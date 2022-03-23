Atlantic City Electric reaches deal to end coal-fired electricity production in New Jersey

MAYS LANDING — Coal-fired energy production in New Jersey will cease to exist in a matter of months after a petition by Atlantic City Electric to alter two purchasing agreements was approved by the state Board of Public Utilities, the power provider said Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Starwood Energy Group LLC will end coal-fired production at the Logan Generating Plant in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, and the Chambers Cogeneration Plant in Carneys Point, Salem County, the company said in a news release.

Both power plants are owned by Starwood and are the state's last power plants using coal to create electricity, Atlantic City Electric spokesperson Ben Armstrong said, adding an official date for the end of coal operations has yet to be determined.

Attempts to reach Starwood officials for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Another South Jersey coal-fired plant, B.L. England in Upper Township, closed in 2019.

Atlantic City Electric and Starwood have a purchasing contract through 2024. Under the modification, Atlantic City Electric customers are expected to save up to $30 million through the contract's duration, Armstrong said.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement that results in the ceasing of all coal-generated electricity from the last two coal-fired power plants in New Jersey,” said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric's region president. “This accomplishment means more than bill savings for our customers; it means cleaner air for our communities and a safer environment for generations to come.”

While New Jersey lawmakers continue their pursuit of more clean energy for state residents, Atlantic City Electric said the approval announced Wednesday means it's fulfilling its commitment to that effort.

In 2021, Atlantic City Electric said it and its sister company, Exelon, undertook a joint commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% compared to a 2015 baseline by 2030. The companies also are working to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Atlantic City Electric said.

