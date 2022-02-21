Atlantic City Electric reported fewest power outages in 2021

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric customers experienced the fewest power outages in the utility's history last year.

In 2021, outage frequencies fell by 14% from the previous year, the company reported. Over the past 10 years, the company has reduced outages by 60%, according to Pepco Holdings, Atlantic City Electric's parent company.

The company cited infrastructure improvements to its power grid, projects that focus on strengthening the power source to withstand severe weather events.

“We are committed, more than ever, to providing the best possible service for our customers,” said Tamla Olivier, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings.

Last year, Atlantic City Electric finished multiple projects in its efforts to modernize the grid. Some of those projects included substation improvements in Atlantic City and Brigantine, as well as upgrading four miles of transmission line in Cape May County between Middle Township and the Wildwoods.

This year, Atlantic City Electric will work on modernizing its existing substation in Cape May, on Elmira Street, as well as other projects across South Jersey, Pepco said.

