Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom-crafted upgrades make this Brigantine townhouse far exceed expectations

If you think living in a community of attached townhouses might not provide you with a distinctive or ‘homey’ enough environment, you might well change your mind after seeing the exquisitely refurbished and customized “upside down,” double-deck residence now on the market at 324 Gull Cove in the Kings Cove subdivision, Brigantine.
What immediately tells you that this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home far exceeds anything you might expect of a conventional or typical townhouse is the authentic wood-burning fireplace with its magnificent floor-to-ceiling surround of inlaid stone that was handcrafted by owner Steve Gura, a former builder who is described by his wife Robin as a “perfectionist” (the chimney and fireplace itself having been all that was there when they first purchased the unit).
Steve is also responsible for many of the other customized features that now enhance the property’s interior, such as the elegant inlaid shelving, matching the white mantelpiece, on one side of that fireplace; the hardwood flooring throughout (including Brazilian cherry in the kitchen and dining room and hickory in the bedrooms); the balusters and woodwork on the staircase leading to the reverse-order living/dining /kitchen area on the second floor as well as the meticulous moldings and wainscoting in various rooms; two pocket doors in the upstairs master bedroom suite, and plantation shutters in both the master bedroom and downstairs den.
And that’s not to mention the various conveniences he’s installed during the 24 years the couple has lived there, like the walk-in downstairs closet he expanded to provide an additional storage area by taking advantage of an unused alcove, and the cabinetry he added to the attached garage that’s perfect for the storage of tools and other items. Another concealed convenience is an extra portable freezer he and Robin put inside the storage shed that adjoins the upstairs deck, which, besides providing added space for frozen foods, is a handy place for making ice cubes during the summer.
But those aren’t the only upgrades they’ve made to the residence. Others include expanding its electrical capacity from 150 to 200 amps; replacing the roof; installing both a new gas heating unit just last month and new hot water heater in 2019; renovating the downstairs guest bathroom with a new tub and tile work, installing a new GE French-door refrigerator this past spring, and laying brand-new carpeting in both the living room and spare bedroom (which is now being used as a home office), as well as recently painting both the interior, exterior and the inside of the garage.
“There’s not one thing that we’ve left the same since we moved in,” is how Robin puts it.
Other amenities of this immaculate turnkey townhouse include central air, a cathedral ceiling in the living room; a tray ceiling in the master bedroom; a driveway leading to the garage (with on-street parking available for extra vehicles or guests), and perhaps most important of all to animal lovers, a welcoming environment for pets (resulting in many of the residents of the community forming friendships with each other while walking their dogs, according to Robin).
There’s also the fact that, unlike a condo, this townhouse comes with its own front and back yard, with all outdoor maintenance and landscaping attended to by the homeowners association for a relatively low annual fee.
A prime resort location is also one of the major assets of this home, which is just across the street from the bay, within walking or biking distance of a commercial district that includes an Acme, a Walgreen’s, a Wawa, several eateries such as St. George’s Pub and a post office, as well as a five-minute drive to Brigantine’s well-maintained ocean beaches and ten minutes to the casinos of Atlantic City’s marina district, which are just across the bridge.
To arrange for a tour of this most unique townhouse residence, which has an asking price of just $549,000, you can contact either Paula A. Hartman at (609) 271-7337, Todd B. Gordon at (609) 553-5098, or Anthony Fortucci at (640) 444-8299, or call the listing office of BHHS Fox and Roach at (609) 822-4200. You can also email Hartman at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
