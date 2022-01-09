Cute Margate beach bungalow just a short hop to shopping, dining or almost anything desired

“If you’re looking in that area for single homes, you won’t find any less expensive,” says Rosemarie. “As a primary residence for more than two people, it would be a bit crowded, but it would be ideal for a couple of empty-nesters who want a place to enjoy, or perhaps a single retired person looking for the same thing. That block is a very quiet residential area, but still close enough to shopping, restaurants or almost anything you might need.”

The home would also make a good investment as a rental property. According to Zillow.com, a comparably sized property in that general vicinity would rent for about $1,250 per week during the summer. Annual property taxes are relatively low for that area at just $2,037.

“It’s got the size and affordability of a condo without the HOA fees or restrictions, and with the conveniences of a single-family home,” says Rosemarie. “There’s some land around it if you wanted to plant a little garden or something. It’s great for anyone who’s just looking to be able to walk to the beach or restaurants, not have to get in their car, and have a place to kick back for the weekend.”

If you would like an appointment to tour this cozy Margate cottage, which lists for $439,000, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.