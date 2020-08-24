EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP -Charleys Philly Steaks, an Ohio-based chain with more than 600 stores worldwide, recently opened a new location in Oak Tree Plaza.
It is the first store in South Jersey, according to a company press release. Store owner Omar Abdallah celebrated the grand opening June 22. While the restaurant is not open for dine-in orders due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, online ordering at charleys.com/order, a company app and third-party delivery are available. Abdallah is also providing food drops to local essential workers during the pandemic, the release stated.
Charleys, established in 1986, offers cheesesteaks, loaded gourment french fries, wings and real fruit lemonades. The store is located at 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Suite 304.
For more information visit www.charleys.com.
