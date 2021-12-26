Custom upgrades, a magnificent courtyard/garden add to this luxury Ocean City beach house's charm

It’s not very often that a property comes on the market that has had as much time, money and effort devoted to upgrading it and perfecting every last detail of its remodeling as has the five-bedroom, 3½-bath luxury beach house for sale at 908 First St. in Ocean City.
But then, the owners — a retired Philadelphia developer who has built many high-end homes and his wife — had every intention of making it their own permanent abode, which is why he spent a large part of the past year overseeing every aspect of its renovation while she and her daughter worked with a designer on purchasing and burnishing its furnishings (all of which are negotiable) and fixtures right down to the crystal knobs that have been installed on all the interior doors.
In fact, had it not been for their having to unexpectedly change their plans, the benefits of all that custom work and expertise would not be available to a prospective buyer looking for a unique resort residence that’s just steps from the beach and Boardwalk and offers abundant space for both entertaining and accommodating a large family as well as guests. Nor, for that matter, would the sheltered, private outdoor area that is its most unique feature, consisting of a courtyard surfaced with bluestone pavers in a setting surrounded by crepe myrtle trees, hydrangeas and partially enclosed by a garden wall and within earshot of the crashing of the breakers and the cries of sea birds.
The romantic aura of that extraordinary exterior, the rustic charm of which is enhanced by cedar-shake siding, also comes with a couple of unusual outdoor amenities that make it especially ideal for hosting gatherings — a gas-log fireplace and a built-in grill and sink, with the adjacent garage providing the convenience of an extra SubZero refrigerator and an icemaker with a 50-gallon-per-day capacity.
In addition to the courtyard and garden, which were the result of this house being situated on an oversized lot, there’s an immense second-floor deck that offers spectacular views of the ocean, a roomy old-fashioned front porch and a recently added enclosed side porch with isinglass windows that permit it to be occupied even during inclement weather.
Interior spaces that also provide ideal venues for entertaining at any time of year include a spacious open living area with a gas burning fireplace and what the owners refer to as a “pub room” with its own bar cart, which is an ideal place for an intimate gathering of guests or family members.
Among the additional upgrades the owners have made to this house are the total remodeling of the eat-in kitchen, with a full complement of brand-new high-end appliances, including a SubZero refrigerator, a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle and double oven, a hammered stainless steel farmhouse sink, lacquer cabinets and waterfall countertops; totally renovated bathrooms in both the master and junior suites, with a state-of-the-art “smart” toilet in the former; the installation of new hardwood floors, and the refurbishing of the two-car garage with a new, noiseless garage-door opener, the installation of an epoxy floor for easy cleanups and the addition of a slat wall system with hooks for the easy storage of beach chairs and umbrellas.
Other exceptional features of this singular abode include a backyard shower with leaded glass windows (which can also be found in various rooms), newly installed vintage interior hardwood doors and two-century-old front wooden doors; a coffered ceiling with a unique trim in the master bedroom, and a third-story bedroom enclosed in a cupola with a 360-degree view.
The location is also within easy walking distance of Brown’s Restaurant, a popular Boardwalk breakfast spot, and the Sand House Kitchen, New Jersey’s only beachfront dining establishment.
To set up an appointment to see this elegant seaside country home, which lists for $5,995,000, qualified buyers can call listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, her direct line, or at the Margate office of the Hartman Home Team, BHHS Fox and Roach, at 609-822-4200, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
