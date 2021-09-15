Either or both of these flexible, pet-friendly Margate condos can serve as vacation digs and/or a source of rental income

For the buyer in search of an affordable, income-generating property that can also be used as a convenient Jersey Shore vacation place (or, for that matter, a year-round home), there’s one on the market in Margate that offers the ultimate in flexibility. In fact, there are actually two, depending on whether you’d also care to spring for a second that’s literally atop the first.

The former duplex, which was recently converted into two separate upper-and-lower-floor condos at 207 N. Harding Ave., has a number of advantages going for it, the first being that you can buy either of these fully furnished and equipped units for $309,000, or both for $599,999. The second is that if you should opt for the entire building, you could rent one condo out for the summer (or the entire year, for that matter) and use the other one yourself. Or, alternately, you could live in one and reserve the other for your in-laws, your sister, your cousin or your aunt, without getting in each other’s way — or, for that matter rent out both, which the current owners have done.

Another huge benefit of these two units not offered by many other shore-community condos is that the premises are pet-friendly, which not only means the purchaser of one (or both) of them can bring along their canine or feline companions, but, if they choose to rent it out, they can offer it to a much wider range of potential tenants.