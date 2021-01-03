As seaside homes go, this new one in Ventnor has ‘anything and everything you could want’

While older and usually renovated oceanfront homes may occasionally come on the market on Absecon Island, finding a practically new one for sale adjacent to the Ventnor Boardwalk and beach on what was until recently an undeveloped tract of land could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a prospective buyer. Especially when it offers as much deck space overlooking the Atlantic — on all three levels — as does the custom-designed, luxury resort residence at 116 S. Stratford Ave.
But if that doesn’t sound enticing enough, there’s also a swimming pool — a feature seldom found in beach-block residential properties — built right into the lower deck, along with a spa and an adjoining lounge area, much like something you might find on a cruise ship. And for the ultimate in convenience, there’s an elevator ascending directly from the garage to the second-floor living area and kitchen and third-floor master bedroom suite.
“It’s a very comfortable and cozy house that has pretty much anything and everything you could want in a vacation home” is how current co-owner Amy Bertino describes the five-bedroom, 5½-bath abode she and her husband, John, had built a couple years ago on land once used to grow tomatoes by a previous owner who lived next door to the property. Its distinctive design, she adds, was a combination of the work of Margate architect Donald Zacker and designer Hallie Nicole, Bertino’s daughter, whose interior touches can be found in every room.
Because they originally built the home with the intention of offering it for sale, the Bertinos also chose to give the interior a muted appearance to make it as easy as possible for potential buyers to adapt it to their individual tastes and lifestyle. However, they did opt to give it a test run by spending the past summer there, when it proved itself “an ideal place to be during the pandemic,” as Bertino puts it — so much so that she now says she’d be just as happy keeping it as a summer place as selling it.
“My favorite things about this house are the amount of outdoor living space it provides, along with the pool and the Jacuzzi and the super-large decks,” she says. “Then there are the magnificent views of the Atlantic City skyline and the ocean, which are spectacular, day or night.”
Those views are not only visible from the porch but from the plethora of windows throughout the house and especially in the living/dining area, which also includes a charming built-in gas-log fireplace that can be turned on with the flick of a switch and a coffered ceiling.
Among the home’s other amenities are an eat-in kitchen that features top-of-the-line SubZero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, as well as quartz countertops, meticulously crafted cabinets and a sizable center island; a laundry/utility room on the top floor; a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom suite; hardwood flooring; central, multizoned air conditioning; recessed lighting throughout, and an outdoor shower; along with Trex weather-resistant composite decking; Hardie Board shake siding; stone veneer, and Azek exterior trim. Furniture currently in the home also can be negotiated.
The only distinction left over from the property’s previous ownership, Bertino notes, is a huge flagpole, which can be used to fly an American flag (something her husband did every day during the summer) along with any other banner a potential owner might care to display.
Another attribute of the house the Bertino family has found especially appealing is its location, which offers immediate access to the Boardwalk, especially for bike riding, as well as front-row seats to the concerts conducted on summer weekends at the Ventnor library and playground area on the next block (and which continued to be staged during the pandemic). It’s also just a short walk from many of Ventnor’s trendy shops and eateries, such as Sapore’s Italian restaurant, the Shalom Pita Kosher Grille, and the Velo and Enlightened cafes, as well as the Ventnor Professional Campus business center.
To arrange for a tour of this unique property, for which the current asking price is $3,199,000, qualified buyers should contact listing agents Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337 or redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Brian Hiltner at 609-703-4789 or hhtbrianhiltner@aol.com, or at the office of BHHS Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234.
