COVID-19 showed a developer that offices could be unhealthy. So he's building a healthy one in Malvern.

A major player in the region, PSDC owns about two million square feet of commercial property in Philadelphia.

The new space, Nicoletti said, will have post-pandemic appeal.

Many businesses will have the option to renew leases or move by the time the complex is finished, he said, noting that he expected companies would forgo a larger office in favor of a smaller but safer one as the COVID-19 pandemic has led some companies to realize that they could let employees largely work from home.

"They're going to test their landlords to not just downsize but give them rent concessions to stay," he said. "If you want me to stay in an 'unhealthy' building, I have to look at the economic reason to do that."

The Aire would likely cost 10% to 15% more per square foot than the average rate for high-end office space in the region, Nicoletti said. The average in the Philadelphia metro is $32.85 per square-foot, said Stephen Kriz, first vice president of advisory and transaction services at CBRE, the commercial real estate and investment firm.

"What the Aire seeks to do is really give the corporate user the ability to instill confidence in their employees that they're given a safe return to the workplace," he said.