337 or at her office number (609) 487-7234, or via email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
