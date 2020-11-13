Deficit rises to $284B: — Money briefs

The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared. The October deficit smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.
Central bankers say economy still needs help: Three of the globe’s top central bankers said the economy continues to need help despite progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the U.S. Congress “may have to do more” to cushion the blow from the pandemic. Speaking at an online conference held by the European Central Bank, Powell, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde emphasized the longer-term threat to the economy from the pandemic while welcoming the preliminary results showing a vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer was highly effective. Powell said the main risk to the economy “is the further spread of disease here in the United States” and that people may lose confidence that it is safe to go out.
Mortgage rates edge up: U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. They remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan increased to 2.84% from 2.78% from last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 2.34% from 2.32%.
Consumer prices steady: U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months, suggesting a price spike over the summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases spread. The flat reading for last month followed a gain of 0.2% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved, the Labor Department reported Thursday. After a pandemic cratered the U.S. economy in the spring, some states appear to be recovering by catering to Americans’ renewed obsession with homes and cars. States dependent on tourism or energy are still foundering, however.
GDP rises: The nation’s economic output, as measured by gross domestic product, jumped an annualized 38% in the third quarter of this year after dropping 31% in the second quarter, when pandemic shutdowns peaked. As people hunkered down at home, some sectors saw increases over 2019 in the third quarter: real estate, home remodeling, home furnishings, appliances and food service, according to national GDP figures. The picture was not so bright for states more dependent on tourism, energy or both. States hit hard by falling oil prices also are suffering.
Stocks pull back: Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes further below the record highs they flirted with a day earlier, as coronavirus infections continue to mount. The S&P 500 lost 1% Thursday, a rare stumble in what’s been a banner month for the benchmark index. Many analysts along Wall Street are still optimistic the market can climb higher and set more records amid hope a vaccine may be coming for COVID-19. But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state across the country.
— Associated Press
