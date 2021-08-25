For an individual or couple, this bayside Margate condo, with its gigantic deck, fireplace and views, could be ideal

For an individual or couple in search of a compact, affordable residence in the downbeach area, the low-rise, two-bedroom, 1½-bath waterfront condominium that’s just become available at 9504 Amherst Ave. in Margate at an asking price of $554,00, may be exactly what they're looking for—with some extraordinary extras to boot.
The feature that immediately sets this property apart is a gigantic, breezy 36 x 24-foot, totally private deck directly overlooking the bay, offering “views and spectacular sunsets that they’re just not going to find anywhere else in its price range,” as listing agent Elizabeth Nicholas of Balsley/Losco Realtors puts it. The deck, surrounded by a white vinyl railing, is accessible via a slider to one of the two bedrooms, which, along with a full bath, occupy the penthouse-like top floor of the three-story Bay Front Villas condos.
Another amenity that’s somewhat unique in a unit of this size is an old-fashioned, built-in wood-burning fireplace with a beautiful brick surround that graces the living area a floor below the bedrooms. Adjacent to the fireplace are sliders that open onto a second completely private deck area with an additional view of the water.
This particular condo might also hold a special appeal for a boat owner (or someone with plans to become one), Nicholas points out, due to its close proximity to three marinas, one directly across the street and the other two within a short walk, as is Island Aqua Park, a water-sports facility, and some of Margate’s most popular eateries, such as Tomatoes, Maynard’s Café and Steve and Cookie’s By the Bay. There’s also a bayside boardwalk across the street that’s a great place for enjoying a morning or evening stroll. And that’s not to mention being a couple minutes from the Margate beach and just a short drive to the attractions and night life of Atlantic City.
Other attributes of the unit include a kitchen equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal, as well as ample counter space and cabinets; a powder room and laundry/utility room; central air conditioning; hardwood and tile floors; vaulted ceilings; roofing and siding installed during the last five years, and a dedicated parking space (as well as diagonal parking for additional vehicles on the opposite side of the street). The condo fees are also relatively low, Nicholas notes, and cover such items as heating, exterior maintenance and insurance.
All-told, Nicholas says, this unit’s coming on the market represents “a perfect opportunity for a a couple or single individual looking for a beach-community home that’s relatively affordable, or even for ‘empty nesters’ who are selling their current place at the shore and hoping to downsize to a smaller one that requires less maintenance, provided they don’t mind climbing a few stairs—particularly if they’re boat owners.”
To arrange to see this most unique residence for yourself, you can contact Nicholas at (609) 464-0727 (he cellphone number) or at the office of Balsely/Losco at (609) 646-3207, or email her at bnicholas01@aol.com. But don’t wait too long, because a property with this many attributes is likely to be sold before you know it.
