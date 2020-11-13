Deficit rises to $284B: — Money briefs

The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared. The October deficit smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

Central bankers say economy still needs help: Three of the globe’s top central bankers said the economy continues to need help despite progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the U.S. Congress “may have to do more” to cushion the blow from the pandemic. Speaking at an online conference held by the European Central Bank, Powell, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde emphasized the longer-term threat to the economy from the pandemic while welcoming the preliminary results showing a vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer was highly effective. Powell said the main risk to the economy “is the further spread of disease here in the United States” and that people may lose confidence that it is safe to go out.