Bayfront lot in Brigantine is a boater’s dream

A notable quote by Albert Einstein proclaims, “Wisdom is not a product of schooling, but of the lifelong attempt to acquire it,” and much of the wisdom we acquire through life tends to come from our parents.

Joe Conti remembers from an early age his father’s advice that purchasing waterfront property is a wise investment. He and his brother-in-law saw an opportunity to do so about eight years ago, buying a corner lot at 3849 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd. on the bayside of Brigantine, in the ideally located south-central section of the island.

“Bayfront property at the shore is very desirable and tough to find, like gold. So we closed on this particular property back in 2014 and demolished the existing home that was located on the lot several years ago,” Conti says.

“It’s a great piece of property, being ideally located and the only bayfront vacant lot approved and ready to be developed. Not only are there very few bayfront lots available in Brigantine, if you do your homework and check out comparable properties in nearby shore towns like LBI, Margate and Ocean City, you may find a lot, but it will be much more expensive and probably not on the water.

“The quality of life in Brigantine has many advantages compared to other shore towns,” he adds. “The beaches are beautiful, clean and wide, so you’re not squeezed in and fighting for space during the summer season. The parking on all streets is ample, free and has the feel of a shore town, not like other towns where parking is tight and you feel like you’re in the city. And if you enjoy the casino life, Brigantine is ideally situated right next to Atlantic City, separated by the bridge.”

The property’s lot size is a spacious 6,350 square feet, or 50 feet wide by 127 feet deep. Located on the corner of where 38th Street meets the bay (and where a paved dead-end street makes for ideal additional parking space), the lot was recently secured by a bulkhead that conforms to all current Brigantine zoning standards.

The purchase of the property would come with a full set of plans designed by renowned local architect/builder Chaser Gaffney (see ChaserGaffney.com) to construct a single-family home encompassing a maximum of 6,000 square feet. The lot also meets zoning approval for two conjoined townhomes, if the purchaser were to opt to go in that direction instead.

The property comes with deep-water boat slips that can accommodate four to six boats. As a corner lot on the outgoing side of the divided boulevard, the property offers privacy and yet is almost literally a stone’s throw away from Brigantine’s supermarket and plenty of other shopping and dining options, as well as being within walking distance of the beach and cove.

“The location is prime time if you’re a boater,” says Conti, who is a Brigantine resident. “You can keep your boat behind your house and be about five minutes from the inlet or back bays to fish, and never have any boat traffic, flies, etc. There is always a light breeze, and being on the south end of the island is much more desirable in terms of location, accessibility and boating.”

Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard is Brigantine’s main thoroughfare in and out of town. It connects directly to Atlantic City’s Marina District and the Atlantic City–Brigantine Connector, which is the tunnel that links to the Atlantic City Expressway and, about 10 miles west, the Garden State Parkway.

“Brigantine is very accessible to all nearby shore towns, shopping and restaurant opportunities, several marinas,” he adds. “It’s a great year-round community. It’s very safe with a heavy police presence, and the locals are extremely friendly.”

For more information on this exceptional Brigantine bayfront property, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Ann Wenitsky of Brigantine Beach Realty at 609-287-1254, her office number at 609-948-5579 or email her at ann@brigbeachre.com. Or visit BrigantineBeachRE.com.

