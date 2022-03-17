Attractive Avalon home offers panoramic views of all the ICW action

Not only has the home at 878 21st Street in Avalon been at the forefront of rejuvenation in an exclusive section of Seven Mile Island, the home stands out as one of a scant few that directly border the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway.

The ICW, as it is often called, is an inland water route spanning most of the eastern seaboard, predominantly on the bay sides of the East Coast from Massachusetts down to Florida. Its inlets, rivers and bays were interconnected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — with roots dating to the mid-19th century — to improve water navigation without the need to venture into the ocean.

“It’s a dynamic location, being perched right on the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway,” says Dan Bowersock, a lifelong Seven Mile Island resident and Real Estate professional for 33 years. “That’s a distinguishing characteristic, because relatively few homes in Avalon and Stone Harbor are on the Intracoastal. There’s a distinct difference between most back-bay waterways and the Intracoastal, which gets much more boating activity and therefore has an enhanced visual appeal.”

The 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located on the far west end of a small island, less than a mile long, and connected to the main borough of Avalon via the 21st Street Bridge. Built in 2014, the home is part of an entire section of Avalon that is undergoing a sort of renaissance of newer construction, including the reworking of all utility lines underground.

The home has more than 100 feet of lot frontage along the bay, complete with an incredible docking system. There is ample private parking for several cars, including a covered space under the elevated first floor. The home has two large wrap-around decks, and is designed to maximize its waterfront views in all directions.

“The homes located on the opposite side of the street are all set-back quite a distance from the street, thereby creating an open, uncongested feel, and an unusual level of privacy,” says Bowersock, the home’s listing agent. “You’re pretty secluded from all of the activity that the rest of the island tends to see during the heart of the summertime. The number of boaters and people on the water will be your measuring stick, so to speak, of how busy the island is.”

This property has been owned by the current family for nearly a century, says Bowersock.

“There used to be a little old fishing shack on the property, and the current owners demolished that and replaced it with this much more substantial home,” he says. “It’s an upside-down design, meaning you have a nice living room, dining room and kitchen area on the upper level (with four of its five bedrooms on the lower level), giving you exceptional, panoramic views in all directions.

“It’s an amazing spot,” he adds. “That part of the island tends to get excellent unobstructed breezes that can be really refreshing when the summertime heats up. Plus, you’ll get great sunsets to close out each day.”

