For someone seeking two seaside homes under one roof, this Ocean City Gardens property may be just the ticket

The property’s location is also one that makes it a very attractive rental for all or part of the summer or fall, she adds, allowing a new owner to alternately vacation there and generate income from it. Besides being just a few short steps from the beach (approximately 150 feet), it’s also in a quiet, relatively secluded residential section of Ocean City that’s off the beaten track by virtue of being about a mile from where the Boardwalk begins — far enough away to keep tourists and traffic at bay, yet close enough to walk or bike there (bicycle riding being allowed on the Boardwalk until noon in summer). It’s also a “perfect spot to watch sailboats coming in from the bay,” the co-owner notes.

Another big advantage for a potential buyer who’s looking for a no-hassle summer (or year-round) retreat is the fact that this one comes complete with extremely comfortable and attractive high-end furnishings in every room (including a sectional sofa) as well as a full complement of outdoor amenities, such as new beach furniture, a gas grill, a Nespresso machine and yoga mats.