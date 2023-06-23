Forman Mills, the New Jersey-based retail discount store, has avoided a bankruptcy by finding a buyer for the company.

Forman Mills told the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on June 12 that sale efforts were underway but "may not be successful."

The buyer, Shoppers World, based out of New York, said it intends to keep all Forman Mills locations open and will reopen the store at 48th and Market streets in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Locally, Forman Mills has locations in Egg Harbor Township and Vineland.

Shoppers World formerly had a location in the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

"We're pleased to be joining a company with such longevity, strong community roots, and financial stability. I'm happy for our team and our vendor partners," Forman Mills CEO Mike Kvitko told the Business Journal.

If a sale hadn't been reached, Forman Mills had said it expected to file for bankruptcy and might begin closing stores and laying off 245 workers in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, Forman Mills, which has been in business since 1985, laid off 119 workers at its headquarters in Pennsauken, Camden County, according to reporting from WHYY. Lawyers have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the company did not provide enough warning for the layoffs as is required by law.

The announcement of the sale comes as other major brick-and-mortar retail stores have struggled financially in recent months. In April, David's Bridal announced it would lay off over 9,000 workers across the country while Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy.

Richard "Rick" Forman started the Forman Mills business selling T-shirts at a flea market on Frankford Avenue. He grew the company to 36 stores before selling it in 2016 to Goode Partners LLC, a New York investment group.

In 2021, Forman started a new discount store, Turn7, which sells items bought online and returned, overstocked or from companies going out of business.

Sam Dushey Sr. started Shoppers World in the 1930s out of Baltimore selling children's ware. Today, the apparel and home goods store has more than 40 locations.