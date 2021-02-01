Dante Hall theater could be your key to a leading role in A.C.’s arts revival

“I have always said publicly that Dante Hall is a beautiful gem for Atlantic City—a place where the entire community came together for cultural and community events, entertainment and fellowship, and can and will do so again,” says Stephanie Clineman, who was hired to manage and operate the facility and serve as its artistic director by the Dante Hall theater nonprofit Board of Directors in 2007, and later resumed that role when Stockton took it over.

With the help of a $3 million contribution from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), this one-time Catholic School gymnasium, which was also used to stage operas during its early years, has been completely refurbished, and in addition to theatrical productions and high-end concerts, has also been hired out for wedding receptions, community events and seminars and even sweet sixteen parties, as well as annual area film festivals. “Between the seats in the mezzanine, which are fixed, and the movable seating on the main floor, it could accommodate an audience of more than 200 people,” Clineman notes.