Bayfront townhome in Longport Point is just a short stroll to the beach

If you’re among those looking for an ideal place to either summer or settle down at the shore, and whose preferred locale is Longport for the upscale setting and uncrowded beaches it offers, the fact that available homes there routinely come with a multimillion-dollar price tag should come as no great surprise. What you might not expect, however, is to find a fully furnished five-bedroom, three-bath luxury townhouse that directly overlooks the bay and is a mere block’s walk from the beach for around half that much money.

The elegantly designed and exquisitely appointed residence, complete with multifloor decks and vaulted ceilings, at 1619 Atlantic Ave. is situated at the entrance to the highly desirable Longport Point neighborhood in the condominium community of Costa Videre, and is on the market at an asking price of $1,599,000.

“Ninety percent of bayside properties are selling for well over $3 million,” notes the owner, who has used it as a vacation home for more than two decades and whose only reason for selling it is that he and his wife are moving to Florida. “Ours is not only on the water,” he adds, “but is directly across from Seaview Harbor Marina at a point where you can watch the boats going by from morning to evening.”