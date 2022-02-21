 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City Electric reported fewest power outages in 2021

  • 0
Live electrical wires were on a truck with workers in Somers Point

An Atlantic City Electric worker cuts a few lines after a transformer explosion in 2017 in Somers Point.

 Press archives

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric customers experienced the fewest power outages in the utility's history last year.

In 2021, outage frequencies fell by 14% from the previous year, the company reported. Over the past 10 years, the company has reduced outages by 60%, according to Pepco Holdings, Atlantic City Electric's parent company.

The company cited infrastructure improvements to its power grid, projects that focus on strengthening the power source to withstand severe weather events.

“We are committed, more than ever, to providing the best possible service for our customers,” said Tamla Olivier, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings.

Last year, Atlantic City Electric finished multiple projects in its efforts to modernize the grid. Some of those projects included substation improvements in Atlantic City and Brigantine, as well as upgrading four miles of transmission line in Cape May County between Middle Township and the Wildwoods.

People are also reading…

This year, Atlantic City Electric will work on modernizing its existing substation in Cape May, on Elmira Street, as well as other projects across South Jersey, Pepco said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News