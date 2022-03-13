Casino company marks start of work on new Vegas-area resort: Briefs

A casino company with several other Las Vegas-area properties marked the start Friday of a $750 million project to build a 200-room hotel tower and casino in a growing residential and commercial neighborhood southwest of the city.

Red Rock Resorts employees and executives including company Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III, Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta and new company President Scott Kreeger held a ceremony at the site near the 215 Beltway where the Durango Casino & Resort is slated to open in late 2023.

Plans call for a 216-foot-tall hotel, casino, pool with an event lawn, restaurants and bars, a race and sports betting area, meeting and convention space, a parking structure and electric vehicle charging stations.

A second phase would add a second tower, more hotel rooms, a theater-entertainment space and enlarged casino.

Station Casinos has owned the undeveloped 71-acre property since 2000.

The company has nine large casino-hotels and 10 bar, restaurant and sports betting properties. Its aging Fiesta Henderson, Texas Station in Las Vegas and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas closed during the coronavirus pandemic and have not reopened.EP

New smokestack restrictions proposed: The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with smog-causing pollution they can’t control.

The federal plan announced Friday is intended to help more than two dozen states meet “good neighbor” obligations under the Clean Air Act.

States that contribute to ground-level ozone, or smog, are required to submit plans ensuring that coal-fired power plants and other industrial sites don't add significantly to air pollution in other states.

In cases where a state has not submitted a “good neighbor” plan — or where EPA disapproves a state plan — the federal plan would take effect to ensure downwind states are protected.

— Associated Press