Having both had decades-long careers in engineering, and opting to utilize that conceptual expertise in an investment opportunity, the current owners of 8 South Colmar Circle in Margate have done a masterful job in transforming an aged and antiquated seashore home into a neighborhood showpiece.

The foundation and general layout of the original home are all that remain in an otherwise complete and comprehensive reconstruction of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home centrally located between the bay and ocean on a quiet residential street.

“My husband and I were involved from day number one in the start-to-finish process,” says the property’s current owner. “The house fell into a state of disrepair over time. It was in bad shape. We considered complete demolition and starting from scratch, but we decided we wanted to keep the home matching the integrity of the Colmar Circle neighborhood. We decided to keep it intact and not demolish the house, but rebuild it.

“So inside of the house, from the wall studs out, it was completely rebuilt,” she adds.

The exterior of the split-level home also has been much more than just cosmetically enhanced, with new siding, windows, doors and roof. It also features a beautifully rebuilt front porch and a large paver patio in the spacious fenced-in rear yard, with plenty of remaining space to build a swimming pool if so desired.

The home sits on a 6,000 square-foot lot (60 feet wide by 100 feet deep), which is large by seashore standards, and is located on a circle-configuration street that sets Margate apart among most South Jersey shore towns.

“We have both worked for more than 40 years in engineering firms,” she says. “I’ve worked for an architectural engineering firm all my life. My husband worked for different consulting companies, so we have a good eye, we have the knowledge, and we have the understanding through experience.”

The home’s main living area boasts a beautiful vaulted ceiling, and a high-end kitchen with center island and separate dining area. The home features first- and second-level master suites, each with completely redesigned modern bathrooms and walk-in closets.

There also are two additional bedrooms that share a designer bathroom on the second level. The powder room and laundry room are on the first floor, and there is an outside shower adjacent to the patio area out back. The spacious driveway offers off-street parking for at least three cars.

“We didn’t want to do a second-rate job on the transformation, so we used only high-quality materials,” she says. “It is always important to us to be proud of our work and the finished product, no matter what it is that we’re doing, so we wanted to use both premium materials as well as the highest quality workmanship.

“We really enjoy this type of work,” she adds. “We like to preserve and renew. It feels good to make a comfortable and luxurious home in a classic neighborhood.”

Colmar Circle’s layout is similar to a handful of other street configurations in Margate. The most famous such configuration is Marven Gardens on the Margate-Ventnor border, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood design stemmed from renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, and features four streets that sort of descend into a circle street from 45-degree angles, setting the neighborhoods apart from the main flow of traffic and making them more secluded, even during the busy summer months.

Colmar Circle is within walking distance to several quality restaurants and Casel’s supermarket, and is easily accessible to Margate’s Downbeach Express, which directly connects Absecon Island to the mainland and a plethora of other dining and shopping options.

To make an appointment to tour this sensationally renovated Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Dana Hartman at 609-287-6201 or Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Dana at Hartmanhometeam@aol.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or go to HartmanHomeTeam.com.