Custom upgrades, a magnificent courtyard/garden add to this luxury Ocean City beach house's charm

It’s not very often that a property comes on the market that has had as much time, money and effort devoted to upgrading it and perfecting every last detail of its remodeling as has the five-bedroom, 3½-bath luxury beach house for sale at 908 First St. in Ocean City.

But then, the owners — a retired Philadelphia developer who has built many high-end homes and his wife — had every intention of making it their own permanent abode, which is why he spent a large part of the past year overseeing every aspect of its renovation while she and her daughter worked with a designer on purchasing and burnishing its furnishings (all of which are negotiable) and fixtures right down to the crystal knobs that have been installed on all the interior doors.