Food trucks return with Anglesea Night Market in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD — Food trucks and crafters will line Olde New Jersey Avenue this week as the Anglesea Night Market marks its return to the city beginning July 1.

The event will be 5-10 p.m. and continues July 15, 29 and Aug. 12. 

“It feels great to be back in North Wildwood this year as we all get back to normal,” said Elizabeth Brown, Anglesea Night Market managing partner. “Our food truck vendors are excited to be serving up some tasty food for everyone again. We believe the lineup will be really great.”

The group of trucks for the July 1 event include Traveling Tomato, Chank’s Grab-N-Go, Molto Bene! Ravioli Company, Gringo’s Loco Street Tacos Express, Grilled Cheez Factory, Nick’s Roast Beef, House of Cupcakes, Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Company, The Little Sicilian, Beast of the Street, Cousins Maine Lobster, Bake’N Bacon and Mama’s Meatballs.

Visitors are invited to go also into the surrounding restaurants. There will be live music.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority sponsors the Anglesea Night Market. For more information, visit Angleseanightmarket.com.

The food truck line up will change event to event.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

