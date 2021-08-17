Exquisite 20-year ‘labor of love’ by area architect and his wife is now up for sale in Ventnor Heights

Another instance of his attention to such niceties was what he did with the shower enclosure in the first-floor bathroom, which also connects with the laundry room and downstairs bedroom that the couple has been using as a home office. As he explains it, they recently decided to replace the frosted-glass one they installed 20 years ago with clear glass, which in turn made them think that the now-visible wall behind the shower should be made more colorful.

“I went online and found a ceramic tile scene of Venice, which I framed with white ceramic tile, using blue painter’s tape. When Charlotte said she loved that “blue accent,” we went to a tile store and found some thin pencil tile in that identical shade of blue. Now it looks just like a painting hung inside the shower.”

Among the other amenities the owners have added to the home in recent years are crystal chandeliers in the kitchen, which is equipped with a GE Profile refrigerator (an additional one having been installed in the butler’s pantry), as well as a GE convection oven, a Bosch dishwasher, and water filters in both the refrigerator and sink; new cherry wood floors downstairs; an oversized walk-in closet and Jacuzzi in the master bedroom, and two more fireplaces, a gas-log unit in the family room and an electric one in the downstairs bedroom suite/office, both of which are considerable sources of heat in the wintertime.