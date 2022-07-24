Cute, cloistered Margate home has ample amenities, including proximity to pool, tennis

An individual with a significant impact on Margate’s residential profile is one that other resort towns probably wish had also profited from his foresight for landscape design.

Sections of Margate’s layout — most famously Marven Gardens — were drawn from the principles of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who lived from 1822 to 1903 and whose mantra is said to have been “to rebel against the tyranny of the gridiron street pattern.”

One section of town that resonates with that adage is Bayside Court, which, as its name implies, is located on the bay side of town and very close to the Downbeach Express, which is Margate’s direct connection to the mainland. The neighborhood is laid out in such a way that traffic flow is almost totally contained to those who live there, yet it is easily within striking distance of all major arteries that connect the rest of the town.

Bayside Court shares an association with another nearby secluded neighborhood called Seaside Court. Together their Interlude Homeowners Association (see InterludeHomeowners.com) offers not just a variety of pointers for pristine property maintenance, but also access to a gorgeous pool that only the homeowners in those two small neighborhoods can enjoy, via a reasonable annual membership fee.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom, single-family home at 71 Bayside Court is located directly across the street from the Interlude pool, as well as within easy walking distance to such recreational wellsprings as the Jerome Avenue Park and Milton & Betty Katz JCC.

“I’ve loved living here because I love being so close to the beach,” says Tracey Hering, who has owned the home with her husband for about six years. “There’s never a lot of traffic back here, even during busy beach weekends. I enjoy riding my bike along the Boardwalk, I like my neighbors — I love the whole atmosphere of the area.”

The home has a sizable yard with new vinyl fencing, a Trex composite deck and a gazebo that provides plenty of shade on hot summer days.

“I really enjoy my yard,” she says. “It’s shady back there and pretty spacious. The dogs can run around, there’s plenty of room for gatherings, it’s nice. It’s a pleasure to come home from work and just sit out there and relax. There’s enough room to put an in-ground pool in if we chose to, but since we have access to the pool right across the street, I prefer the open yard.

“(The Interlude) pool that we share is directly across from us. It’s never very crowded, it’s lifeguarded, it’s open every day of the summer from 11 (a.m.) to 7 (p.m.), and it’s only open to homeowners who live in these two little developments.”

The Herings made some significant upgrades to the home since they purchased it, including a pergola atop a private, outdoor porch that is accessed from the second-floor master suite. The pergola provides just enough shade to enjoy some secluded sunbathing or take in an evening sunset in comfort.

The master suite also features a modern bathroom with a wide vanity and dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. There are two other roomy bedrooms and another full bathroom on the second level. A half-bath or powder room is located on the first floor. All three bedrooms are outfitted with newer wall-to-wall carpeting.

Highlighting the home’s main level is a living room with gorgeous gas-burning fireplace, plenty of natural lighting, and hardwood flooring that extends into a dining room that overlooks the backyard. A newly painted kitchen has energy-efficient appliances, tile flooring and a wraparound countertop with space for four barstools.

There is also a laundry room with a newer Samsung washer and dryer, an attached one-car garage with storage shelving and additional parking on the driveway.

Tracey Hering says her husband’s long daily work commute to Pennsylvania, and the time and expense of making that commute, has become a bit overwhelming.

“It just makes better sense for us to relocate back to Pennsylvania at this point, but we love it here and I know we’re going to miss it,” she says.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to tour this adorable Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or her office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

Photos provided by Giana Menne of the Hartman Home Team