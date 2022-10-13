Amenities abound in two-bedroom, two-bathroom oceanfront condo located in one of South Jersey’s most charming shore towns, Longport

Sited on the southern tip of Absecon Island, and encompassing a mere half square mile of mostly residential land, the charismatic borough of Longport is synonymous with luxurious seashore living.

Generally any talk of oceanfront property in Longport that has a heated inground swimming pool and sensational views from any window would also carry a price tag well beyond seven figures. A pristinely maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bath condominium in Longport’s desirable Ocean Plaza complex not only falls well beneath that price point, however, its inclusion in a homeowners’ association translates into practically hassle-free home ownership.

“The building (located at 2700 Atlantic Avenue, about two blocks from the bridge that connects Longport to both the mainland and Ocean City) has a reputation for being very popular and very friendly,” says Todd Gordon, broker associate for the property’s listing agency, the Hartman Home Team. “It’s exceptionally located. You just park your car, go to the pool, go to restaurants, the beach.

“That unit (# 407) faces the north side, towards Atlantic City, so you get great ocean views from every room,” he adds. “It has one large deck that can be accessed from both bedrooms and the living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders that provide lots of light and beautiful ocean views.”

The meticulously maintained unit has an open-style layout highlighted by an eat-in kitchen with gorgeous white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and a center island that opens into a living room and dining area. The living room/dining area has floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that lead to the balcony.

The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a gorgeous private bathroom with a stall shower. The generously sized guest bedroom has a spacious closet and a floor-to-ceiling slider that, like the master suite, has its own access to the balcony. The unit also features a washer/dryer, a ton of additional closet space, an exterior locker for beach supplies/extra storage, and designated parking spots for each unit.

The pool area is flanked by a clubhouse and community room that is open to all owners and their guests. Other amenities include an elevator-equipped lobby area, 24-hour year-round security, close proximity to tennis courts, a playground, and a slew of great year-round dining and shopping opportunities in the Atlantic City, downbeach and mainland communities.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of this lovely Longport beach-block condominium, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agents Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098. You can email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at Todd@hartmanhometeam.com. Or visit HartmanHomeTeam.com for more.

Photos provided by the Hartman Home Team