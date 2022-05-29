Extensively renovated home lies amid all the Absecon Island action

If one were to pick a focal point, a meticulously restored, art deco movie theater dating to 1938 would probably serve as the capstone to all sorts of capital improvements underway or already completed in Ventnor.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-level home for sale at 127 N. Wyoming Ave. in Ventnor is located in what might be considered the heart of all those enhancements, and in fact underwent a nearly total transformation itself within the past few years.

“About 3½ years ago, the gentleman who owned the home before us took everything down to the studs,” says Frank, who purchased the home in early 2019 with his wife, Heather. “He replaced the walls, reconstructed the bathrooms, kitchen (with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances), put down all new flooring, and installed a split (ultra-efficient) central air and heating system.

“In the past two years we added a new roof and repainted the exterior, so almost everything about the home is new or almost new.”

Adding to the property’s curb appeal — and to that of the neighboring homes as well — is the fact that the entire stretch of Wyoming Avenue where the home is situated was recently repaved and redone with new curbing and sidewalks.

Frank and Heather enjoy everything about the Absecon Island dining-and-entertainment scene, as well as the home itself, which also features a one-car garage, a driveway for additional off-street parking and an outdoor shower in a sizable rear yard. They have every intention of remaining part of the vitality of the Downbeach community, but as a couple who entertains many guests fairly frequently, are simply seeking a bit more space.

“We’re upsizing,” says Frank. “We entertain guests regularly, and many of our friends have kids, so we’re just looking for a place with a little more room to entertain.

“But this is an excellent focal point for people who like to get out and about. We’re maybe 2½, three blocks to the beach and Boardwalk, and roughly the same distance to the bay. When we have several friends come down, we like to do group walks to the Boardwalk and then into Atlantic City and back.”

The Ventnor Boardwalk directly connects with that of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, making for an uninterrupted, six-mile walk or bike ride through to A.C.’s Gardner’s Basin on the northern end. Along the route is the historic Ventnor Fishing Pier, which was originally built in the 1920s and recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“I have a friend who told me he measured it as exactly a one-mile walk from our house to the Ventnor Fishing Pier,” says Frank.

Along with the aforementioned Ventnor Square Theater (see SquareTheatres.com), other newly established or recently renovated Ventnor businesses the couple frequent include Santucci’s Original Square Pizza (SantuccisPizza.com), Waterdog Smokehouse (WaterdogSmokehouse.com), No. 7311 Small Batch Bakery (Ventnor7311.com) and Willow’s Way Shore Refreshments (ShoreRefreshments.com).

“It really is centrally located between several hotspots,” adds Frank. “Sometimes we’ll stop in at Nucky’s (Speakeasy, inside the Ventnor Square Theatre) for a drink and then go for homemade ice cream at Willow’s Way, which is absolutely amazing. We’ll also take in maybe four or five shows a year in Atlantic City — we saw Sting at the Hard Rock a couple of weekends ago — so there’s always a nice variety of things going on. We really love it here.”

Photos provided by Giana Menne of the Hartman Home Team