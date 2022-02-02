Atlantic City Electric parent Exelon completes spinoff of its power generation business

+3 Hamilton Mall tenants frustrated by abrupt schedule changes MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers …

For Exelon's retail utility customers, few changes are in store. The companies' phone numbers and address will remain the same. Bills will still be due every month. Exelon owns Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey, Delmarva Power in Delaware, Baltimore Gas and Electric, Pepco in Washington, D.C., Comed in Chicago, in addition to Peco, which has 1.6 million electric and 540,000 gas customers in the Philadelphia area.

The utilities' logos on their buildings, vehicles and correspondence will change as part of an Exelon rebranding to visually separate it from the power generation business. Constellation Energy will inherit the blue, red and green flag logo formerly shared among Exelon properties.

"While Peco's appearance will change over time, we want to ensure our customers know that we are committed to being the trusted energy partner they've known for years and our dedication to the communities we serve will only grow stronger," Mike Innocenzo, Peco's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Exelon described the separation as a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. Exelon employs about 18,000 people, and Constellation Energy has about 13,000, most of them in power generation.