Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom-crafted upgrades make this Brigantine townhouse far exceed expectations

And that’s not to mention the various conveniences he’s installed during the 24 years the couple has lived there, like the walk-in downstairs closet he expanded to provide an additional storage area by taking advantage of an unused alcove, and the cabinetry he added to the attached garage that’s perfect for the storage of tools and other items. Another concealed convenience is an extra portable freezer he and Robin put inside the storage shed that adjoins the upstairs deck, which, besides providing added space for frozen foods, is a handy place for making ice cubes during the summer.

But those aren’t the only upgrades they’ve made to the residence. Others include expanding its electrical capacity from 150 to 200 amps; replacing the roof; installing both a new gas heating unit just last month and new hot water heater in 2019; renovating the downstairs guest bathroom with a new tub and tile work, installing a new GE French-door refrigerator this past spring, and laying brand-new carpeting in both the living room and spare bedroom (which is now being used as a home office), as well as recently painting both the interior, exterior and the inside of the garage.

“There’s not one thing that we’ve left the same since we moved in,” is how Robin puts it.