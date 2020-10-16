 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Kmart site in Somers Point slated to become a Target
0 comments
top story

Former Kmart site in Somers Point slated to become a Target

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Target Store

A Target is expected to open at the site of the former Kmart in Somers Point, according to the city.

 Press archives

SOMERS POINT — The site of the former Kmart store near New and Bethel roads is expected to reopen as a Target, according to the city.

Information provided by the city’s Construction and Code Enforcement offices confirmed the Target transformation, although there were few details about when it would occur.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Target spokeswoman would not comment on specifics, saying the chain “is continuously exploring possible locations for new stores."

“I can tell you we are pursuing the opportunity to reach new guests in this area,” Target spokesperson Jill Lew said.

The Target would be part of a strip mall formerly anchored by Kmart. A Big Lots, hair salon and pet store also are part of the retail center.

The site sits on 5 acres of commercially zoned property owned by Somers Point Builders Inc., a Philadelphia firm.

The Kmart closed at the end of 2019, one of four stores in New Jersey to do so under a plan by owners Transform Co.

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News