Atlantic City Electric parent Exelon plans to separate into two firms

The corporate separation will have no immediate impact on the local companies, said Paul Adams, an Exelon spokesperson. The name of the new company and where it will be based will be announced later. "Until the separation is complete, we will continue to operate as one company with no changes to our headquarters or operating footprint," Adams said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Utilities produce most of their revenue from regulated rates, so the returns are more predictable than for power generators, which are vulnerable to market conditions. Exelon's distribution utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to more than 10 million customers in five states and the District of Columbia. Its Peco utility, which is based in Philadelphia and serves the city and surrounding counties, is the largest electric utility in Pennsylvania.

Exelon's three other distribution companies are based in Chicago, Baltimore and Washington.

But the power generation businesses have faced fierce competitive pressures, especially Exelon's nuclear fleet, which in recent years closed reactors at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania and Oyster Creek in Lacey Township. Exelon also operates the Limerick and Peach Bottom nuclear plants in Pennsylvania, and owns 43% of the Salem Generating Station in New Jersey.