Attention to detail is everywhere in meticulously restored Ventnor home

Several blocks south, Absecon Island’s most famous landmark Lucy the Elephant is in the midst of a $2 million restoration project.

The total refurbishment of the home at 5103 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor may be dwarfed by that figure both size-wise and monetarily, but the care, devotion, attention to detail and quality of construction that Angela Dalaba and her husband Scott put into the home restoration project is unsurpassed anywhere.

The couple purchased the 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4-level home — which includes a ground-level Garden Apartment with separate entrance; a shed, and an outdoor shower — in 2013 as their primary residence. So extensive were their intended upgrades that it was about a year before they could move in, as nearly the entire interior was gutted. The rest was a gradual process that Angela comprehensively outlined in a description of the details, starting with a brief history of the home and its original owner, Camille S. Woodhouse, who was born in 1890 and an heiress to the Penn Mar honey-farming enterprise.

Among the home’s many outstanding amenities is an expanded front porch accessed by stairs on either side; a brand-new, second-floor deck on what had been a flat roof above the front porch; a large-wrap-around deck over top of the Garden Apartment; and a private open-air deck off the master bedroom that was previously a room covered by a pointed roof.

“There are so many spaces to enjoy being outside, whether you want to be in the sun or the shade,” Angela says. “The master-bedroom deck is a perfect afternoon spot if you want to be in the sun, or to enjoy a morning coffee. It’s peaceful, there’s no one around. It’s really lovely. There are beautiful ocean views from the front-room parlor on each floor of the home, as well as the front porch.

“I truly love sharing this project and its details with others,” she adds. “There was a lot involved but it’s been a fun journey, and we’ve had some wonderful people helping us along in the journey. There’s a lovely woman named Stacie Miller who custom hand-painted both the new and original cabinetry in all the dining areas, the fireplace and window boxes, and the newly built entertainment cabinet. Stacie’s amazing touches can be found all about the home.”

Also among the key personnel in helping to bring the venture to fruition is the couple’s son, Guy Salani.

“My son was actually the GC (general contractor) on the project and his construction company did all of the initial work,” she says. “All of the re-siding (with James Hardie siding, a fiber-cement composition designed to withstand damage from moisture, decay or insects) all of the windows (Anderson 400 Series), and restructuring of the interior.

“There were two adjacent kitchens in the home — a cooking kitchen and a prep kitchen — with a back staircase leading down to the cooking kitchen. They reconfigured all of that to create an open floorplan. One of their employees, Ryan Grockenberger, custom-built all of the kitchen cabinets to model an original pantry in what had been the cooking kitchen.”

That same craftsman also hand-made the kitchen island using old doors from the original home. The only windows that are not brand new are three refurbished kitchen windows with their original, wavy-glass design.

“We repurposed as much as we could,” says Angela. “We tried to salvage and repurpose. We have a china closet in the dining room that was built using windows from the original mud room. We also recently added a butler’s closet in the dining room.”

Other components of the property that were salvaged and repurposed include subway tiles in the master bathroom reclaimed from the cooking kitchen and a hall bathroom; a raised brick flowerbed on the side of the home from bricks that had once been part of a rear garage; and a clawfoot tub that had been in the master bathroom and now used in the rear courtyard as a wildflower planter. The original clawfoot tubs in the Garden Apartment, second- and third-floor bathrooms were both refurbished, modernized, and still in use.

The home, which has off-street parking for three cars, was outfitted with a Weil-McClane double-boiler setup that powers a revamped design of its original radiator heating system.

“We wanted radiator heat when we were looking for a home; that was actually a priority for us,” says Angela, who is only selling the home since she and her husband plan to relocate to the Sarasota, Florida area to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law. “Radiators give off such a clean, comfortable heat.”

Other major restoration components include a new roof and all new plumbing; reconditioned birchwood staircases and railings, and yellow-pine hardwood flooring refinished by James Hyde; new wiring throughout the home, including a full, additional electrical panel in the Garden Apartment; six new ceiling fans, including an oscillating fan in the master bedroom; a living-room fireplace that was re-tiled and fitted with a gas insert; a walk-in closet in what was a full-sized bedroom that is also equipped with a washer/dryer; and four multi-level planter boxes in the rear-yard Garden Apartment area.

To schedule an appointment to tour this lovingly restored Ventnor home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or her office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

Photos provided by Angela Dalaba