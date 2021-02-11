Everything you need to know about filing your taxes when working from home

“Maintain the documentation, maintain the receipts,” he said. “It is really going to be important to establish if those deductions get challenged.”

I’ve spent a lot of money upgrading my home office this year. I might have a case for deducting expenses. How do I know for sure?

I feel you; I see you. This year I’ve put nearly $100 toward a printer, $90 toward an audio transcribing service, $20 for call recording software and $30 toward notebooks and pens. To the ordinary person, that could be a lot of money that may not have been in the 2020 budget.

David Epperson, a tax partner at Dallas-based Saville, Dodgen & Co., said employees who have been asked to work from home might not have a case because many companies are offering reimbursements to build a home office.

Section 139 in the IRS code allows companies to receive tax credits for providing financial aid to employees during a disaster. And yes — the federal government has declared the COVID-19 to be a disaster. They’re not obligated to take it, though many have.

“You just hope the grace of your employer will help you take on some of that financial burden,” Epperson said.