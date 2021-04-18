From its awesome view and surroundings to its helistop, this Northfield estate is truly one of a kind

The vista he’s talking about is the unobstructed panorama of the Atlantic City skyline as seen across the marshes and bay that flank the east side of the property — one Edwina describes as looking “like diamonds in the sky” and as being particularly magnificent when one walks through the house at night with the lights turned off. That outlook, her husband notes, is made even more captivating by the way “it changes every day depending on the weather.”

Another aspect of the view is the opportunity it provides to observe a variety of native animals and birds, including otters, deer, foxes and raccoons, and exotic birds such as egrets and blue herons. The environment is one Edwina characterizes as “almost that of a nature preserve.”

Not to be overlooked, however, are the recreational resources afforded by both the surrounding links (“If you’re a golfer, this is an ideal location,” says Roger) and the facilities the Hansens have added to the site itself, including a heated swimming pool and surrounding patio and lighted tennis courts — all of which add up to what Edwina refers to as“ a sort of mini-country club in the middle of a bigger one.” (There’s actually enough room in the backyard, she notes, to enable her to practice golf chipping.)