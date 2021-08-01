For someone seeking two seaside homes under one roof, this Ocean City Gardens property may be just the ticket

To describe the refurbished resort residence for sale at 909 Seacrest Road in Ocean City’s upscale Gardens neighborhood, at the precise point where the Atlantic Ocean converges with Great Egg Harbor Inlet, as simply a “home” might not be exactly accurate —because it’s more like two homes in one.
Not only does its first floor offer all the amenities of a luxury seaside lifestyle, including a very spacious living and dining room, a European-design gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, three bedrooms, one of which is a luxury master suite, and an extra full bath, but its upper story consists of a totally self-sufficient living area complete with a mini-kitchen, a powder room, a large family room with a skylight and a second master suite that opens via French doors onto a gracious sun deck with an ocean view.
This somewhat unique design serves as an ideal setup for a family to share the house with relatives, parents, in-laws or friends, either during the summer or any other time of year, while offering complete privacy for everyone involved, since the second-floor deck can also be accessed from the driveway via an outdoor spiral stairway, one of the current owners points out.
“It would make the perfect mother-daughter home as well,” she says, calling it “very conducive to that type of arrangement.”
Adding to the home’s desirability are a number of recent upgrades, including the replacement of a downstairs bathroom with a totally new one, the installation of an energy-efficient Navien combination boiler and on-demand tankless hot water heater, the refinishing of the hardwood flooring throughout, and the complete repainting of the interior in what the co-owner calls “light and airy colors.”
The property’s location is also one that makes it a very attractive rental for all or part of the summer or fall, she adds, allowing a new owner to alternately vacation there and generate income from it. Besides being just a few short steps from the beach (approximately 150 feet), it’s also in a quiet, relatively secluded residential section of Ocean City that’s off the beaten track by virtue of being about a mile from where the Boardwalk begins — far enough away to keep tourists and traffic at bay, yet close enough to walk or bike there (bicycle riding being allowed on the Boardwalk until noon in summer). It’s also a “perfect spot to watch sailboats coming in from the bay,” the co-owner notes.
Another big advantage for a potential buyer who’s looking for a no-hassle summer (or year-round) retreat is the fact that this one comes complete with extremely comfortable and attractive high-end furnishings in every room (including a sectional sofa) as well as a full complement of outdoor amenities, such as new beach furniture, a gas grill, a Nespresso machine and yoga mats.
Talking about the transformative effect on lifestyle all of that can have, the co-owner describes how “you can start your day by bringing your Nespresso down to the beach and relax in your brand-new beach chairs — or you can join any one of the yoga classes that are held on the beach in the morning or have breakfast at the Positively 4th Street Café, which makes the world’s best scones.”
The environment of the house, she says, is also extremely friendly and congenial — something that helped inspire the name she and her husband gave it, “Seagate,” after an inn they had frequented in the English coastal village of Appledore, which ”was a very welcoming place that this neighborhood reminded us of.” She adds that the Gardens section of Ocean City is a dog lover’s paradise, where neighbors get to know each other while out walking their furry companions, as well as being just a few minutes’ drive over the Longport bridge to Egg Harbor Township’s “dog beach.”
Other benefits include a large detached two-car garage with a wide driveway capable of accommodating several additional vehicles, a Unico central air system featuring very unobtrusive registers, cabinetry in the main kitchen that was designed by the Italian firm Pininfarina (of luxury-car fame), a laundry room, outdoor shower, traditional back porch and a beautifully crafted stone façade on the front of the house.
In addition, besides being so close to the water, the co-owner says the house has never had a problem with flooding, due to its being in a relatively high and dry location.
Showings of this unique resort property, which has an asking price of $3.3 million, can be arranged between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays by contacting listing agent Joan Farrell on her cellphone at 609-517-7644 or at Monihan Realty at 609-399-1311, or emailing her at joan@monihan.com.
