CAMDEN – The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr were arrested early Monday morning for operating their business in spite of a judge's order against them Friday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.
Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, and Frank Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, are charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of Violation of a Disaster Control Act, both disorderly persons summons.
The two men who own the gym in Bellmawr have been vocal opponents of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order shutting down gyms, among many other nonessential businesses in the state, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gym reopened to customers in May to a crowd of supporters despite the executive order, but was ordered to close days later. After refusing a judges order to comply with the executive order, Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy on Friday issued a court order for Trumbetti and Smith to vacate the gym and cease operations.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, from July 24 through July 27, several individuals were observed entered and using the gym.
Police said both owners refused to leave the gym when asked, leading to the charges.
Trumbetti and Smith were charged by the Bellmawr Police Department and released.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.