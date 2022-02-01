BH Media completes sale of former Press of Atlantic City offices

PLEASANTVILLE — The Press of Atlantic City is relocating this year following the sale Monday of its building at 1000 W. Washington Ave.

The Press, a part of Lee Enterprises, a leading provider in local news, is searching for office space in Atlantic County. In the meantime, Press editorial, advertising and circulation employees are working remotely.

Regional Publisher Paul Farrell said the sale and relocation will not affect The Press’ more than 100-year-long tradition of serving South Jersey as its premier news source.

"We are not missing a step as we transition to a different location," Farrell said. "From our journalists covering news to our advertising and circulation personnel, we'll keep providing top-notch service to our communities."

The sale is between seller BH Media Group Inc. and buyer Dhiren Parikh of Keshav Developer LLC.

BH, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Co., bought The Press in 2013. In 2020, BH sold the business to Lee Enterprises but retained ownership of the building at 1000 W. Washington, which it then leased back to The Press until the sale.

The newspaper is printed in Cherry Hill at Evergreen printing.