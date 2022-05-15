Bayfront home in Atlantic City's Lower Chelsea has been enjoyed by its original owners for nearly 17 years

There is a lot to like about Atlantic City lately, as the resort town seems to be heading in the direction of a major revitalization.

Stockton University recently opened a $178 million campus in A.C.; a $2.7 billion project is on the table for development of Bader Field; a $100 million waterpark is slated to appear soon near the Showboat hotel; and a regentrification is occurring in sections such as the Atlantic City Expressway entrance to town, where a new supermarket is forthcoming, and the Orange Loop dining and entertainment district in what had been a tired part of Tennessee and New York avenues.

One part of Atlantic City that never really lost its luster over the years, and in fact, according to the most recent census, saw a population growth when other A.C. areas saw a decline, is the town’s Chelsea neighborhood. Thanks to assistance from civic-minded groups such as the Chelsea Neighborhood Association and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. (see chelseaedc.org), the south-end area has seen substantial residential growth in recent years, and is central to a variety of restaurants and businesses.

“We’ve lived here full time for 17 years and are the home’s original owners,” says Faye Kelman of the home she and her husband own at 117 N. Annapolis Ave. in Lower Chelsea. “We’ve really enjoyed our life here. Our neighbors have always been very nice. All of us have been taking care of our properties, and we’ve never had any major problems. We have friends here and will continue to visit friends here. We’re not going far away.”

The Kelmans opted to put the four-level, four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home, situated on a secluded cove section of the Chelsea bay, on the market and relocate to what Faye Kelman describes as a more compact residence in nearby Margate.

“I don’t know whether you’d call it downsizing, we’re just moving into what you might call a more compact style of house,” she says. “This home is four levels and is really nice-sized (with almost 1,900 square feet of interior living space on a 2,100-square-foot lot). It has always met all of our needs. Our son and four grandchildren visit often during the summertime, and there’s always been plenty of room for everybody.

“We love it here; we’re just relocating to a home that’s laid out in a such a way that’s a little easier for us to navigate.”

The home’s first level features an attached garage that can accommodate two cars parked front to rear, and has additional parking on a concrete driveway leading to the garage. The home’s main level is where the living room, dining room, kitchen and a powder room are located. The third level has a master ensuite and a second large bedroom with a jacuzzi-equipped bathroom. The top level has two more bedrooms that share a third full bathroom.

The home’s roof is brand new, the waterfront bulkhead has recently been revamped and there is new carpeting in all of the bedrooms. Both the main living area and the master-bedroom floors have balconies overlooking private docks that the Kelmans and their neighbors had built shortly after their homes were constructed in 2005.

“If you’re a boater, you’re right on the water, so for boating or any kind of watersports it’s a lot of fun,” she says. “Our younger grandkids love being right on the bay. They’re often out on the dock trying to catch fish or crabs. The beach is about 3½ blocks away, and it’s very conveniently located for almost anything you might need. The views are great. As time has gone by, and with Stockton being fairly close, the whole area has just gotten nicer and nicer.

“It’s quiet back here, but I love the back-bay community, and you’re close enough to what’s more like city living with the casinos, the ocean and the Boardwalk activity,” she adds. “I have a little garden that I take care of, I ride my bike on nice days, I really enjoy it. I love how we now have bike lanes from Atlantic City all the way down to Longport. I usually do about a 10-mile loop from here down to Lucy (the Elephant in Margate) and back.

“My husband’s a stockbroker in Linwood and finds the commute easy and convenient. There’s a lot to like about living here.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment to tour this charming waterfront property in Atlantic City’s desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or her office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.