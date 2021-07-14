An enviable location and 3,800 square feet of living space can make every day in this Somers Point home a vacation

Certain houses possess a kind of alluring magic — a bewitching quality generated by a combination of interior charm and an enviable location. One such dwelling is the multilevel, four-bedroom, two-bath and two-half-bath residence for sale at 20 S. Laurel Drive in Somers Point, adjacent to Greate Bay Country Club’s championship golf course.

For some potential buyers who are golfing enthusiasts, a setting like that would be an enticement in itself, offering not just the chance to play regularly on top-rated links or practice on the club’s chipping and putting greens, but perhaps to take advantage of the other recreational opportunities it provides as well, such as indoor tennis, squash and fitness facilities.

But you don’t have to be into any of those activities to be captivated by this unique 3,800-square-foot residence, with its ultra-spacious rooms, three fireplaces (including a wood-burning one), a fairly unique second kitchen and wide-open views of the surrounding grounds, greens and majestic shade trees, or by the numerous other desirable aspects of its immediate environment that add up to what one of the current owners, who has lived there with her husband and daughter for 10 years, characterizes as a “peaceful getaway” that “has always felt like we were on vacation.”