Either or both of these flexible, pet-friendly Margate condos can serve as vacation digs and/or a source of rental income

For the buyer in search of an affordable, income-generating property that can also be used as a convenient Jersey Shore vacation place (or, for that matter, a year-round home), there’s one on the market in Margate that offers the ultimate in flexibility. In fact, there are actually two, depending on whether you’d also care to spring for a second that’s literally atop the first.
The former duplex, which was recently converted into two separate upper-and-lower-floor condos at 207 N. Harding Ave., has a number of advantages going for it, the first being that you can buy either of these fully furnished and equipped units for $309,000, or both for $599,999. The second is that if you should opt for the entire building, you could rent one condo out for the summer (or the entire year, for that matter) and use the other one yourself. Or, alternately, you could live in one and reserve the other for your in-laws, your sister, your cousin or your aunt, without getting in each other’s way — or, for that matter rent out both, which the current owners have done.
Another huge benefit of these two units not offered by many other shore-community condos is that the premises are pet-friendly, which not only means the purchaser of one (or both) of them can bring along their canine or feline companions, but, if they choose to rent it out, they can offer it to a much wider range of potential tenants.
The location of these units is also one that’s convenient to just about everything the Margate-Ventnor area has to offer, being within easy walking distance of such popular dining spots as Tomatoes, Maynard's Café and Steve and Cookie’s, as well as the marinas on the bay (ideal for boat owners) and, of course, the beach, which is only three blocks away.
“You can walk to just about anywhere in Margate from there — it’s right in the center of everything,” the co-owner notes.
Other attributes of these units include tiled, spacious laundry/utility rooms, each of which is equipped with a washer and dryer, folding table and cabinet, an eat-in kitchen complete with an electric range, self-cleaning oven, refrigerator and dishwasher, as well as a cheerful breakfast nook, and hardwood flooring throughout. There are also separate driveways with enough space for three cars each, a fenced backyard with a shared shed, a landscaped front yard, gas heat and ductless air conditioning. The downstairs unit also has a wide front porch that’s great for sitting outside on summer mornings or evenings.
Last, there are no condo fees attached to these units, and both come furnished with essential items like bedroom sets, dressers, sofas and TVs, and are in turnkey, move-in condition.
To arrange for a tour of one or both of these units (which are currently unoccupied), you can contact listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach at her cellphone number, 609-271-7337, or Dana Hartman at 609-287-6201, or at their office phone number, 609-487-7234. Or you can email Paula Hartman at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
