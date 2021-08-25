For an individual or couple, this bayside Margate condo, with its gigantic deck, fireplace and views, could be ideal

For an individual or couple in search of a compact, affordable residence in the downbeach area, the low-rise, two-bedroom, 1½-bath waterfront condominium that’s just become available at 9504 Amherst Ave. in Margate at an asking price of $554,00, may be exactly what they're looking for—with some extraordinary extras to boot.

The feature that immediately sets this property apart is a gigantic, breezy 36 x 24-foot, totally private deck directly overlooking the bay, offering “views and spectacular sunsets that they’re just not going to find anywhere else in its price range,” as listing agent Elizabeth Nicholas of Balsley/Losco Realtors puts it. The deck, surrounded by a white vinyl railing, is accessible via a slider to one of the two bedrooms, which, along with a full bath, occupy the penthouse-like top floor of the three-story Bay Front Villas condos.

Another amenity that’s somewhat unique in a unit of this size is an old-fashioned, built-in wood-burning fireplace with a beautiful brick surround that graces the living area a floor below the bedrooms. Adjacent to the fireplace are sliders that open onto a second completely private deck area with an additional view of the water.