Close to the ocean and in the heart of Absecon Island, Margate townhouse offers luxurious, hassle-free shore living

A view of its manicured, pristine street side gives visitors a clue as to how gorgeous the Beach House condominium complex is, but the wow factor really redlines when one gets a gander at the interior of the complex.

The huge inground pool, elevated deck, clubhouse and common elements around them are reminiscent of a high-end country club.

Serving as a sort of microcosm of the elegance of the development itself, which is located at 7701 Atlantic Ave. in Margate, is 64-B; a two-level, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, townhouse-style end unit. The current owners not only outfitted it with technology that is about as cutting-edge as exists today, they pulled out all the stops where it applies to beautifying the unit and maximizing space and efficiency.

“We wanted the house to be fitted out as a primary residence even though it’s our secondary residence,” says the unit’s homeowner for the past 25 years. “We completely gutted and remodeled the kitchen and both bathrooms, and we opened everything up so that the kitchen, which is extremely roomy, is contiguous with the dining and living rooms. If you have guests in the dining room or living room or out on the balcony, it allows for everyone to socialize and participate.”

There is an abundance of cabinet space in the kitchen and an adjacent wet bar, all of which was custom built along with the stonework, marble and porcelain finishes throughout the home.

The private balcony off the second-level living room is large and makes for an excellent spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail. Perhaps even more impressive, though, is a spiral staircase off the balcony that leads to a spacious rooftop deck, offering panoramic views of Absecon Island and its surrounding beach towns.

“You have an unobstructed, 360-degree view that allows you to see the ocean, the skylines, enjoy the ocean breezes,” he says. “And you can literally see all the fireworks taking place from Brigantine down to Ocean City. Every one of them.

“It’s really like a little bit of paradise,” he adds. “The pool’s in pristine condition and absolutely gorgeous. It’s nice to go to the beach (which is about a block away) when it’s not real crowded in the morning, come home and lay out on the roof deck or go out by the pool.

“What was most appealing to me from the start was how close it is to everything. Casel’s (Supermarket) is right there, Hannah G’s and so many nice restaurants are nearby, the boardwalk is about eight or 10 blocks away. You get there, park the car, and that’s it, you don’t have to move. You can walk to almost everything. The location is fantastic. It’s literally in the epicenter of the island, and it’s very low maintenance.”

The home’s first-level master suite has a huge bathroom with two mirrored closets, dual vanities, and a large walk-in shower with marble tiling and seating. The second-level bedroom is also spacious, and its private bathroom is where a tucked-away, full-sized, modern washer-dryer combo is located.

“The nature of the shore is that you’ll sometimes come back from the beach and have 10 towels, so it’s just nice to have the option of being able to do a whole family’s worth of laundry in one load. And if you’re going to live there all summer, it’s nice to know you have (a washer-dryer) that can handle anything.

“Having a full bathroom as part of the guest bedroom is practical and convenient,” he adds. “There’s a wet bar to the side of the kitchen that also adds to the convenience. If you’re cooking and have guests, they can just come in from the deck or rooftop and use the mini-fridge and wet bar. It’s very well laid out.”

The home has been outfitted with a Sonos system, which is a multiroom, high-quality sound system that allows different rooms to be individually controlled through phone apps or devices. It also has a Nest thermostat system that permits the homeowner to control temperature settings in zones no matter where they are, and it also has been equipped with a high-tech security system.

“We have security cameras, so if there’s any motion detection, it tells us. But the (condo development) itself is very safe. We have a full-time person on the grounds, you’ve got a common door that is always locked, and it’s shaped like a horseshoe, so if there’s any breaking of glass or anything like that, somebody will certainly hear it.”

To make an appointment to tour this incredible Margate townhome, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or at the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

MISC: The Beach House condominium association is one of the few in Margate that allows pets. There is an on-site guard/maintenance person on duty daily. Each unit has its own designated parking space out front and is provided a visitor’s pass for a second space. Each unit also comes with a storage locker. Monthly association fees are $557.

Photos provided by the Hartman Home Team