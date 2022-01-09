Cute Margate beach bungalow just a short hop to shopping, dining or almost anything desired

With a keen eye for quality property, Rosemarie Fiscus paid close attention to the criterion Realtors tend to repeat in triplicate when pointing out what matters most in buying homes: location.
Another major catalyst to her purchasing a cozy beach cottage in June 2020 was its condition. Her home at 6 S. Adams Ave. in Margate, located a block and a half in from the ocean, may have been built when its famous neighbor Lucy the Elephant was a mere 44 years old, but it was practically brand new from the walls in when she took ownership.
“A bank had taken it over, I’m not sure why, and they gutted it and made everything brand new inside,” she says. “New carpet, tile flooring, appliances, walls, cabinetry. The ceiling fans, countertops and lighting are all new.
“My son moved in when we bought it. He’s single with no pets (although they are welcome in the unit) and works a lot, so it looks very much the same as the day he moved in, basically.”
A spacious deck is accessible from a sun porch on the home’s front entrance, or from an outside walkway. The home’s bedroom and bathroom are both sizable, but if more interior space were needed or wanted, the deck could be enclosed and there is room to build up in conformance with the city’s zoning laws. The home is outfitted with central air conditioning and natural gas heating.
“The deck is great place to relax and kick back during the summer,” says Matthew Fiscus, Rosemarie’s 31-year-old son and the home’s current resident. “If you’re single, there’s plenty of space here where you don’t feel cramped and you can stretch out.
“I think this would also be perfect for a retired couple to live year-round or maybe as a summer home or weekend retreat,” he adds. “It’s about a half block from the downtown restaurants, mini golf, shopping — it’s pretty much within walking distance of almost anything you might need.”
Empty-nesters craving an exceptional culinary scene could not ask for more. The south Margate stretch of Ventnor Avenue that Matthew Fiscus refers to includes longtime Downbeach favorites Johnny’s Café, Shucker’s Bar & Grille, Miyako Sushi & Steakhouse, the Original South End Pizza and others. A block east, near Lucy on Atlantic Avenue, are Ventura’s Greenhouse and Gilchrist’s Downbeach.
Anyone up for an invigorating, three-block walk west toward the bay will find bustling activity on Amherst Avenue, including restaurant mainstays Tomatoe’s, Sofia, and Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay. Maynard’s Café has been a popular year-round nightlife spot for decades, as is the club that famed DJ Jerry Blavat has owned and operated for the past 50 summers, Memories in Margate. There are also plenty of fishing and boating opportunities, kayak and personal watercraft rentals, and for those with kids or grandkids, one of the largest outdoor waterparks is open during the summertime on that bayfront stretch, Island Aqua Park.
“If you’re looking in that area for single homes, you won’t find any less expensive,” says Rosemarie. “As a primary residence for more than two people, it would be a bit crowded, but it would be ideal for a couple of empty-nesters who want a place to enjoy, or perhaps a single retired person looking for the same thing. That block is a very quiet residential area, but still close enough to shopping, restaurants or almost anything you might need.”
The home would also make a good investment as a rental property. According to Zillow.com, a comparably sized property in that general vicinity would rent for about $1,250 per week during the summer. Annual property taxes are relatively low for that area at just $2,037.
“It’s got the size and affordability of a condo without the HOA fees or restrictions, and with the conveniences of a single-family home,” says Rosemarie. “There’s some land around it if you wanted to plant a little garden or something. It’s great for anyone who’s just looking to be able to walk to the beach or restaurants, not have to get in their car, and have a place to kick back for the weekend.”
If you would like an appointment to tour this cozy Margate cottage, which lists for $439,000, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
