Exquisite 20-year ‘labor of love’ by area architect and his wife is now up for sale in Ventnor Heights

If a single word were to describe the four-bedroom, three-bath residence at 503 N. Harvard Ave. in Ventnor Heights now being offered for a relatively modest asking price of $674,999, it might be “exquisite.” While other words like “enchanting” and “alluring” might apply to it as well, if ever a home could be likened to a finely cut gem in all its brilliance, it’s this one.
But actually, that’s due to its having been lovingly polished, so to speak, by its owners, well-known South Jersey architect Don Zacker and his wife Charlotte, who have spent more than two decades adding various aesthetic and artistic amenities along with numerous decorative touches to what Zacker calls its “very warm and classic design.”
When the couple first looked at the house upon moving back to South Jersey from Florida, he recalls, he thought it had potentials for being transformed into the kind of unique residence they envisioned in a year-round home at the shore, especially given features like its two wood-burning fireplaces built into a floor-to-ceiling stone wall in adjoining rooms and a cathedral ceiling over the living and dining rooms.
So upon purchasing the property, they proceeded to make improvements that included adding a canopy over the front porch topped by a weathervane-design copper finial, along with a covered deck on one side of it that they screened behind a barrier of shrubbery; replacing a “not very interesting” rear deck with a beautifully pavered patio (since equipped with a hot tub and surround sound system); installing two new multi-paned windows and two decorative oval windows in place of a large bay window; redoing the roof with heavier-grade, higher-quality shingles, and adding simulated cedar siding.
The couple also undertook a complete makeover of the grounds, eliminating a driveway at the left side of the house in favor of a new one on the opposite side surfaced in attractive EP Henry pavers, and totally landscaping the lawns with an emphasis on the roses Charlotte grows as a hobby and “balancing the color schemes” of the assorted flora. They also fenced in the back yard and patio, lining the fence with a variety of trees to provide more privacy, added a koi pond and waterfall, and encircled the grounds with external spotlights, so that “at night it’s all aglow,” as Zacker describes it.
Then there were their interior innovations and modifications, which involved, among other things, “re-trimming the entire house from baseboards to crown moldings to chair rails to recessed panels on the walls,” as well as adding classic arches to the entranceways. Many of these improvements, in fact, were based on architectural flourishes that Zacker built into homes he designed or restored in Cape May County beach communities that his wife, whom he credits for having “an impeccable sense of color and proportion,” would notice on attending housewarming parties and recommend they add to their own abode as well.
“In the 21 years we’ve lived here, we’ve never stopped enhancing the appearance, says Zacker.“It’s a labor of love. We loved every minute of it.”
Typical of the resulting details were the vintage newell, or central pillar on the staircase, that he installed in place of the one that was there originally. “I visited several antique shops," he recalls, "until I found one with an 1875 design, bought it and refinished it, matching the color to that of the kitchen cabinet, whose manufacturer sent me the actual stain to go with it."
Another instance of his attention to such niceties was what he did with the shower enclosure in the first-floor bathroom, which also connects with the laundry room and downstairs bedroom that the couple has been using as a home office. As he explains it, they recently decided to replace the frosted-glass one they installed 20 years ago with clear glass, which in turn made them think that the now-visible wall behind the shower should be made more colorful.
“I went online and found a ceramic tile scene of Venice, which I framed with white ceramic tile, using blue painter’s tape. When Charlotte said she loved that “blue accent,” we went to a tile store and found some thin pencil tile in that identical shade of blue. Now it looks just like a painting hung inside the shower.”
Among the other amenities the owners have added to the home in recent years are crystal chandeliers in the kitchen, which is equipped with a GE Profile refrigerator (an additional one having been installed in the butler’s pantry), as well as a GE convection oven, a Bosch dishwasher, and water filters in both the refrigerator and sink; new cherry wood floors downstairs; an oversized walk-in closet and Jacuzzi in the master bedroom, and two more fireplaces, a gas-log unit in the family room and an electric one in the downstairs bedroom suite/office, both of which are considerable sources of heat in the wintertime.
Apart from the many ornamental and utilitarian improvements it has undergone, the home is in a prime location just across the street from the West Canal and a short walk from the Dorset Avenue shopping district, which includes a CVS Pharmacy and what Zacker calls “an amazing new bakery that sells delicious cheesecake,” as well as the popular Red Room Café and Italian Restaurant. It’s also within walking a few blocks’ walk of the Ventnor beach and an easy bike ride from the boardwalk, as well as being just down the block from a launching area for kayaks and jet skis, while having the benefit of being situated in a neighborhood that gets very little traffic, even at the height of summer, he points out.
To arrange for a tour, and perhaps become the beneficiary of two decades of a highly regarded area architect’s best work that this property represents, you should call listing agent Dana Hartman at (609) 287-6201 or at Hartmanhometeam@aol.com or Paula Hartman at (609) 271-7337. Or you can contact either of them at the office of BHHS Fox and Roach at (609) 487-7234.
