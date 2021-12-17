Forman Mills' former owner is opening a new deep-discount store

Put the merchandise out on the floor, Forman urged employees. He didn’t care if it was neatly presented. His basic concept, reflected in the store’s name, is to rapidly turn inventory three or four times a month so when the vendor’s bill is due, Forman has already sold the merchandise and reinvested it in new merchandise.

Forman also plans to keep real estate costs low with Turn7 by renting at bereft malls, many of them suburban, with free parking.

“I am not a mall operator. I don’t like the cement jungle,” Forman said. But he also said he couldn’t pass up the leases and the shoppers will find him. “The consumer has been brilliant. They sniff out a deal. They come out of the woodwork.”

The long-running demise of big department stores has been well-told. Sears, Kmart and Lord & Taylor failed to adapt to new retailing realities. But one sector of the bricks-and-mortar retailer, the off-pricers such as TJX Companies, Burlington Stores and Ross Stores, has continued to prosper. They discount prices and make shopping a recreational experience — a treasure hunt.