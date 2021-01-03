As seaside homes go, this new one in Ventnor has ‘anything and everything you could want’

Because they originally built the home with the intention of offering it for sale, the Bertinos also chose to give the interior a muted appearance to make it as easy as possible for potential buyers to adapt it to their individual tastes and lifestyle. However, they did opt to give it a test run by spending the past summer there, when it proved itself “an ideal place to be during the pandemic,” as Bertino puts it — so much so that she now says she’d be just as happy keeping it as a summer place as selling it.

“My favorite things about this house are the amount of outdoor living space it provides, along with the pool and the Jacuzzi and the super-large decks,” she says. “Then there are the magnificent views of the Atlantic City skyline and the ocean, which are spectacular, day or night.”

Those views are not only visible from the porch but from the plethora of windows throughout the house and especially in the living/dining area, which also includes a charming built-in gas-log fireplace that can be turned on with the flick of a switch and a coffered ceiling.