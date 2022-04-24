Distinguished Brigantine estate has subdivision potential for up to 5 bayfront lots

Boaters entering Brigantine’s secluded Baremore Quarters Cove off the Wading Thorofare Bay will likely notice a sprawling property that, when viewed from its shaded street side at 470 W. Shore Drive, is nearly impossible to recognize as that immense.

Back when Brigantine was little more than a blip on people’s radars, and long before it morphed into a sought-after resort town, the Haneman family purchased plots on West Shore Drive in a gradually expanding fashion. The family, whose name is befittingly regal in Brigantine, actually owns seven contiguous lots on West Shore Drive, and recently put a parcel that spans a stunning 30,740 square feet (roughly 212 by 145 feet, as lot depths vary) up for sale.

The property is being sold as one gigantic parcel, with a listing price of $6 million, but it was originally purchased as five separate lots by the Hanemans. With the procurement of certain variances to bring the land into compliance with the city’s current zoning codes, the one large parcel could potentially be subdivided back into its original five buildable lots.

“I think the property personifies our area; its uniqueness says it all,” says Christian Lucia of RE/MAX Platinum Properties Linwood, the property’s listing agent. “There’s one big home and a bevy of little buildings, like bungalows and some raised ranches. It’s a little bit of everything that (the patriarch of the family) had built throughout the years.

“I’m told that when Mr. Haneman first bought on West Shore Drive, people told him he was crazy, that nobody was ever going to want that swamp land, and that it would never be worth a penny.”

The property’s original owner was the late Howard “Fritz” Haneman, who was a renowned humanitarian and former president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. His father, Vincent Haneman, was Brigantine’s mayor for eight years and a New Jersey Supreme Court justice. A Bayshore Avenue park in Brigantine is named in honor of the younger Haneman, and the bridge connecting Brigantine to Atlantic City is named after his father.

“Fritz Haneman had actually moved some of those buildings from other places in Brigantine and put them on new foundations on this property,” says Lucia. “One used to be an old boathouse, another used to be a fishing cabin. It’s really got a lot of impressive features along with an incredible history behind it.

“Throughout the years, as Mr. Haneman continued to build onto the property, he was crossing over his own property lines, and basically made five contiguous lots into one big lot,” says Lucia. “So a buyer would have to re-subdivide it into five lots, or maybe four, whatever they chose to do. Since the property sits on a bend in the road, it created pie-shaped lots, and the frontage of four of the five would currently be at 42 feet. The buyer would need a variance to come into compliance with the city’s 50-foot frontage requirement.

“The bend creates the deficiency, but because these were once five lots in the past, there really shouldn’t be an issue getting that back,” he adds. “The depth of the lots is just incredible (in some cases surpassing 200 feet). These are enormous lots that are more than making up for the lack of frontage with depth and width at the rear, facing the sunset.”

For more information about this unique parcel of land, qualified buyers can call the direct line of RE/MAX Platinum Properties Managing Broker Christian Lucia at 609-992-1051, his office number at 609-957-6064 or email him at homesbuychris@gmail.com.