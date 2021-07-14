An enviable location and 3,800 square feet of living space can make every day in this Somers Point home a vacation

Certain houses possess a kind of alluring magic — a bewitching quality generated by a combination of interior charm and an enviable location. One such dwelling is the multilevel, four-bedroom, two-bath and two-half-bath residence for sale at 20 S. Laurel Drive in Somers Point, adjacent to Greate Bay Country Club’s championship golf course.
For some potential buyers who are golfing enthusiasts, a setting like that would be an enticement in itself, offering not just the chance to play regularly on top-rated links or practice on the club’s chipping and putting greens, but perhaps to take advantage of the other recreational opportunities it provides as well, such as indoor tennis, squash and fitness facilities.
But you don’t have to be into any of those activities to be captivated by this unique 3,800-square-foot residence, with its ultra-spacious rooms, three fireplaces (including a wood-burning one), a fairly unique second kitchen and wide-open views of the surrounding grounds, greens and majestic shade trees, or by the numerous other desirable aspects of its immediate environment that add up to what one of the current owners, who has lived there with her husband and daughter for 10 years, characterizes as a “peaceful getaway” that “has always felt like we were on vacation.”
Another contributor to that feeling is the fact that it’s within walking or biking distance of both Kennedy Park, where art shows are regularly held, and the maritime ambience of downtown Somers Point, with its vibrant historical district, shops, eateries and theatrical productions at the Gateway Playhouse, as well as events such as Bayfest and summer beach concerts. The fact that the family-oriented beaches and Boardwalk of Ocean City are right across the bridge, only about a 10-minute drive from the house, and Atlantic City’s casinos, shows and nightlife are less than a half-hour away rounds out what the owner calls its “truly amazing location” that offers both “the best of everything” and the privacy of a secluded setting.
The versatility of this property, both inside and out, and the sheer size of its 10 rooms, as well as of its outside deck and backyard, make it not only ideal for the needs of a family with several children but a great place to entertain (something many of us are likely to be doing a lot more of in the coming months).
The home’s ability to accommodate multiple guests and activities is enhanced by a distinctive interior design, the first level of which features a large family room complete with the wood-burning fireplace, along with a casual dining area, a built-in wet bar complete with a beverage chiller and colorful hanging lamps, a powder room and that aforementioned extra kitchen, which includes its own pizza oven, flattop grille and gas frier — a perfect setup for an informal get-together. A few steps up to the second level reveals a 400-square-foot living room with a slanted ceiling, tiled floor and a custom-crafted gas-log fireplace that’s built into an elegant solid mahogany wall, along with a large, built-in mahogany display case, a formal dining area overlooking the deck and backyard with abundant natural light, and a humongous eat-in main kitchen, which includes a Thermador stove/range and Sub-Zero refrigerator.
A few steps more take you to a third level, where the 350-square-foot master suite looks out on a spectacular view of the golf course. In addition to a third fireplace, also equipped with a gas log, it includes a private balcony and wall-to-wall windows, two walk-in closets and a whirlpool tub and customized porcelain double sinks in the bathroom, as well as an attached home office. There are two additional large bedrooms and a full bath on that level as well. A fourth level contains a second master suite (large enough to accommodate exercise equipment) with its own balcony, another walk-in closet and a second half bath (with a space where a shower could easily be installed).
Among the many additional amenities this house offers are a laundry room on the first level with a recently purchased washer and dryer, storage attic, multizoned heating and air conditioning, and a pavered pathway leading to a pond and fountain. There is also playground equipment in the yard, visible from the inside, that comes with the house should a purchaser wish to retain it. Additionally, the current furnishings, other than those that are built in, may be negotiable if a new owner is interested in keeping them.
To arrange for a tour of this distinctive and exceptionally roomy recreational retreat, which has an asking price of $649,900, qualified prospective buyers should contact listing agent Daryl Heather Land of Balsley Losco Realty at either her cellphone number, 609-385-6366, or at her office number, 609-872-6652, or email her at darylland@comcast.net.
